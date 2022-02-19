Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Stuart Armstrong's only other goal this season came in the FA Cup against Coventry City

Southampton maintained their impressive form with a comfortable Premier League victory against a lacklustre Everton at St Mary's.

Scotland winger Stuart Armstrong opened the scoring just after the break, curling in from 15 yards after Oriol Romeu and Che Adams combined.

Shane Long's late header - also his first top-flight goal of the campaign - ensured a merited win for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side, who are now unbeaten in five matches in all competitions.

Until Long struck, Everton retained a slender interest in taking a point largely because of Southampton's inability to make the most of several excellent chances.

Everton began both halves brightly but quickly faded and the second-half introduction of Dele Alli was unable to provide the necessary spark.

They failed to register a shot on target as their dismal away record continued - they have won only once in 12 games on their travels this season.

Southampton remain 10th in the table while Everton sit 16th, four points above the bottom three.

Saints continue on positive note

Southampton appear to be hitting form at the right time to push for a European place or, at worst, a first top-half finish since 2017.

This result, part of an impressive sequence including victory at Tottenham and draws against both Manchester clubs that could have amounted to more, underlined their upward trajectory.

Aside from the opening periods of both halves Southampton were completely dominant.

Jan Bednarek and Tino Livramento drew excellent saves from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during a concerted spell of pressure in the first half, while Kyle Walker-Peters clipped the outside of a post.

That largely continued after the break as Armstrong and Long gave Southampton the reward they richly deserved.

Everton fall flat on travels again

Everton's high-tempo start to each half was in keeping with their victories over Brentford in the FA Cup and against Leeds last weekend.

On another occasion they may have been awarded at least one penalty from two early appeals, and Richarlison was unable to turn in after losing control of the ball in front of goal.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin causing Southampton problems at the back, Everton at that stage appeared capable of securing their first back-to-back league wins since September.

However, once the hosts assumed control, Donny van de Beek, Allan and replacement Andre Gomes were easily bypassed and unable to stem the flow of attacks.

Van de Beek's decision to pass backwards to Seamus Coleman contributed to Southampton's opener, with Gomes played into trouble and the ball finding the back of the Everton net moments later.

Andros Townsend and Alli were brought on by manager Frank Lampard to add impetus, but there was little additional thrust.

Everton's haul of 22 points from their first 23 games represents their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1950-51, when they also had 22 and were relegated.

