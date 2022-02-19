Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0ChelseaChelsea1

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech nets last-gasp winner

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on

Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech scored for a third consecutive league game

Hakim Ziyech scored a last-minute winner as Chelsea edged past Crystal Palace on their return to Premier League action.

Thomas Tuchel's side last played in the top flight almost a month ago when they defeated Tottenham, and have had a week's rest since winning the Club World Cup last Saturday.

It looked like they would be frustrated by their hosts but Ziyech popped up at the back post to stroke in a delightful volley from Marcos Alonso's cross.

Moroccan Ziyech had converted earlier in the second half when he swept home following Jack Butland's save, but Romelu Lukaku was adjudged to be offside by VAR.

Vicente Guaita had made good saves in the first half from N'Golo Kante's effort and Antonio Rudiger's long range thunderbolt, before the Palace goalkeeper was taken off at half-time because of a knee injury.

The home side, meanwhile, did not have a single shot on target in the entire contest - both Michael Oliseh and Wilfried Zaha failing to work Edouard Mendy from promising positions.

Lukaku struggles with limited supply

Winners keep going until the very end, a quality illustrated perfectly by reigning world and European champions Chelsea at Selhurst Park as they scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute.

Up until that point, they had been finding it difficult to make inroads against a resolute Palace backline, with striker Lukaku particularly suffering.

Without injured wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell, Tuchel switched from a 5-3-2 to a 4-3-3 formation, but the Belgium international lacked any service and had just seven touches of the ball in the whole game.

Lukaku netted in both games at the Club World Cup but has now netted just once in the past eight games in domestic action and question marks remain about whether he fits into the Chelsea system.

He was involved in the disallowed goal on 75 minutes when a thumping shot was batted out for Ziyech to pounce on, but Lukaku failed to time his run and was caught offside.

His team-mates Kante and Rudiger did force Guaita into action in the first half and substitute Butland thought he was on the way to a clean sheet before Ziyech struck for his third consecutive Premier League game.

In the end, a stubborn display ended up being a disappointing day for Palace boss Patrick Vieira and there will be some concern after his side extended their winless run to six games in the league.

In-form Oliseh should have done better when he screwed wide in the first half and Zaha may be left feeling he could have netted too, but the Ivorian side-footed wide and flashed a shot across goal when searching for the equaliser in injury time.

Player of the match

ZiyechHakim Ziyech

with an average of 7.17

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    6.08

  2. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    6.06

  3. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.94

  4. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    5.86

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.86

  6. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    5.81

  7. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    5.77

  8. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    5.74

  9. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.73

  10. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.71

  11. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.70

  12. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.66

  13. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    5.58

  14. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    4.84

Chelsea

  1. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    7.17

  2. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    6.67

  3. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    6.61

  4. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    6.59

  5. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.55

  6. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.54

  7. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    6.41

  8. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    6.28

  9. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    6.21

  10. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    6.10

  11. Squad number31Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    5.78

  12. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    5.76

  13. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    5.72

  14. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    4.82

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13GuaitaSubstituted forButlandat 45'minutes
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 18McArthurSubstituted forMatetaat 90+2'minutes
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forEzeat 85'minutes
  • 7OliseBooked at 68mins
  • 15Schlupp
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 10Eze
  • 12Hughes
  • 14Mateta
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
  • 45Adaramola

Chelsea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Mendy
  • 4Christensen
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 31SarrBooked at 62minsSubstituted forAlonsoat 74'minutes
  • 7KantéSubstituted forKovacicat 74'minutes
  • 5JorginhoSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 74'minutes
  • 10PulisicBooked at 90mins
  • 22Ziyech
  • 9Lukaku
  • 29HavertzBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 3Alonso
  • 8Kovacic
  • 11Werner
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 23Kenedy
  • 68Vale
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
25,109

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

  4. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Booking

    Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).

  7. Post update

    Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces James McArthur.

  11. Booking

    Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).

  18. Post update

    Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze replaces Jordan Ayew.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City26204261144764
2Liverpool25176264204457
3Chelsea25148349183150
4Man Utd2512764032843
5West Ham26126845341142
6Arsenal23133736261042
7Wolves2311482117437
8Tottenham2311482829-137
9Brighton2571262528-333
10Southampton2571173237-532
11Leicester227693641-527
12Aston Villa2483133137-627
13Crystal Palace2551193236-426
14Brentford2666142742-1524
15Leeds2358102746-1923
16Everton2364132840-1222
17Newcastle24410102645-1922
18Watford2453162443-1918
19Burnley2221192029-917
20Norwich2545161553-3817
View full Premier League table

