SouthamptonSouthampton2EvertonEverton0

Southampton 2-0 Everton: Saints maintain impressive form

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Stuart Armstrong
Stuart Armstrong's only other goal this season came in the FA Cup against Coventry City

Southampton maintained their impressive form with a comfortable Premier League victory against a lacklustre Everton at St Mary's.

Scotland winger Stuart Armstrong opened the scoring just after the break, curling in from 15 yards after Oriol Romeu and Che Adams combined.

Shane Long's late header - also his first top-flight goal of the campaign - ensured a merited win for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side, who are now unbeaten in five matches in all competitions.

Until Long struck, Everton retained a slender interest in taking a point largely because of Southampton's inability to make the most of several excellent chances.

Everton began both halves brightly but quickly faded and the second-half introduction of Dele Alli was unable to provide the necessary spark.

They failed to register a shot on target as their dismal away record continued - they have won only once in 12 games on their travels this season.

Southampton remain 10th in the table while Everton sit 16th, four points above the bottom three.

Saints continue on positive note

Southampton appear to be hitting form at the right time to push for a European place or, at worst, a first top-half finish since 2017.

This result, part of an impressive sequence including victory at Tottenham and draws against both Manchester clubs that could have amounted to more, underlined their upward trajectory.

Aside from the opening periods of both halves Southampton were completely dominant.

Jan Bednarek and Tino Livramento drew excellent saves from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during a concerted spell of pressure in the first half, while Kyle Walker-Peters clipped the outside of a post.

That largely continued after the break as Armstrong and Long gave Southampton the reward they richly deserved.

Everton fall flat on travels again

Everton's high-tempo start to each half was in keeping with their victories over Brentford in the FA Cup and against Leeds last weekend.

On another occasion they may have been awarded at least one penalty from two early appeals, and Richarlison was unable to turn in after losing control of the ball in front of goal.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin causing Southampton problems at the back, Everton at that stage appeared capable of securing their first back-to-back league wins since September.

However, once the hosts assumed control, Donny van de Beek, Allan and replacement Andre Gomes were easily bypassed and unable to stem the flow of attacks.

Van de Beek's decision to pass backwards to Seamus Coleman contributed to Southampton's opener, with Gomes played into trouble and the ball finding the back of the Everton net moments later.

Andros Townsend and Alli were brought on by manager Frank Lampard to add impetus, but there was little additional thrust.

Everton's haul of 22 points from their first 23 games represents their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1950-51, when they also had 22 and were relegated.

Player of the match

S ArmstrongStuart Armstrong

with an average of 8.20

Southampton

  1. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    8.20

  2. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    7.88

  3. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    7.86

  4. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    7.82

  5. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.79

  6. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    7.75

  7. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    7.49

  8. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    7.45

  9. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    7.45

  10. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.32

  11. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    7.32

  12. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.24

  13. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    7.12

  14. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    7.00

Everton

  1. Squad number30Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    6.76

  2. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    5.15

  3. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    4.81

  4. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.68

  5. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    4.46

  6. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    4.43

  7. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    4.17

  8. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    4.16

  9. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    4.13

  10. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    4.08

  11. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    4.00

  12. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    3.82

  13. Squad number36Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    3.26

  14. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    2.92

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 21Livramento
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22Salisu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forDjenepoat 90+3'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6Romeu
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forA Armstrongat 90+1'minutes
  • 18BrojaSubstituted forLongat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 13Caballero
  • 19Djenepo
  • 20Smallbone
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 43Valery

Everton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 2Kenny
  • 17IwobiSubstituted forTownsendat 65'minutes
  • 6AllanBooked at 15minsSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 45'minutes
  • 30van de Beek
  • 24GordonSubstituted forAlliat 75'minutes
  • 9Calvert-LewinBooked at 40mins
  • 7Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 3Patterson
  • 14Townsend
  • 15Begovic
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 21André Gomes
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón
  • 34El Ghazi
  • 36Alli
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
31,312

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home11
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 2, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Everton 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Moussa Djenepo replaces Stuart Armstrong.

  4. Post update

    Adam Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by André Gomes (Everton).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Valentino Livramento.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Adam Armstrong replaces Che Adams.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.

  10. Post update

    Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Séamus Coleman (Everton).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Jonjoe Kenny tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Southampton 2, Everton 0. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valentino Livramento with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Armando Broja.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).

  19. Post update

    Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Dele Alli replaces Anthony Gordon.

Comments

Join the conversation

118 comments

  • Comment posted by General Chitchat, today at 17:26

    Why is it that the other team is always lack lustre when Saints win. Nothing to do with a great performance.

    • Reply posted by A1nutboy, today at 17:29

      A1nutboy replied:
      Everton fan here. Southampton are doing very well and fully deserve to be in top half 👏

  • Comment posted by just-for-fun, today at 17:27

    After twice 0-9 defeats, and the terrible starting of the season, the southampton board still stick with Ralph, SO, the other teams, please LEARN to trust your managers!!!

