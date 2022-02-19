Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dennis' goal was Watford's first since Roy Hodgson became manager a month ago

Emmanuel Dennis' late header gave Roy Hodgson his first goal and first win as Watford boss, and earned the Hornets a valuable win at Aston Villa.

Villa dominated proceedings but Watford grabbed all three points when Dennis powered home Ismaila Sarr's 78th-minute cross after an opportunistic counter-attack.

It ended the visitors' four-game goal drought and saw them move up to 18th in the table, four points from safety.

The defeat for Villa means Steven Gerrard's side are now winless in seven of their past eight matches.

Hornets end barren streak

Incredibly, Watford's last six Premier League away wins have now come under six different managers.

The Hornets' managerial merry-go-round has been well reported, and new boss Hodgson already seemed under pressure coming into this fixture after collecting just one point from an available nine since taking charge in January.

As the game went on, Watford were on course to drop to the bottom of the league table with results going against them elsewhere, and they looked set to equal a club record of five consecutive games without a goal.

The Hornets soaked up plenty of Villa pressure, and twice went close through Dennis and Moussa Sissoko on the break.

Sarr, starting his first match since winning the Africa Cup of nations with Senegal, created the winner, chipping the ball up for Dennis to nod in.

The Hornets held on for their first victory in 12 matches, since beating Manchester United 4-1 in November.

