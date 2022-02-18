Southampton v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Frank Lampard has said there is still "a lot of work to be done" following the win over Leeds United

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have no new injury concerns for the visit of Everton, although Nathan Tella is still sidelined.

Nathan Redmond is back in training, while Jan Bednarek and Mohamed Elyounoussi are available after being forced off against Manchester United.

Everton welcome back Vitaliy Mykolenko, who has missed two games due to Covid, while Abdoulaye Doucoure is close to a return.

Demarai Gray, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton got the performance and the result they needed against Leeds last weekend, and that was a huge win for them.

Now their next target is to improve their form away from Goodison Park because they have won only once on the road all season, and that was back in August. Burnley are the only top-flight team to have picked up fewer points on their travels.

I wouldn't underestimate Southampton, either. They have only lost once at home in 2021-22 and are a tough nut to crack at St Mary's, as the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United have already found out.

All things considered, Everton boss Frank Lampard will probably be happier if his side just make themselves a little harder to beat.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton could lose three successive league games against Everton for the first time since 1992.

Everton are vying to complete the league double for the first time since 2002.

There have only been five away wins in this Premier League fixture, four of which have been achieved by Everton.

Southampton

Southampton have lost just once in 10 games, including two FA Cup ties.

They have been beaten only once at home in the Premier League this season and are undefeated in their past eight at St Mary's.

However, their 13-match run without a clean sheet is currently the longest in the Premier League.

They could go 14 games without a clean sheet for the first time in the same Premier League campaign.

Saints have both scored and conceded in eight consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time.

Che Adams could score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for just the second time.

Everton

Everton's win against Leeds United was their first in the league under Frank Lampard, and just a second in 16 top-flight matches.

They scored twice before half-time last weekend for the first time in 40 league games spanning a year.

Victory over Leeds also marked Everton's first clean sheet in 11 top-flight matches since early November.

The Toffees could record consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since September. However, they have earned just two points from the last 27 available on the road (D2, L7).

They have scored a league-low eight first-half goals.

Lampard could become the first Everton manager since Mike Walker in March 1994 to lose his first two Premier League away fixtures.

Richarlison has scored five goals in his past six Premier League appearances against Southampton.

Dele Alli has been directly involved in a career-best nine Premier League goals against Southampton, scoring five and assisting four.

