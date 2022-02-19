Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool3NorwichNorwich City1

Liverpool 3-1 Norwich: Luis Diaz on target as Reds stage comeback win in Premier League

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments309

Luis Diaz celebrates
Diaz's goal made Liverpool's win secure after Norwich had threatened a shock

Liverpool staged a second-half comeback against a resilient Norwich side to keep their Premier League title hopes alive with an eighth successive win in all competitions.

The Reds had threatened the Norwich goal countless times but they were stunned into emergency action moments after the interval when Milot Rashica's deflected strike gave the Canaries hope of a first win at Anfield in 28 years.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who made seven changes to the side that won at Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek, intervened to make attacking changes on 62 minutes and within four minutes his side had turned the game around.

Sadio Mane acrobatically turned home Konstantinos Tsimikas' header and Mohamed Salah raced on to a clearance from goalkeeper Alisson Becker to round Angus Gunn and score.

Salah's 17th league goal of the campaign was his 150th in all competitions for Liverpool - making him one of only 10 men to reach that figure for the club - and Luis Diaz added his first since joining from Porto with a neat, chipped finish to seal the win.

Klopp's side move to within six points of league leaders Manchester City before the champions' late game, while Norwich drop to bottom place and are five points from safety.

Reds stay calm as changes prove key

Sadio Mane scores for Liverpool
Sadio Mane equalised for Liverpool to begin the late turnaround

While the stats will show a Liverpool win built from 29 shots and 70% of possession, Norwich can feel slightly hard done by after showing great character for over an hour.

Their 4-3-3 system slickly dropped into a 4-5-1 out of possession and Dean Smith's side looked to play out from the back, despite the threat of a Liverpool press that managed to win the ball back six times in the final third in the first 45 minutes.

An entertaining opening saw Teemu Pukki miss when one-on-one with Alisson, while Virgil van Dijk went close for the home side, Tsimikas missed from four yards, Salah saw a header cleared off the line and Diaz fizzed an effort narrowly over.

Klopp's side had racked up 15 shots by the interval but their inaccuracy and saves from Gunn - whose father Bryan kept a clean sheet in Norwich's last win at Anfield - gave them a platform from which they could threaten a shock.

Rashica's deflected effort from 25 yards left Alisson helpless and briefly gave Norwich hope of back-to-back away wins in the Premier League for the first time in 10 years.

But Klopp moved to bring on midfielder Thiago and striker Divock Origi in place of two midfielders in Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The extra attacking body seemed to briefly throw Norwich out of their stride and a fine switch of play from the impressive Jordan Henderson allowed Tsimikas to tee up the unmarked Mane, who swept home.

Henderson completed 97% of his 123 passes - including a sublime through ball for Diaz's late strike - but again Salah made a crucial contribution, pulling down Alisson's kick, beating Gunn and finishing past two Norwich players on the goalline.

The Egyptian had eight shots and created six chances - both game highs. Only Roger Hunt - in 226 matches - has reached 150 Liverpool goals in fewer games than the 233 Salah has needed.

Diaz's late finish will only add to the feel-good factor as the Reds continue to chase four trophies, while their ability to hold their nerve with so little margin for error in their pursuit of leaders City underlines the qualities Klopp's side possess.

Player of the match

Thiago AlcántaraThiago Alcántara

with an average of 7.77

Liverpool

  1. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    7.77

  2. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.55

  3. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    7.44

  4. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    7.44

  5. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.09

  6. Squad number27Player nameOrigi
    Average rating

    7.09

  7. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.93

  8. Squad number18Player nameMinamino
    Average rating

    6.90

  9. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.77

  10. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    6.75

  11. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    6.45

  12. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    6.36

  13. Squad number12Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    6.34

  14. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    6.04

Norwich City

  1. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    6.92

  2. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    6.79

  3. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    6.60

  4. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    6.56

  5. Squad number28Player nameGunn
    Average rating

    6.46

  6. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    6.44

  7. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    6.43

  8. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    6.41

  9. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    6.39

  10. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    6.29

  11. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    5.85

  12. Squad number46Player nameRowe
    Average rating

    4.98

  13. Squad number11Player namePlacheta
    Average rating

    4.94

  14. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    4.88

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 12Gomez
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 62'minutes
  • 14Henderson
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forOrigiat 62'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 10Mané
  • 23DíazSubstituted forMinaminoat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fabinho
  • 5Konaté
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7Milner
  • 18Minamino
  • 26Robertson
  • 27Origi
  • 62Kelleher
  • 67Elliott

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21WilliamsBooked at 40mins
  • 8Gilmour
  • 16NormannSubstituted forLees-Melouat 82'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 24SargentSubstituted forPlachetaat 76'minutes
  • 22Pukki
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forRoweat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 15Kabak
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 33McGovern
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home29
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 3, Norwich City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Norwich City 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe tries a through ball, but Teemu Pukki is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Max Aarons.

  5. Post update

    Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ben Gibson (Norwich City).

  7. Post update

    Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Billy Gilmour (Norwich City).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Luis Díaz.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Milot Rashica.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Pierre Lees-Melou replaces Mathias Normann.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 3, Norwich City 1. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thiago (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Joshua Sargent.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Max Aarons.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

310 comments

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 16:54

    150 LFC goals for Salah. Not bad for a "one season wonder" hey 😉

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:13

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      We done to Salah for achieving this milestone. Now let's go for 200!

