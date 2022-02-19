Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Burnley 3.
Burnley climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table after beating Brighton at the Amex Stadium for their first away win of the season.
Wout Weghorst opened his account for the Clarets and Josh Brownhill added a second before half-time. Aaron Lennon then made sure just over 20 minutes from time.
Brighton dominated possession but managed only one shot on target, and they were bullied by Dutchman Weghorst at the back, where they were missing the suspended Lewis Dunk and injured Adam Webster.
A fast start almost saw Burnley take the lead when Connor Roberts spotted Robert Sanchez off his line and curled an effort off the bar.
Their purpose and energy was rewarded soon afterwards, when Weghorst fired home from Roberts' low right-hand cross, giving Sanchez no chance.
It took until 10 minutes before half-time for Brighton to manage an effort on goal, and Shane Duffy's strike was held easily by Nick Pope. Adam Lallana headed wide from Tariq Lamptey's cross moments later.
Weghorst turned provider with the break looming, laying on for Brownhill, whose tame effort was deflected in off Joel Veltman.
The frustration continued for the hosts after the break, Neal Maupay shooting wide from another Lamptey cross.
Soon after, Lennon made it 3-0 after combining with Jay Rodriguez, who came on for the injured Maxwel Cornet, before firing into the top corner to round off a brilliant day for the Clarets.
Sean Dyche's men are five points behind 17th-placed Newcastle but have two games in hand. Brighton are ninth.
Weghorst shines for Clarets
Dutch international Weghorst has made a really positive start to life at Burnley after his January move from Wolfsburg, and he was the difference on the south coast.
Against a weakened Brighton backline, without their first choice centre-backs, he made a nuisance of himself all afternoon, but everything started with a fine finish for his goal.
His lay-off for Brownhill showed his technical ability as well as his physical presence, and there is now a real chance that a difficult season at Turf Moor may be about to turn.
Injury to his strike partner Cornet was a blow, but he has offered real hope.
Seagulls porous and toothless
Dunk and Webster were badly missed, but Brighton fell into old habits at the other end. They had 69% of the ball but failed to make it count, with Maupay cutting a frustrated figure up front.
Keeping Lamptey relatively quiet on his return to Brighton's starting XI was huge for Burnley, but there was a general lack of intensity in Graham Potter's side's play from the start. They let Burnley take the early initiative and ultimately paid for it.
Player of the match
WeghorstWout Weghorst
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number24Player nameDuffyAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number58Player nameFergusonAverage rating
4.02
Burnley
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
8.62
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number14Player nameRobertsAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number20Player nameCornetAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number19Player nameRodriguezAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number6Player nameMeeAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number22Player nameCollinsAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number23Player namePietersAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number4Player nameCorkAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number10Player nameBarnesAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number2Player nameLowtonAverage rating
6.89
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sánchez
- 2Lamptey
- 24DuffyBooked at 84mins
- 34Veltman
- 3Cucurella
- 15ModerSubstituted forMarchat 55'minutes
- 14LallanaSubstituted forTrossardat 55'minutes
- 8Bissouma
- 10Mac Allister
- 9Maupay
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forFergusonat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Trossard
- 13Groß
- 17Alzate
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 25Caicedo
- 28Roberts
- 42Leonard
- 58Ferguson
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 14RobertsBooked at 59mins
- 22Collins
- 6Mee
- 23Pieters
- 17LennonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLowtonat 90+2'minutes
- 4CorkBooked at 25mins
- 8BrownhillBooked at 87mins
- 11McNeil
- 20CornetSubstituted forRodriguezat 55'minutes
- 9WeghorstSubstituted forBarnesat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 10Barnes
- 13Hennessey
- 16Stephens
- 19Rodriguez
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
- 37Thomas
- 50Waller
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Burnley 3.
Post update
Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Nick Pope (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Aaron Lennon.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Connor Roberts.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Wout Weghorst.
Booking
Josh Brownhill (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Booking
Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Wout Weghorst (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Solly March.
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Josh Brownhill tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nick Pope.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.
