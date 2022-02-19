Premier League
Man CityManchester City2TottenhamTottenham Hotspur3

Man City 2-3 Tottenham: Harry Kane gives Spurs stunning late win over Premier League leaders

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments1110

Harry Kane scores the winner for Spurs
Harry Kane scored the winner for Spurs in the fifth minute of stoppage time

Harry Kane's stoppage-time goal gave Tottenham a stunning victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City in a chaotic finale at Etihad Stadium.

City thought they had rescued a point moments earlier when Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty awarded after a VAR review, but there was another twist to come and Kane, predictably, provided it.

The Spurs striker, whom City had tried to sign in the summer, rose highest to nod home Dejan Kulusevski's cross in the 95th minute and spark wild celebrations from the travelling fans.

It was a dramatic end to a pulsating match that had already seen Spurs pegged back twice, with City running out of time to find a third equaliser.

Tottenham's first goal came after only four minutes, with Son Heun-min beating the offside trap and squaring the ball for Kulusevski to score on his first start for the club.

City levelled when Hugo Lloris spilled Raheem Sterling's cross and Ilkay Gundogan pounced to turn in the loose ball, but they could not turn their possession into more goals.

Spurs continued to threaten on the break in the second half and were back in front on the hour mark when Kane finished a move he had started, running onto Son's cross to fire past Ederson from close range.

Kane was denied again by Ederson and then had another strike ruled out for offside but it appeared City would have the last word when they were awarded a spot-kick at the end of the 90 minutes.

Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot for a handball by Cristian Romero after a VAR review and it seemed Mahrez had salvaged a point.

Kane had other ideas, and his winner means City's lead at the top over Liverpool, who have a game in hand, is down to six points.

Kane shows why Guardiola tried to sign him

Kane has been below his best for much of the season but his performance here was a reminder of why City boss Pep Guardiola was so keen to sign him at the start of the season.

The Spurs captain did not just score twice, he was the key man in his side's gameplan, constantly dropping deep to collect the ball and finding willing runners ahead of him.

It was a display that also demonstrated why Spurs chairman Daniel Levy fought so hard to keep his side's talisman.

Kane was absent and seemed set on a move to the Etihad when Tottenham beat City on the opening day of the season. This time, it was the same result but he was the main man.

His side's fans serenaded their captain at the final whistle, singing "Harry Kane, he's one of our own" as he and his team-mates celebrated a famous victory in front of the travelling supporters.

Tottenham had lost their previous three league games and slid down the table, but this win reignites their bid for a top-four finish, and in style.

Guardiola gamble does not pay off

This was City's first league defeat since October, when they lost at home to Crystal Palace, yet they did not play badly against Spurs - instead this goes down as a masterclass from Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

Guardiola gambled by continuing to play with a high line against a manager known for orchestrating quick breakaways and, this time, he lost.

For long spells all of City's players were camped in Tottenham's half, probing for a weakness.

All it took for Tottenham was to win the ball back and, usually via Kane, they would trigger a lightning counter-attack.

It was a tactic that led to Spurs' first two goals but the biggest sucker-punch was saved for last, with Conte's side finding the winner when most people in the Etihad were expecting a charge from the home side.

Player of the match

KaneHarry Kane

with an average of 8.73

Manchester City

  1. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    4.83

  2. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    4.74

  3. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    4.69

  4. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    4.59

  5. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    4.48

  6. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    4.39

  7. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    4.37

  8. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    4.35

  9. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    4.22

  10. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    4.21

  11. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    4.15

  12. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    4.10

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    8.73

  2. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    8.31

  3. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    8.13

  4. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    7.37

  5. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    7.35

  6. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.08

  7. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    7.04

  8. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    6.95

  9. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    6.78

  10. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.75

  11. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    6.68

  12. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    6.66

  13. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.73

  14. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    5.34

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14Laporte
  • 27Cancelo
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 7SterlingSubstituted forMahrezat 68'minutes
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 48Delap
  • 87McAtee
  • 90Lavia

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1LlorisBooked at 80mins
  • 4RomeroBooked at 76mins
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forDohertyat 83'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5HøjbjergBooked at 64mins
  • 19R SessegnonSubstituted forD Sánchezat 90+4'minutes
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 80'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
53,201

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Davinson Sánchez replaces Ryan Sessegnon.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Manchester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Manchester City.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  12. Post update

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ben Davies.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Walker with a cross.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Matt Doherty replaces Emerson Royal because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.

