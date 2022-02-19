Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Hakim Ziyech scored for a third consecutive league game

Hakim Ziyech scored a last-minute winner as Chelsea edged past Crystal Palace on their return to Premier League action.

Thomas Tuchel's side last played in the top flight almost a month ago when they defeated Tottenham, and have had a week's rest since winning the Club World Cup last Saturday.

It looked like they would be frustrated by their hosts but Ziyech popped up at the back post to stroke in a delightful volley from Marcos Alonso's cross.

Moroccan Ziyech had converted earlier in the second half when he swept home following Jack Butland's save, but Romelu Lukaku was adjudged to be offside by VAR.

Vicente Guaita had made good saves in the first half from N'Golo Kante's effort and Antonio Rudiger's long range thunderbolt, before the Palace goalkeeper was taken off at half-time because of a knee injury.

The home side, meanwhile, did not have a single shot on target in the entire contest - both Michael Oliseh and Wilfried Zaha failing to work Edouard Mendy from promising positions.

Lukaku struggles with limited supply

Winners keep going until the very end, a quality illustrated perfectly by reigning world and European champions Chelsea at Selhurst Park as they scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute.

Up until that point, they had been finding it difficult to make inroads against a resolute Palace backline, with striker Lukaku particularly suffering.

Without injured wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell, Tuchel switched from a 5-3-2 to a 4-3-3 formation, but the Belgium international lacked any service and had just seven touches of the ball in the whole game.

Lukaku netted in both games at the Club World Cup but has now netted just once in the past eight games in domestic action and question marks remain about whether he fits into the Chelsea system.

He was involved in the disallowed goal on 75 minutes when a thumping shot was batted out for Ziyech to pounce on, but Lukaku failed to time his run and was caught offside.

His team-mates Kante and Rudiger did force Guaita into action in the first half and substitute Butland thought he was on the way to a clean sheet before Ziyech struck for his third consecutive Premier League game.

In the end, a stubborn display ended up being a disappointing day for Palace boss Patrick Vieira and there will be some concern after his side extended their winless run to six games in the league.

In-form Oliseh should have done better when he screwed wide in the first half and Zaha may be left feeling he could have netted too, but the Ivorian side-footed wide and flashed a shot across goal when searching for the equaliser in injury time.

Player of the match Ziyech Hakim Ziyech with an average of 7.17

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.08 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 6.06 Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 5.94 Squad number 8 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 5.86 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 5.86 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 5.81 Squad number 18 Player name McArthur Average rating 5.77 Squad number 17 Player name Clyne Average rating 5.74 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 5.73 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 5.71 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 5.70 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 5.66 Squad number 1 Player name Butland Average rating 5.58 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 4.84 Chelsea Avg Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 7.17 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 6.67 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 6.61 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 6.59 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 6.55 Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.54 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 6.41 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 6.28 Squad number 4 Player name Christensen Average rating 6.21 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 6.10 Squad number 31 Player name Sarr Average rating 5.78 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 5.76 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 5.72 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 4.82

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Guaita 17 Clyne 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 8 Kouyaté 18 McArthur 9 J Ayew 7 Olise 15 Schlupp 11 Zaha 13 Guaita Substituted for Butland at 45' minutes

17 Clyne

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

8 Kouyaté

18 McArthur Substituted for Mateta at 90+2' minutes

9 J Ayew Substituted for Eze at 85' minutes

7 Olise Booked at 68mins

15 Schlupp

11 Zaha Substitutes 1 Butland

4 Milivojevic

10 Eze

12 Hughes

14 Mateta

20 Benteke

22 Édouard

34 Kelly

45 Adaramola Chelsea Formation 4-3-3 16 Mendy 4 Christensen 6 Thiago Silva 2 Rüdiger 31 Sarr 7 Kanté 5 Jorginho 10 Pulisic 22 Ziyech 9 Lukaku 29 Havertz 16 Mendy

4 Christensen

6 Thiago Silva

2 Rüdiger

31 Sarr Booked at 62mins Substituted for Alonso at 74' minutes

7 Kanté Substituted for Kovacic at 74' minutes

5 Jorginho Substituted for Loftus-Cheek at 74' minutes

10 Pulisic Booked at 90mins

22 Ziyech

9 Lukaku

29 Havertz Booked at 90mins Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

3 Alonso

8 Kovacic

11 Werner

12 Loftus-Cheek

14 Chalobah

17 Saúl

23 Kenedy

