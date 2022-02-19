Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0BurnleyBurnley3

Brighton 0-3 Brighton: Weghorst inspires Clarets to first win since October

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wout Weghorst
Wout Weghorst scores his first Burnley goal

Burnley climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table after beating Brighton at the Amex Stadium for their first away win of the season.

Wout Weghorst opened his account for the Clarets and Josh Brownhill added a second before half-time. Aaron Lennon then made sure just over 20 minutes from time.

Brighton dominated possession but managed only one shot on target, and they were bullied by Dutchman Weghorst at the back, where they were missing the suspended Lewis Dunk and injured Adam Webster.

A fast start almost saw Burnley take the lead when Connor Roberts spotted Robert Sanchez off his line and curled an effort off the bar.

Their purpose and energy was rewarded soon afterwards, when Weghorst fired home from Roberts' low right-hand cross, giving Sanchez no chance.

It took until 10 minutes before half-time for Brighton to manage an effort on goal, and Shane Duffy's strike was held easily by Nick Pope. Adam Lallana headed wide from Tariq Lamptey's cross moments later.

Weghorst turned provider with the break looming, laying on for Brownhill, whose tame effort was deflected in off Joel Veltman.

The frustration continued for the hosts after the break, Neal Maupay shooting wide from another Lamptey cross.

Soon after, Lennon made it 3-0 after combining with Jay Rodriguez, who came on for the injured Maxwel Cornet, before firing into the top corner to round off a brilliant day for the Clarets.

Sean Dyche's men are five points behind 17th-placed Newcastle but have two games in hand. Brighton are ninth.

Weghorst shines for Clarets

Dutch international Weghorst has made a really positive start to life at Burnley after his January move from Wolfsburg, and he was the difference on the south coast.

Against a weakened Brighton backline, without their first choice centre-backs, he made a nuisance of himself all afternoon, but everything started with a fine finish for his goal.

His lay-off for Brownhill showed his technical ability as well as his physical presence, and there is now a real chance that a difficult season at Turf Moor may be about to turn.

Injury to his strike partner Cornet was a blow, but he has offered real hope.

Seagulls porous and toothless

Dunk and Webster were badly missed, but Brighton fell into old habits at the other end. They had 69% of the ball but failed to make it count, with Maupay cutting a frustrated figure up front.

Keeping Lamptey relatively quiet on his return to Brighton's starting XI was huge for Burnley, but there was a general lack of intensity in Graham Potter's side's play from the start. They let Burnley take the early initiative and ultimately paid for it.

Player of the match

WeghorstWout Weghorst

with an average of 8.62

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    4.88

  2. Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    4.70

  3. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    4.63

  4. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    4.63

  5. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    4.56

  6. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    4.51

  7. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    4.48

  8. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    4.45

  9. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    4.42

  10. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    4.41

  11. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    4.33

  12. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    4.11

  13. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    4.10

  14. Squad number58Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    4.02

Burnley

  1. Squad number9Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    8.62

  2. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    7.66

  3. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    7.55

  4. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    7.54

  5. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    7.49

  6. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    7.43

  7. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    7.42

  8. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    7.35

  9. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    7.30

  10. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    7.21

  11. Squad number23Player namePieters
    Average rating

    7.15

  12. Squad number4Player nameCork
    Average rating

    7.10

  13. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    6.94

  14. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    6.89

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2Lamptey
  • 24DuffyBooked at 84mins
  • 34Veltman
  • 3Cucurella
  • 15ModerSubstituted forMarchat 55'minutes
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forTrossardat 55'minutes
  • 8Bissouma
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 9Maupay
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forFergusonat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Trossard
  • 13Groß
  • 17Alzate
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 25Caicedo
  • 28Roberts
  • 42Leonard
  • 58Ferguson

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14RobertsBooked at 59mins
  • 22Collins
  • 6Mee
  • 23Pieters
  • 17LennonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLowtonat 90+2'minutes
  • 4CorkBooked at 25mins
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 87mins
  • 11McNeil
  • 20CornetSubstituted forRodriguezat 55'minutes
  • 9WeghorstSubstituted forBarnesat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Stephens
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas
  • 50Waller
Referee:
Kevin Friend

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Burnley 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Burnley 3.

  3. Post update

    Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  4. Post update

    Nick Pope (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Aaron Lennon.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Connor Roberts.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Wout Weghorst.