  • Comment posted by Englands most decorated team, today at 17:01

    The Anti Liverpool Brigade would have been creaming themselves for 15 minutes. Well done the Redmen. Get in Diaz.

  • Comment posted by On the Contrary, today at 16:58

    Fair Play to Dean Smith and Norwich for a very disciplined and organised set up. On another day they might have got something from this game.

    But Liverpool seem back in the groove of getting results. Once again the subs seemed to help sharpen up the side. Really pleased for Mo and great to see Diaz get the first of hopefully many goals for the Reds.

    • Reply posted by Micherin, today at 17:04

      Micherin replied:
      Only used 3 subs aswell .

  • Comment posted by Marc Worthington, today at 16:54

    Luis Diaz is looking like top business by Liverpool, great win with some fantastic goals but Diaz was everywhere MOTM imo.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:14

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Then in the 2nd half Liverpool woke up and got down to business.

  • Comment posted by Ian F, today at 16:53

    That Klopp fella knows what substitutes are for! 👏🏼

    • Reply posted by Brizey , today at 17:01

      Brizey replied:
      There's levels and and Thiago is levels above, game changer

  • Comment posted by Gurner, today at 16:58

    In Jurgen we trust.
    Can't wait for bbc salford to spin it that Liverpool were lucky and Norwich should have won !

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Blame Simon Stone

  • Comment posted by Goldie, today at 17:01

    NORWICH LEFT DIAZED AND CONFUSED

    What a player, and he's only gonna improve under Klopp.
    Congratulations Mo!!

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 17:09

      Marc Worthington replied:
      MOTM for me, when you think he’s only just started playing in the side.

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 16:54

    A bit of a scare, but got there in the end. Fair play to Norwich. Great for all three lads up front to get on the scoresheet, delighted for Diaz in particular.

    Hopefully Spurs can do us a favour later (don't laugh...)

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 16:56

      Marc Worthington replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 16:56

    Second quickest to 150 goals in Liverpool's history - 👑 Mo

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, today at 17:27

      Atlantic252 replied:
      The list of players that have taken more games for their 150 includes a 'who's who' of Liverpool greats such as Liddell, Dalglish, Rush, Fowler, Owen, Gerard. A tribute to Salah that only the late, great, World-Cup winner (Sir) Roger Hunt tops his achievement.

  • Comment posted by Marmite, today at 16:55

    Great to see Diaz grab his first of many many goals for LFC.

    Mane finish was sublime.

    And of cause, Congratulations to Salah for notching up his 150th goal for the Reds!!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:05

    How good is Luis Diaz. I bet he is relieved he joined Liverpool instead of Tottenham

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 16:55

    3 wonderful goals, 3 outrageous assists, there's only one Jürgen Klopp.

    • Reply posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 17:02

      HarryJsAllstar replied:
      Does that include the 'long punt upfield' by the keeper? I believe this is what Liverpool fans call it when the opposition does it :)

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 17:02

    150 goals for Salah, scores brilliant goals... Against the like of City and Chelsea.

    But also against the weakest teams like Watford and Man U.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 16:54

    We got there eventually. Great pass by Alisson for Mo's goal. Diaz off the mark. Welcome to England's most successful and famous club lad 😊🚩

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 16:56

    Good to see Gomez havin a run out. Cue the bridge dwellers “ it was only Norwich “ etc etc. It was only Allison hoof ball to salah, then a bit of magic. Well played the pool 👏👏👏 Let’s now see how the mighty spurs go. ✊

  • Comment posted by Englands most decorated team, today at 17:05

    Another magical pass from Hendo, one of the PL's most underrated players

    • Reply posted by Baz, today at 17:21

      Baz replied:
      Well said…👏👏👏👏👍

  • Comment posted by wishiwasinliverpool, today at 17:01

    Me poor nerves 🤯

    Thank you, Sadio and Mo and welcome to the mad, mad world of Liverpool FC, Diaz! 😘😘😘🤣

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Best attacking strikeforce in world football

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 17:04

    Poor first half but credit to Norwich, would have been interesting to see how they fared under Smith all season.
    Great to finally have options to change the attack when we're chasing the game.
    Diaz looking like he's played under Klopp for ever and looking an absolute steal
    YNWA

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 17:01

    I would think all the saps were getting ready when Norwich were winning after an hour , sorry to disappoint. Well done Luis Diaz , first of many.

  • Comment posted by fowlerisgod, today at 17:03

    Good day all round we win toffees closer to relegation happy weekend

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City26204261144764
2Liverpool25176264204457
3Chelsea25148349183150
4Man Utd2512764032843
5West Ham26126845341142
6Arsenal23133736261042
7Wolves2311482117437
8Tottenham2311482829-137
9Brighton2571262528-333
10Southampton2571173237-532
11Leicester227693641-527
12Aston Villa2483133137-627
13Crystal Palace2551193236-426
14Brentford2666142742-1524
15Leeds2358102746-1923
16Everton2364132840-1222
17Newcastle24410102645-1922
18Watford2453162443-1918
19Burnley2221192029-917
20Norwich254516