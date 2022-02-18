Aston Villa v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ismaila Sarr could start for the first time since Watford’s most recent win back in November

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard has no fresh fitness concerns among his squad but said after the insipid defeat at Newcastle it would be "reasonable to expect" changes to the side.

Ezri Konsa must complete a two-match ban, while Bertrand Traore remains out with a hamstring strain.

Watford midfielder Peter Etebo might feature for the first time since tearing a thigh muscle in September.

There could be a first club start in three months for winger Ismaila Sarr.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa were surprisingly passive in their defeat by Newcastle last weekend. Yes, they were a bit unlucky to have a goal ruled out by VAR over such a marginal offside, but their threat really fizzled out afterwards.

In fairness to Newcastle, that was partly because they managed to keep Coutinho quiet, which not many teams have managed since he joined Villa last month.

No doubt Watford boss Roy Hodgson will try to come up with a plan to do the same, but he also needs to find a way of scoring.

The Hornets haven't managed a goal in any of his three games in charge - and even if they break their duck on Saturday, at the moment it's hard to see where their next win is coming from.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v pianist, singer-songwriter & Aston Villa fan Reuben James

Hodgson can become the first manager to win a Premier League game against a specific opponent with six different clubs

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa's solitary defeat in their past nine home league games against Watford was by 3-2 in November 2015 (W6, D2).

Nonetheless, Watford have won four of the five most recent league meetings - including by 3-2 on the opening day of this season.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have only won once in seven competitive fixtures since Christmas, taking five points from six league games during that period.

They have scored in 12 successive Premier League home matches, their longest streak since a run of 16 between May 2007 and March 2008.

However, Villa have conceded 18 goals in their past eight home league fixtures, one more than they had in their previous 17 at Villa Park.

Excluding the three promoted clubs, Aston Villa's tally of 12 Premier League defeats this season is a joint-high alongside Everton.

Danny Ings has scored four goals in his last three league appearances against Watford.

Philippe Coutinho can become the first Villa player to score in each of his first three Premier League home appearances.

Watford

The Hornets are enduring the longest current winless run in the Premier League, taking just two points from 11 matches since beating Manchester United 4-1 three months ago.

They can equal the club top-flight record of five consecutive games without a goal, set in October 1987.

Watford's five most recent Premier League away wins were under five different managers: Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson, Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri.

They are the only side yet to score from outside the penalty area in the Premier League this season.

My Aston Villa XI Choose your Aston Villa formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Watford XI Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team