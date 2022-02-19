Premier League
ArsenalArsenal2BrentfordBrentford1

Arsenal 2-1 Brentford: Smith Rowe and Saka on target as Gunners close in on top four

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal players celebrate Smith Rowe's goal
Arsenal secured a second successive win to remain firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification

Second-half strikes from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka lifted Arsenal to victory over Brentford as the Gunners moved to within a point of the top four.

England international Smith Rowe ran at the Brentford defence and curled a measured right-footed shot past David Raya to send his side on their way to a second successive win.

His goal came following a first half in which Arsenal had two penalty appeals turned down.

Bukayo Saka capped a satisfying afternoon for Mikel Arteta's side when he slotted home, although Brentford felt they should have had a free-kick for a foul on Pontus Jansson in the build-up.

Brentford were superb when they beat Arsenal on the opening night of the season and, while Christian Norgaard struck an injury-time consolation, the Bees' winless run extended to seven games.

Victory moves Arsenal level on points with fifth-placed West Ham, who drew at Newcastle earlier on Saturday, and within a point of Manchester United in fourth with two games in hand on the Red Devils.

Frustration turns to elation for Gunners

Saka
Saka's 79th-minute strike proved decisive for top-four chasing Arsenal

Having not played since beating Wolves on 10 February, Arsenal started brightly as Alexandre Lacazette had a goal disallowed for offside with Martin Odegaard and Saka both firing wide.

The main talking point from the first half, however, centred on Jon Moss after the referee waved away the home side's appeals following Kristoffer Ajer's challenge on the French striker in the box.

The Gunners had another shout for a spot-kick when Cedric Soares' shot struck Yoane Wissa's arm, but again it was turned down following a VAR check.

But increasing frustration turned to elation three minutes after the restart when Smith Rowe collected Lacazette's pass and drove at the visiting defence before finishing confidently.

After scoring twice last term, it was a ninth goal of the season - and first of 2022 - for Smith Rowe, who was recalled to Arteta's line-up to replace the suspended Gabriel Martinelli.

Only Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Raheem Sterling have scored more league goals than Smith Rowe.

Needing to chase the game, Brentford improved slightly but were unable to sufficiently trouble the home side's defence and were punished again when Thomas Partey found Saka, whose shot flew past Raya and went in off the post.

With seconds remaining, the visitors found the target when Norgaard's strike stood after a VAR review for offside. But there was not enough time for Thomas Frank's side to push for the leveller.

Brentford are now without a win since 2 January and sit 14th - six points clear of relegation and having played more games than each of the six teams below them.

Player of the match

TierneyKieran Tierney

with an average of 8.13

Arsenal

  1. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    8.13

  2. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    8.09

  3. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    8.01

  4. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.86

  5. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.49

  6. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.49

  7. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.40

  8. Squad number19Player namePépé
    Average rating

    7.32

  9. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.25

  10. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    7.13

  11. Squad number17Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    6.89

  12. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    6.69

  13. Squad number30Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    6.61

Brentford

  1. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    5.00

  2. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    4.75

  3. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    4.62

  4. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    4.59

  5. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    4.57

  6. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    4.57

  7. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    4.57

  8. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    4.56

  9. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    4.48

  10. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    4.45

  11. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    4.37

  12. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    3.96

  13. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    3.74

  14. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    3.70

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 4White
  • 6GabrielBooked at 86mins
  • 3Tierney
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7Saka
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forPépéat 75'minutes
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forNketiahat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Nketiah
  • 82Hutchinson

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 18JanssonBooked at 81mins
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7CanósSubstituted forGhoddosat 84'minutes
  • 10DasilvaSubstituted forBaptisteat 68'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 8JensenSubstituted forJaneltat 44'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 11Wissa

Substitutes

  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 26Baptiste
  • 27Janelt
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 36Stevens
  • 40Fernández
  • 43Young-Coombes
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home24
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home14
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 2, Brentford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Brentford 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Vitaly Janelt tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Christian Nørgaard).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 2, Brentford 1. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kristoffer Ajer following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  8. Post update

    Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).

  10. Post update

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

  13. Post update

    Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Sergi Canós.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Alexandre Lacazette.

  17. Booking

    Pontus Jansson (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 2, Brentford 0. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey following a fast break.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Christian Nørgaard.

Comments

Join the conversation

118 comments

  • Comment posted by ohound52, today at 17:05

    3 points is 3 points. Well done Arsenal. just waiting for the raft of comments suggesting it was only Brentford. We will take the win.