  17. Booking

    Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Son Heung-Min.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

  20. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1113 comments

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 19:40

    Spurs just exposed the huge deficiencies of Man city and the reason they may never win CL under Pep. Man city and the players believe all they need to win a match is just keep knocking the ball around the already intimidated opposition. But once the opposition picks up some courage and actually plays attacking football, Man city are found wanting. Good job, Spurs.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:45

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 19:41

    Well, the officials tried everything possible to give City the result, even playing 2 and half minutes extra.
    Well done Spurs

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 19:40

    Don't think I will be saying this: Thank you Spurs and especially Kane, from everyone at Liverpool Football Club and the neutral. What a game! The title race is back!!

  • Comment posted by OutBack Warrior, today at 19:42

    Guardiolas face when Kanes header went in has made my weekend!

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 19:41

    Never a penalty in my book, what happened to intentional?

    The glorious smell of justice.

    • Reply posted by Lets be sensible about this, today at 19:47

      Lets be sensible about this replied:
      Ah! But it's city....we all know how much money they waste...just saying.

  • Comment posted by warwick, today at 19:42

    Could only hear the spurs fans today didn’t realise there was 52,000 city fans 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 19:41

    Cracking game, Spurs with more shots on target than City.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 19:50

      Hello replied:
      Bald fraud outed by the “harry kane team” again lol

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:40

    Hahahahahahahh hilarious Kane pmsl that's Karma for the so called city fans being so quiet all game. Pathetic support. Worst in England. Pep feeling the pressure.

    When city lose football wins 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 19:45

      Gandalf replied:
      Good grief. If you’re this bitter then it must torture you when City win.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 19:43

    Man City and Anthony Taylor had a shocker. Shame

    Never a penalty, 9 mins of injury time. You're having a laugh. Well done spurs

    • Reply posted by LuvSoccer, today at 19:54

      LuvSoccer replied:
      Never a penalty ? oh dear 😂

  • Comment posted by Laffmetitsoff, today at 19:42

    Grealish or Kane, City.?
    You bought the wrong one I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 19:44

      HarryJsAllstar replied:
      Or Son??!!

  • Comment posted by Nick P, today at 19:40

    Thank you, thank you, thank you Tottenham! GAME ON!!! 😂

    • Reply posted by sirhvsjsdisw, today at 19:49

      sirhvsjsdisw replied:
      You're welcome 😁👍🏼. Why we love this game.

  • Comment posted by Quarryman, today at 19:41

    Tottenham deserved winners , penalty vsr couldn't save man city today , justice is there.

    • Reply posted by LuvSoccer, today at 19:51

      LuvSoccer replied:
      you need to get your eyes checked if u seriously don’t think that was a clear handball

  • Comment posted by it aint the heat its the humility, today at 19:42

    Dazzling link up play by Tottenham, thought there was only one winner after the penalty..but Conte's mentality brushing off on the Tottenham side. Kane's performance was something to behold.

    • Reply posted by markn, today at 20:12

      markn replied:
      Headline in today’s Daily Telegraph was: “We don’t need Harry Kane” Pep...

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 19:41

    Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Pep Fraudiola, Noel & Liam Gallagher, Rashed Belhasa, Ahlam…your lads took one hell of a beating.

  • Comment posted by amazonsucks, today at 19:42

    Can't win, even with a dodgy penalty.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 20:10

      Hello replied:
      And 100 minutes 😂 wormhole 😂

  • Comment posted by Budgie, today at 19:42

    Well well well. What a game!
    Spurs didn't bottle it!
    To the delight of many fans out there I'd imagine!

    • Reply posted by nochiponmyshoulder, today at 19:55

      nochiponmyshoulder replied:
      what all 4 of them

  • Comment posted by Ertugrul Bey, today at 19:42

    Looks like the oil is all clogged up. They need a billion dollar oil change....

  • Comment posted by HarveytheGreat, today at 19:42

    Game on

    Thank you Harry.

    👍👍👍👍👍👍

    • Reply posted by Brizey , today at 19:46

      Brizey replied:
      You ain't heard the fat lady sing either

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 19:41

    In 1995/96 Newcastle lost a 12-point lead at the top to blow the title.

    People still talk about it nearly 30 years later.

    How's your bottle, City?

    • Reply posted by Nick Watkins, today at 19:46

      Nick Watkins replied:
      We remember the on screen meltdown of Kevin Keegan too lol

  • Comment posted by emily, today at 19:42

    Thanks to Spurs YNWA

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 19:47

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      We got to go to yours soon
      Tottenham unbeaten outside of London this season
      Sad but true