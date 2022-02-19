Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wout Weghorst scores his first Burnley goal

Burnley climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table after beating Brighton at the Amex Stadium for their first away win of the season.

Wout Weghorst opened his account for the Clarets and Josh Brownhill added a second before half-time. Aaron Lennon then made sure just over 20 minutes from time.

Brighton dominated possession but managed only one shot on target, and they were bullied by Dutchman Weghorst at the back, where they were missing the suspended Lewis Dunk and injured Adam Webster.

A fast start almost saw Burnley take the lead when Connor Roberts spotted Robert Sanchez off his line and curled an effort off the bar.

Their purpose and energy was rewarded soon afterwards, when Weghorst fired home from Roberts' low right-hand cross, giving Sanchez no chance.

It took until 10 minutes before half-time for Brighton to manage an effort on goal, and Shane Duffy's strike was held easily by Nick Pope. Adam Lallana headed wide from Tariq Lamptey's cross moments later.

Weghorst turned provider with the break looming, laying on for Brownhill, whose tame effort was deflected in off Joel Veltman.

The frustration continued for the hosts after the break, Neal Maupay shooting wide from another Lamptey cross.

Soon after, Lennon made it 3-0 after combining with Jay Rodriguez, who came on for the injured Maxwel Cornet, before firing into the top corner to round off a brilliant day for the Clarets.

Sean Dyche's men are five points behind 17th-placed Newcastle but have two games in hand. Brighton are ninth.

Weghorst shines for Clarets

Dutch international Weghorst has made a really positive start to life at Burnley after his January move from Wolfsburg, and he was the difference on the south coast.

Against a weakened Brighton backline, without their first choice centre-backs, he made a nuisance of himself all afternoon, but everything started with a fine finish for his goal.

His lay-off for Brownhill showed his technical ability as well as his physical presence, and there is now a real chance that a difficult season at Turf Moor may be about to turn.

Injury to his strike partner Cornet was a blow, but he has offered real hope.

Seagulls porous and toothless

Dunk and Webster were badly missed, but Brighton fell into old habits at the other end. They had 69% of the ball but failed to make it count, with Maupay cutting a frustrated figure up front.

Keeping Lamptey relatively quiet on his return to Brighton's starting XI was huge for Burnley, but there was a general lack of intensity in Graham Potter's side's play from the start. They let Burnley take the early initiative and ultimately paid for it.

Player of the match Weghorst Wout Weghorst with an average of 8.62 Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley Burnley Burnley Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 4.88 Squad number 24 Player name Duffy Average rating 4.70 Squad number 20 Player name March Average rating 4.63 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 4.63 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 4.56 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 4.51 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 4.48 Squad number 15 Player name Moder Average rating 4.45 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 4.42 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 4.41 Squad number 8 Player name Bissouma Average rating 4.33 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 4.11 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 4.10 Squad number 58 Player name Ferguson Average rating 4.02 Burnley Avg Squad number 9 Player name Weghorst Average rating 8.62 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 7.66 Squad number 14 Player name Roberts Average rating 7.55 Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 7.54 Squad number 17 Player name Lennon Average rating 7.49 Squad number 20 Player name Cornet Average rating 7.43 Squad number 19 Player name Rodriguez Average rating 7.42 Squad number 6 Player name Mee Average rating 7.35 Squad number 22 Player name Collins Average rating 7.30 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 7.21 Squad number 23 Player name Pieters Average rating 7.15 Squad number 4 Player name Cork Average rating 7.10 Squad number 10 Player name Barnes Average rating 6.94 Squad number 2 Player name Lowton Average rating 6.89

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-4-2 1 Sánchez 2 Lamptey 24 Duffy 34 Veltman 3 Cucurella 15 Moder 14 Lallana 8 Bissouma 10 Mac Allister 9 Maupay 18 Welbeck 1 Sánchez

2 Lamptey

24 Duffy Booked at 84mins

34 Veltman

3 Cucurella

15 Moder Substituted for March at 55' minutes

14 Lallana Substituted for Trossard at 55' minutes

8 Bissouma

10 Mac Allister

9 Maupay

18 Welbeck Substituted for Ferguson at 68' minutes Substitutes 11 Trossard

13 Groß

17 Alzate

20 March

23 Steele

25 Caicedo

28 Roberts

42 Leonard

58 Ferguson Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 14 Roberts 22 Collins 6 Mee 23 Pieters 17 Lennon 4 Cork 8 Brownhill 11 McNeil 20 Cornet 9 Weghorst 1 Pope

14 Roberts Booked at 59mins

22 Collins

6 Mee

23 Pieters

17 Lennon Booked at 61mins Substituted for Lowton at 90+2' minutes

4 Cork Booked at 25mins

8 Brownhill Booked at 87mins

11 McNeil

20 Cornet Substituted for Rodriguez at 55' minutes

9 Weghorst Substituted for Barnes at 88' minutes Substitutes 2 Lowton

10 Barnes

13 Hennessey

16 Stephens

19 Rodriguez

26 Bardsley

28 Long

37 Thomas

50 Waller Referee: Kevin Friend Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Burnley 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Burnley 3. Post update Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Nick Pope (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Aaron Lennon. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Connor Roberts. Post update Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Wout Weghorst. Booking Josh Brownhill (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley). Booking Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Wout Weghorst (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Solly March. Post update Offside, Burnley. Josh Brownhill tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst. Post update Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nick Pope. Post update Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Post update Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yves Bissouma. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward