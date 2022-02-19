Match ends, Aston Villa 0, Watford 1.
Emmanuel Dennis' late header gave Roy Hodgson his first goal and first win as Watford boss, and earned the Hornets a valuable win at Aston Villa.
Villa dominated proceedings but Watford grabbed all three points when Dennis powered home Ismaila Sarr's 78th-minute cross after an opportunistic counter-attack.
It ended the visitors' four-game goal drought and saw them move up to 18th in the table, four points from safety.
The defeat for Villa means Steven Gerrard's side are now winless in seven of their past eight matches.
Hornets end barren streak
Incredibly, Watford's last six Premier League away wins have now come under six different managers.
The Hornets' managerial merry-go-round has been well reported, and new boss Hodgson already seemed under pressure coming into this fixture after collecting just one point from an available nine since taking charge in January.
As the game went on, Watford were on course to drop to the bottom of the league table with results going against them elsewhere, and they looked set to equal a club record of five consecutive games without a goal.
The Hornets soaked up plenty of Villa pressure, and twice went close through Dennis and Moussa Sissoko on the break.
Sarr, starting his first match since winning the Africa Cup of nations with Senegal, created the winner, chipping the ball up for Dennis to nod in.
The Hornets held on for their first victory in 12 matches, since beating Manchester United 4-1 in November.
Player of the match
FosterBen Foster
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
3.78
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
3.75
Watford
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFosterAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number29Player nameCucho HernándezAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number27Player nameKabaseleAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number23Player nameSarrAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number12Player nameSemaAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number14Player nameKamaraAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number15Player nameCathcartAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number22Player nameSamirAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number6Player nameLouzaAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number8Player nameCleverleyAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number21Player nameKiko FemeníaAverage rating
6.64
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2CashBooked at 57minsSubstituted forYoungat 65'minutes
- 16Chambers
- 5Mings
- 27Digne
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forWatkinsat 58'minutes
- 41J Ramsey
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forBaileyat 71'minutes
- 20Ings
- 23Coutinho
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 11Watkins
- 18Young
- 25Olsen
- 30Hause
- 31Bailey
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 45Chrisene
- 47Iroegbunam
Watford
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Foster
- 21Femenía
- 15Cathcart
- 22SamirSubstituted forKabaseleat 90+3'minutes
- 14KamaraBooked at 82mins
- 23SarrBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHernándezat 90+3'minutes
- 19Sissoko
- 6Louza
- 8Cleverley
- 7King
- 25DennisSubstituted forSemaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 11Masina
- 12Sema
- 26Bachmann
- 27Kabasele
- 28Kalu
- 29Hernández
- 39Kayembe
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Watford 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Imrân Louza.
Post update
Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).
Post update
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joshua King (Watford).
Post update
Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).
Post update
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Christian Kabasele replaces Samir because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Cucho Hernández replaces Ismaïla Sarr.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Danny Ings (Aston Villa).
Post update
Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joshua King (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Ken Sema replaces Emmanuel Dennis because of an injury.