    • Reply posted by Arsenal42, today at 17:11

      Arsenal42 replied:
      Agreed, especially after what happened after our last game with them. Glad to get the result and top 4 is in our hands

  • Comment posted by Ryan, today at 17:03

    Seriously think top 4 is ours to lose with our games in hand!
    Saka & ESR amazing
    Big respect to Xhaka for not taking the captains armband aswell!
    COYG on to the next

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 17:07

      Wormhole replied:
      Now sit back and relax as the Sloppy Spuds try to smash Man City. It should be Comedy Gold! 😂

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 17:11

    Great results and performance. Shame about the late goal. It's obvious PL refs have something against Arsenal with clear penalty incidents again waved away

    Saka MOTM - Another brilliant performance capped with a fantastic goal
    Partey also excellent in the middle & Gabriel a beast at the center of defense. Smith Rowe had a great game too with another goal to his name . Top 4 in the horizon

    • Reply posted by Meluhha, today at 17:13

      Meluhha replied:
      Odegaard was immense too. He is becoming another key player for Arsenal

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 17:05

    Let’s see massive wins for City and Leeds now. A perfect weekend. COYG

    • Reply posted by ohound52, today at 17:07

      ohound52 replied:
      hehe
      true, true

  • Comment posted by None Set, today at 17:05

    Good win for Arsenal.
    Knowing that the other teams chasing top four are more than capable of blowing it all they need to do is keep going.
    A lot has been made of Arsenal's so called poor form in 2022 but they have only lost one league game - against city when they were reduced to 10 men.
    A good result...

    • Reply posted by Bolt, today at 17:13

      Bolt replied:
      and now we get to watch city smash spurs. Great day

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:09

    Ah we go & give a goal away at the end, I would have had a breakdown if we drew that or worse! Arsenal were by far the better team & it's our youngsters Smith-Rowe & SAKA to the fore again. Goal difference could be crucial lads! Shout out to Cedric at right back - he's trying his best for the team & good lad.

    • Reply posted by BoomShackaLack, today at 17:15

      BoomShackaLack replied:
      Good shout for Cedric, doing an awesome job and just gets on with it.

  • Comment posted by non moritur, today at 17:05

    We take the points as they come, it's that time of the season! COYG!

  • Comment posted by alan mason, today at 17:18

    Another terrible refereeing display. 3 obvious penalties refused, it's a scandal!

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:28

      LionelRhodes replied:
      There is a massive agenda against Arsenal. With the refs, the media, the pundits...that's why it annoys me when even some of our ex-players like Henry & Gallas don't seem to be onboard & have an agenda too.

  • Comment posted by solo, today at 17:09

    Very good result, how at least two penalty incedents were not checked by VAR is questionable

  • Comment posted by still_laughing , today at 17:04

    3 points job done.

  • Comment posted by Gegendepressing Ralf, today at 17:20

    Come on Arsenal, 4th spot is there for the taking!

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 17:09

    Odeguaard looking the part. Need a rapid centre forward next season and he will feed plenty of chances. Looking very good all round with the three youngsters too. COYG

    • Reply posted by Abi, today at 17:11

      Abi replied:
      Odourgard was absolutely kak today.

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 17:16

    Arteta surprising everyone. Still a chance to finish top four.

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 17:19

      rospur replied:
      In the box seat now, it will be a massive choke if you dont get it

  • Comment posted by WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff, today at 17:05

    Good performance, good three points, mildly-to-moderately concerning we're still reliant on Saka and especially ESR massively overperforming in terms of goal output.

    Shame about the loss of the clean sheet, which, let's be honest, flatters Brentford and probably wouldn't have been given with the boot on the other foot considering the multiple blatant penalties we didn't get.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:12

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Yup.

  • Comment posted by gzwzddhr, today at 17:04

    dodgy ref. Happy Arsenal won but disappointed with the lack of a clean sheet. Clearly the two sides decided to collectively sabotage my fantasy team in stoppage time.

  • Comment posted by Gooner, today at 17:21

    Good form continues. Keep the momentum and a top 4 finish could be on the horizon! WP Gunners!

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 17:20

    Good comedy on now, watching Spuds get beat by City by about 5 goals

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:11

    The Bees cannot buy a win and I can’t see one coming soon. I fear that they are returning from whence they came.

    • Reply posted by Cam1, today at 17:14

      Cam1 replied:
      If Newcastle beat them next week they go above them. Very surprising coming from a Toon fan, I didn’t think we’d get anywhere Brentford you a few weeks ago. Big game next week

  • Comment posted by JK, today at 17:06

    The race is so very much on

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 17:04

    Well done lads 3 more points in the bag. Where would we be without the Hale End Boys goals this season. New contract for Saka a must. GOYG!

Top Stories