Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa0WatfordWatford1

Aston Villa 0-1 Watford: Roy Hodgson gets first win as Hornets boss

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments87

Emmanuel Dennis
Dennis' goal was Watford's first since Roy Hodgson became manager a month ago

Emmanuel Dennis' late header gave Roy Hodgson his first goal and first win as Watford boss, and earned the Hornets a valuable win at Aston Villa.

Villa dominated proceedings but Watford grabbed all three points when Dennis powered home Ismaila Sarr's 78th-minute cross after an opportunistic counter-attack.

It ended the visitors' four-game goal drought and saw them move up to 18th in the table, four points from safety.

The defeat for Villa means Steven Gerrard's side are now winless in seven of their past eight matches.

Hornets end barren streak

Incredibly, Watford's last six Premier League away wins have now come under six different managers.

The Hornets' managerial merry-go-round has been well reported, and new boss Hodgson already seemed under pressure coming into this fixture after collecting just one point from an available nine since taking charge in January.

As the game went on, Watford were on course to drop to the bottom of the league table with results going against them elsewhere, and they looked set to equal a club record of five consecutive games without a goal.

The Hornets soaked up plenty of Villa pressure, and twice went close through Dennis and Moussa Sissoko on the break.

Sarr, starting his first match since winning the Africa Cup of nations with Senegal, created the winner, chipping the ball up for Dennis to nod in.

The Hornets held on for their first victory in 12 matches, since beating Manchester United 4-1 in November.

More to follow.

Player of the match

FosterBen Foster

with an average of 7.77

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    5.74

  2. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.60

  3. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.59

  4. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    5.29

  5. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    5.03

  6. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    4.95

  7. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    4.92

  8. Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    4.91

  9. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    4.85

  10. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    4.67

  11. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    4.64

  12. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    4.51

  13. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    3.78

  14. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    3.75

Watford

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    7.77

  2. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    7.61

  3. Squad number27Player nameKabasele
    Average rating

    7.51

  4. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    7.50

  5. Squad number23Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    7.16

  6. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    6.92

  7. Squad number12Player nameSema
    Average rating

    6.91

  8. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    6.81

  9. Squad number14Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.76

  10. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    6.75

  11. Squad number22Player nameSamir
    Average rating

    6.69

  12. Squad number6Player nameLouza
    Average rating

    6.68

  13. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    6.65

  14. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    6.64

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2CashBooked at 57minsSubstituted forYoungat 65'minutes
  • 16Chambers
  • 5Mings
  • 27Digne
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forWatkinsat 58'minutes
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forBaileyat 71'minutes
  • 20Ings
  • 23Coutinho

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 11Watkins
  • 18Young
  • 25Olsen
  • 30Hause
  • 31Bailey
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 45Chrisene
  • 47Iroegbunam

Watford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Foster
  • 21Femenía
  • 15Cathcart
  • 22SamirSubstituted forKabaseleat 90+3'minutes
  • 14KamaraBooked at 82mins
  • 23SarrBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHernándezat 90+3'minutes
  • 19Sissoko
  • 6Louza
  • 8Cleverley
  • 7King
  • 25DennisSubstituted forSemaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 26Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 28Kalu
  • 29Hernández
  • 39Kayembe
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 0, Watford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Watford 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Imrân Louza.

  5. Post update

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).

  7. Post update

    Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joshua King (Watford).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).

  10. Post update

    Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Christian Kabasele replaces Samir because of an injury.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Cucho Hernández replaces Ismaïla Sarr.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ings (Aston Villa).

  17. Post update

    Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joshua King (Watford).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Ken Sema replaces Emmanuel Dennis because of an injury.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by samerulesapply, today at 17:32

    If only stevie could sign up john beaton, wullie collum and all the other refs from up here he might get his slanted win stats record back up...its not easy when tbe refs arent biased noobs is it stevie. Better look out houses in gibralter for your next job...its your level

  • Comment posted by Royal Blue, today at 17:30

    Greetings all you villagers..yet another deserved defeat by our wannabes, by an excellent Watford team. Well done to the hornets
    But what about our villagers, it’s all going wrong. What will the new board do after wasting by the looks of the results on more losers And how will our pretenders react as they get closer to the relegation places Looks like our arrogant Villagers will go into hiding KRO

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 17:28

    media ,can you explain to us what a wonderful job the villa manager is doing ? they are 5 points in frontb of newcastle ,

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 17:28

    Shocking,shocking performance by villa. Where is the energy and motivation ???

  • Comment posted by DancesWithWolves, today at 17:28

    All that talk of Villa finishing the season as the top team in the Midlands is looking premature now. New manager bounce well and truly over.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 17:26

    Losses for Gerrards Villa and Lampards Everton.Tragic day for bbc football headline writers.

  • Comment posted by Shelia1941, today at 17:24

    Villa fan here - what the frell is going on Stevie !!! 🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻

  • Comment posted by Villa82, today at 17:23

    Forgot to add Watford have taken a third of their points from us. Truly shocking!

  • Comment posted by chay, today at 17:23

    A cows butt and a banjo come to mind and barn doors and failure to hit them.
    . Villa 20 shots 1 on target villa ,Watford's 8 shots 4 on target. Sad .

  • Comment posted by Villa Gaz, today at 17:23

    Are we too late to join the relegation party?!

    • Reply posted by onionbag, today at 17:27

      onionbag replied:
      Nope the invitation is their!!

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 17:22

    Classic Roy win eh?

    Solid defensive show and grab one ourselves.

    Much needed !

    Sarr made a difference naturally.Good

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 17:22

    What a total momentous failure Gerrard has been, one win in 8 and a few points above the relegation pack. Can see him sacked before the season ends.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:22

    What has happened to Jacob Ramsey. People were talking about him being the next best thing

    • Reply posted by Villa Gaz, today at 17:24

      Villa Gaz replied:
      Yes they were....for one game!

  • Comment posted by certman, today at 17:21

    I had lost all hope of saying this again this season but here goes GET IN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, today at 17:20

    Slippery G slipping up again

  • Comment posted by Villa82, today at 17:20

    Gerrard said when he came, Villa were going to play attacking football. Plays same 433 system, 2 shots on target in 180 + minutes. Wasted all of Grealish money. Not just Gerrard, Purslow has to take blame as he wanted Gerrard. Can't see where next 3 points are coming from. Difficult run in now as well.
    UTV

  • Comment posted by Uncle Mort, today at 17:19

    The honeymoon period is well and truly over for Gerrard. All pretty passing with nothing clinical in the box.

    Who needs Diazepam when you can watch Villa.

    Things need to change fast otherwise big changes will need to be made.

  • Comment posted by roger sims, today at 17:17

    If Gerrard is the answer,what the hell was the question

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City26204261144764
2Liverpool25176264204457
3Chelsea25148349183150
4Man Utd2512764032843
5West Ham26126845341142
6Arsenal23133736261042
7Wolves2311482117437
8Tottenham2311482829-137
9Brighton2571262528-333
10Southampton2571173237-532
11Leicester227693641-527
12Aston Villa2483133137-627
13Crystal Palace2551193236-426
14Brentford2666142742-1524
15Leeds2358102746-1923
16Everton2364132840-1222
17Newcastle24410102645-1922
18Watford2453162443-1918
19Burnley2221192029-917
20Norwich2545161553-3817
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport