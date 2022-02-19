Match ends, Manchester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 3.
Harry Kane's stoppage-time goal gave Tottenham a stunning victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City in a chaotic finale at Etihad Stadium.
City thought they had rescued a point moments earlier when Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty awarded after a VAR review, but there was another twist to come and Kane, predictably, provided it.
The Spurs striker, whom City had tried to sign in the summer, rose highest to nod home Dejan Kulusevski's cross in the 95th minute and spark wild celebrations from the travelling fans.
It was a dramatic end to a pulsating match that had already seen Spurs pegged back twice, with City running out of time to find a third equaliser.
Tottenham's first goal came after only four minutes, with Son Heun-min beating the offside trap and squaring the ball for Kulusevski to score on his first start for the club.
City levelled when Hugo Lloris spilled Raheem Sterling's cross and Ilkay Gundogan pounced to turn in the loose ball, but they could not turn their possession into more goals.
Spurs continued to threaten on the break in the second half and were back in front on the hour mark when Kane finished a move he had started, running onto Son's cross to fire past Ederson from close range.
Kane was denied again by Ederson and then had another strike ruled out for offside but it appeared City would have the last word when they were awarded a spot-kick at the end of the 90 minutes.
Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot for a handball by Cristian Romero after a VAR review and it seemed Mahrez had salvaged a point.
Kane had other ideas, and his winner means City's lead at the top over Liverpool, who have a game in hand, is down to six points.
Kane shows why Guardiola tried to sign him
Kane has been below his best for much of the season but his performance here was a reminder of why City boss Pep Guardiola was so keen to sign him at the start of the season.
The Spurs captain did not just score twice, he was the key man in his side's gameplan, constantly dropping deep to collect the ball and finding willing runners ahead of him.
It was a display that also demonstrated why Spurs chairman Daniel Levy fought so hard to keep his side's talisman.
Kane was absent and seemed set on a move to the Etihad when Tottenham beat City on the opening day of the season. This time, it was the same result but he was the main man.
His side's fans serenaded their captain at the final whistle, singing "Harry Kane, he's one of our own" as he and his team-mates celebrated a famous victory in front of the travelling supporters.
Tottenham had lost their previous three league games and slid down the table, but this win reignites their bid for a top-four finish, and in style.
Guardiola gamble does not pay off
This was City's first league defeat since October, when they lost at home to Crystal Palace, yet they did not play badly against Spurs - instead this goes down as a masterclass from Spurs boss Antonio Conte.
Guardiola gambled by continuing to play with a high line against a manager known for orchestrating quick breakaways and, this time, he lost.
For long spells all of City's players were camped in Tottenham's half, probing for a weakness.
All it took for Tottenham was to win the ball back and, usually via Kane, they would trigger a lightning counter-attack.
It was a tactic that led to Spurs' first two goals but the biggest sucker-punch was saved for last, with Conte's side finding the winner when most people in the Etihad were expecting a charge from the home side.
Player of the match
KaneHarry Kane
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
4.10
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
8.73
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number4Player nameRomeroAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
5.34
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben Dias
- 14Laporte
- 27Cancelo
- 17De Bruyne
- 16Rodri
- 8Gündogan
- 7SterlingSubstituted forMahrezat 68'minutes
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 47Foden
Substitutes
- 5Stones
- 6Aké
- 11Zinchenko
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Mahrez
- 33Carson
- 48Delap
- 87McAtee
- 90Lavia
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1LlorisBooked at 80mins
- 4RomeroBooked at 76mins
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forDohertyat 83'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 5HøjbjergBooked at 64mins
- 19R SessegnonSubstituted forD Sánchezat 90+4'minutes
- 21Kulusevski
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 80'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 6D Sánchez
- 8Winks
- 14Rodon
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 27Lucas Moura
- 42White
- 44Scarlett
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 53,201
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 3.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte with a headed pass.
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Davinson Sánchez replaces Ryan Sessegnon.
Post update
Goal! Manchester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Manchester City.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
Post update
Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Post update
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Walker with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Matt Doherty replaces Emerson Royal because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.
Booking
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Son Heung-Min.
Post update
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Post update
Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
