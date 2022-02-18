Arsenal v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aaron Ramsdale has kept 11 clean sheets for Arsenal in the Premier League this season

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will provide an update on his squad selection at a press conference later on Friday.

Gabriel Martinelli is suspended as a result of his red card against Wolves last weekend.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has yet to reveal whether Christian Eriksen will make his much-awaited return to competitive action on Saturday.

Striker Ivan Toney has missed the past two games because of a calf injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford ended their run of five defeats with a draw against Crystal Palace last weekend, but they still badly need a win to stop their slide down the table.

I don't think they will get it at Emirates Stadium though. Arsenal's victory at Wolves last time out, with 10 men, was massive for them. It was a kind of 'us against the world' moment so I can understand why they celebrated it so much.

The Gunners have not been among the goals much recently - Gabriel's winner at Molineux is the only time they have found the net in their past five games - but I think they will find a way through the Bees and get a bit of revenge for their defeat on the opening weekend of the season.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is Arsenal's first home game against Brentford since a 3-1 win in the EFL Cup in September 2018.

Brentford are hoping to become the first promoted side to complete a Premier League double over Arsenal since Blackburn Rovers in 1992-93.

Their only victory in six competitive trips to Arsenal was by 2-0 in the top flight at Highbury in April 1938.

Arsenal

Since the end of August, only Manchester City and Liverpool have won more Premier League games than the 12 by Arsenal.

The Gunners earned their first competitive win of 2022 at the sixth attempt away at Wolves last weekend.

They have received four red cards and scored just two goals in those six fixtures.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 28 Premier League home matches kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday.

They have also gone 32 home league games without defeat against promoted sides since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in November 2010.

Arsenal kept a clean sheet in five of their six most recent Premier League home fixtures.

Brentford

Brentford ended a run of five straight Premier League defeats, and registered a clean sheet for the first time in 12 matches, with a 0-0 home draw against Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Nonetheless, six league games without a win is their worst run since December 2018.

The Bees could lose five consecutive away league matches for the first time in 11 years.

They won three of their opening seven Premier League fixtures this season, but their subsequent three victories have spanned 18 games.

Ivan Toney has scored in each of his last three Brentford appearances in all competitions.

