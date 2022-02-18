West Ham United v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jarrod Bowen has scored 12 goals in all competitions for West Ham this season

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes will provide an update on his squad's fitness later on Friday.

Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku are both still sidelined due to injury.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has recovered from illness and Matt Targett also returns, having been ineligible to face his parent club Aston Villa.

However, Kieran Trippier faces a lengthy absence because of a fractured left foot and fellow full-back Javier Manquillo is out with an ankle injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle's mini-revival is up and running and they have a little bit of breathing space above the bottom three after winning three games in a row.

The way the Magpies beat Aston Villa last weekend wasn't pretty, but it was the result that mattered for them.

To get anything out of a trip to West Ham is probably going to involve even more defensive effort and looks a much harder task for Eddie Howe's side, especially with Kieran Trippier out injured.

The Hammers have been a bit up and down of late but they always seem to have at least one forward in form and firing. Jarrod Bowen is that player at the moment.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v pianist & singer-songwriter Reuben James

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are vying to earn three consecutive away league wins against West Ham for the first time.

The Magpies have won three of their four Premier League matches at London Stadium.

Newcastle's most successful away record in the Premier League is in this fixture, beating the Hammers 10 times.

West Ham United

West Ham have scored in each of their opening 12 home games of a top-flight season for the first time since 1986-87.

The Hammers have won five of their last 14 league matches, compared to seven of their opening 11 this season.

Only Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals from corners than West Ham's nine this season.

Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in eight of West Ham's last 10 goals in all competitions, scoring seven and providing one assist.

David Moyes has lost his last three Premier League home matches as a manager against Newcastle.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have earned 11 points in their past five Premier League matches, in contrast to 10 points from their opening 18.

They are vying to win four league games in a row for the first time since April 2018.

Four wins in a row would equal Eddie Howe's best run in the Premier League as a manager.

Newcastle can equal their longest Premier League unbeaten run of six matches since returning to the top flight in 2017.

The Magpies won their last away league fixture 1-0 at Leeds; they've not won back-to-back Premier League away games without conceding a goal since December 2013.

They have failed to score more than once in any of their 10 away league matches this season.

Chris Wood has scored seven goals in nine Premier League appearances against West Ham.

My West Ham United XI Choose your West Ham starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Newcastle United XI Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team