  9. Booking

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  12. Booking

    Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  14. Post update

    Wout Weghorst (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Solly March.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Josh Brownhill tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nick Pope.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by Piffle , today at 17:30

    Brighton undone by storm Dyche.
    Still delighted with mid table mediocrity though.
    Still no better place to be,than Sussex by the sea.
    Seagulls♥️

  • Comment posted by Rutland3, today at 17:27

    Still going down, but a little fight too late now

    • Reply posted by Do it properly, today at 17:30

      Do it properly replied:
      I don't think so. With so many games it's not too late.

  • Comment posted by OrrinG, today at 17:27

    The deserved team won, that's all. Good job Burnley and hope Seagulls will get back to their own form

  • Comment posted by md, today at 17:24

    We’ve made many teams look bad this season. Today, kudos to Burnley for making us look bad. Conditions didn’t suit us, our center back situation was decimated, but Burnley still seemed to win every tackle and second ball. And they do one thing we don’t do near enough; they came directly at us. Still a great season, but after the last two games, hope this is not a long slump. Go You Seagulls.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 17:23

    Well done Burnley. A win at Brighton is no easy task. UTC.

  • Comment posted by Rob Olivier, today at 17:22

    Great win Burnley, lets but a few of these wins together now.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:21

    I was shocked the amount of pundits were writing off Burnley even though they have games in hands. Sean Dyche always get his teams to work hard during the run in and now they are starting to score goals

  • Comment posted by squirrels , today at 17:21

    Well that result has been coming !! Fantastic performance again and a deserved 3 points

  • Comment posted by Swain , today at 17:19

    The worrying thing is that Brighton had 69% possession, and we deserved to lose 3-0.

    • Reply posted by the real craig david, today at 17:26

      the real craig david replied:
      Potter has never quite understood you win by scoring more goals than the opposition

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 17:16

    Bad day at the office for us that's all. Burnley had a game plan best team won. Hopefully we can get over this. Can't moan to much we are having best season.

  • Comment posted by Swain , today at 17:15

    Brighton fan here. We didn't turn up. Not taking anything away from Burnley though - solid performance and well worth the three points.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:13

    Now the Clarets have discovered how to score they will be safe.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They have to keep winning

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:12

    This result has been on the cards for a few weeks for Burnley. Still time to get out of the bottom 3

  • Comment posted by hightower, today at 17:11

    Very disappointed with Brighton today. We simply didn’t show up! Take nothing away from the Clarets who tore us a new one! Would love to see Potter show some emotion and grip the team! I’m not content to sit mid table and don’t want to see us slide down the table!

    • Reply posted by the real craig david, today at 17:27

      the real craig david replied:
      Get a life, 15th is Brightons level

  • Comment posted by ls, today at 17:10

    Weghorst ain't much for pace but is a much better player on the ball than he's physic would suggest. Could be the difference in keeping Burnley up.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 17:10

    Weghorst looks decent

  • Comment posted by goonboy, today at 17:09

    Outstanding performance for the clarets, you would think Brighton were the team at the foot of the table. Burnley's new striker looks quality and wow Lennon, he was immense today.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No Dunk and Webster at the back

  • Comment posted by Dutch, today at 17:08

    Weghorst did a fine job. Good buy.
    Congrats Burnley

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:20

      Forza Italia replied:
      It will be funny if Weghorst keeps Burnley up at Newcastle's expense

  • Comment posted by Do it properly, today at 17:08

    It's been a while coming but Burnley deliver.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:22

      Forza Italia replied:
      And Watford winning too. Everton and Newcastle looking over their shoulders at the pack catching them.

  • Comment posted by Luciano 666, today at 17:08

    As a Leeds fan it's twitching time.

    • Reply posted by LilNige, today at 17:33

      LilNige replied:
      Well I can't see Leeds taking anything from our next 3 except a good battering. We will need 4 wins from our last 10 games I think starting with Norwich. Literally coming down to how many players we can get back in the next month but after Everton result I am starting think the wheels are coming off. Hopefully I am wrong!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City26204261144764
2Liverpool25176264204457
3Chelsea25148349183150
4Man Utd2512764032843
5West Ham26126845341142
6Arsenal23133736261042
7Wolves2311482117437
8Tottenham2311482829-137
9Brighton2571262528-333
10Southampton2571173237-532
11Leicester227693641-527
12Aston Villa2483133137-627
13Crystal Palace2551193236-426
14Brentford2666142742-1524
15Leeds2358102746-1923
16Everton2364132840-1222
17Newcastle24410102645-1922
18Watford2453162443-1918
19Burnley2221192029-917
20Norwich2545161553-3817
View full Premier League table

