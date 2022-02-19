Match ends, Southampton 2, Everton 0.
Southampton maintained their impressive form with a comfortable Premier League victory against a lacklustre Everton at St Mary's.
Scotland winger Stuart Armstrong opened the scoring just after the break, curling in from 15 yards after Oriol Romeu and Che Adams combined.
Shane Long's late header - also his first top-flight goal of the campaign - ensured a merited win for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side, who are now unbeaten in five matches in all competitions.
Until Long struck, Everton retained a slender interest in taking a point largely because of Southampton's inability to make the most of several excellent chances.
Everton began both halves brightly but quickly faded and the second-half introduction of Dele Alli was unable to provide the necessary spark.
They failed to register a shot on target as their dismal away record continued - they have won only once in 12 games on their travels this season.
Southampton remain 10th in the table while Everton sit 16th, four points above the bottom three.
Saints continue on positive note
Southampton appear to be hitting form at the right time to push for a European place or, at worst, a first top-half finish since 2017.
This result, part of an impressive sequence including victory at Tottenham and draws against both Manchester clubs that could have amounted to more, underlined their upward trajectory.
Aside from the opening periods of both halves Southampton were completely dominant.
Jan Bednarek and Tino Livramento drew excellent saves from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during a concerted spell of pressure in the first half, while Kyle Walker-Peters clipped the outside of a post.
That largely continued after the break as Armstrong and Long gave Southampton the reward they richly deserved.
Everton fall flat on travels again
Everton's high-tempo start to each half was in keeping with their victories over Brentford in the FA Cup and against Leeds last weekend.
On another occasion they may have been awarded at least one penalty from two early appeals, and Richarlison was unable to turn in after losing control of the ball in front of goal.
With Dominic Calvert-Lewin causing Southampton problems at the back, Everton at that stage appeared capable of securing their first back-to-back league wins since September.
However, once the hosts assumed control, Donny van de Beek, Allan and replacement Andre Gomes were easily bypassed and unable to stem the flow of attacks.
Van de Beek's decision to pass backwards to Seamus Coleman contributed to Southampton's opener, with Gomes played into trouble and the ball finding the back of the Everton net moments later.
Andros Townsend and Alli were brought on by manager Frank Lampard to add impetus, but there was little additional thrust.
Everton's haul of 22 points from their first 23 games represents their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1950-51, when they also had 22 and were relegated.
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Everton 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Moussa Djenepo replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Post update
Adam Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by André Gomes (Everton).
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Valentino Livramento.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Adam Armstrong replaces Che Adams.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Post update
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Séamus Coleman (Everton).
Post update
Offside, Everton. Jonjoe Kenny tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 2, Everton 0. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valentino Livramento with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Armando Broja.
Post update
Attempt missed. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).
Post update
Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Dele Alli replaces Anthony Gordon.