    • Reply posted by I8Skate, today at 17:43

      I8Skate replied:
      Well said .

  • Comment posted by WHO DARES WINS, today at 17:28

    I'm being Absolutely serious here EVERTON could be playing in the CHAMPIONSHIP next season..

    • Reply posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 17:31

      PIND DADAN KHAN replied:
      AND???

  • Comment posted by Mushroom, today at 17:26

    Another quality performance from Saints.
    Need to be careful though; at this rate we’ll end up in the Europa League.
    For Pete’s sake just make it a straight knock-out tournament, similar to the FA Cup.
    Something that people actually want to watch and be part of.
    Recent events have made me realise just how stupid the people who get themselves into positions of power to run our lives, actually are.

  • Comment posted by thepoet, today at 17:40

    Can’t blame Rafa anymore.

    • Reply posted by A1nutboy, today at 17:44

      A1nutboy replied:
      Just give it up. The fat Spanish fraud is gone. Go pine for him somewhere else

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:25

    Everton started at a hundred miles an hour then disappeared. As a Saints fan that's the least stressed I've been about a 1-0 lead. And then Long scored...

    • Reply posted by Smudger, today at 18:06

      Smudger replied:
      Never doubt the Shlong

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 17:31

    Frank said he would take them to the next level. He didn’t say the next level was the Championship.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Cant win away. Cant keep clean sheets. Deli Alli turning out to be another duff signing. Has the fans still got the faith in Lampard keeping them up

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 17:31

    Hahaha, lumpard... Awful manager!

    Fully deserved win for Southampton 👏

  • Comment posted by --_--, today at 17:25

    Super Frankie Lamp.......

    .......Oh.

  • Comment posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 17:27

    I remember the Everton fans getting all giddy after beating the mighty Leeds last week.

    No doubt they'll be calling for Frank's head soon.

    Well done Southampton!

    • Reply posted by gary, today at 17:34

      gary replied:
      Tourist FC

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 17:35

    Well done Saints. Getting better as the season goes on. Credit to Ralph for sticking with it. He's done a good job since his arrival. As for Everton, with teams below them getting points, it's worrying times.

  • Comment posted by Wirral Saint, today at 17:32

    Everton were really good for the first 9 minutes, but after that it was all us

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 17:25

    It’s a guarantee we will lose away from home. It’s also certain we won’t even be competitive. Away from Goodison, the players are not the slightest bit interested in performing. They can’t motivate themselves and a succession of managers have failed to turn it around. Early days for Frank but he is now witnessing what has been going on for years. We will go down if we can’t pick up away points.

    • Reply posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 17:28

      PIND DADAN KHAN replied:
      Also a guarantee that you'll be losing your next match at home vs Man City.

  • Comment posted by YNFA, today at 17:41

    The bottom teams invested in specific management to solve the problem of premiership survival . Everton didn't get the memo.

  • Comment posted by Diatribe, today at 17:24

    Well played Saints: took two your many chances well and had vociferous support throughout. Regarding early penalty shout, VAR Andre Marriner was all at sea, if you pardon the pun, and should be put to sea, preferably to an isolated island in the Pacific after that dreadful decision. We've been practising p*ssing rather than passing this week it seems. Awful.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 17:39

    Normal service has resumed. No heart,desire,skill or will to win. Never underestimate Everton, they will always let you down.

  • Comment posted by BillyB, today at 17:40

    Horror show Everton.....if we can't even do the basics.....passing and winning 50/50s we are in big trouble sadly....

  • Comment posted by Matthew White , today at 17:38

    Super super saints total dominance...
    As for Everton they're as bad as ive seen down here all season.
    The longevity of top flight football looks like disappearing quicker than Rafas reign

  • Comment posted by 4zdrcody, today at 17:34

    Cannot remember such an easy win for Saints. Cruising after first 10 minutes. Stuart Armstrong is a Rolls Royce of a player. Romeu and JWP bossed the midfield. Everton are in trouble judging them on that performance.

    • Reply posted by Isitonlyme, today at 18:00

      Isitonlyme replied:
      But to be fair Everton bossed the first six minutes.

  • Comment posted by Its me or the dog, today at 17:24

    Lampard, as many of us said, was the wrong choice.
    Bye bye Everton. Good luck in the Championship this August.

    #lampardout

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:28

      Forza Italia replied:
      Frank Lampard's Everton sliding towards the relegation zone as Burnley and Watford win

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City26204262154764
2Liverpool25176264204457
3Chelsea25148349183150
4Man Utd2512764032843
5West Ham26126845341142
6Arsenal23133736261042
7Wolves2311482117437
8Tottenham2311482930-137
9Brighton2571262528-333
10Southampton2571173237-532
11Leicester227693641-527
12Aston Villa2483133137-627
13Crystal Palace2551193236-426
14Brentford2666142742-1524
15Leeds2358102746-1923
16Everton2364132840-1222
17Newcastle24410102645-1922
18Watford2453162443-1918
19Burnley2221192029-917
20Norwich2545161553-3817
View full Premier League table

