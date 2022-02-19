Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone2HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

St Johnstone 2-1 Hearts: Hosts off bottom after just second home league win

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Scottish Premiership

Jamie McCart winner v Hearts
Jamie McCart (right) made Hearts pay for poor defending by heading in a crucial St Johnstone winner

St Johnstone hauled themselves off the foot of the Scottish Premiership after beating Hearts to claim just a second home league win of the season.

In a manic start, Ali Crawford finished off a fine team move after just 51 seconds before Nathaniel Atkinson slotted Hearts' sixth-minute equaliser.

The pace dipped but Jamie McCart capitalised on slack defending to head in a priceless second-half winner.

Despite going four games without a league win, Hearts remain third.

The Tynecastle men have a healthy nine-point cushion on fourth-place Hibernian, but his side's form will be a concern for manager Robbie Neilson.

As for St Johnstone, the Perth club's revival continues. They have lost just one of their last six games - winning two and drawing three - and now sit two points above Dundee, who have two games in hand.

Hearts travelled to Perth with a 12-year hoodoo to put to bed. Not since 2010, when St Johnstone were led by Derek McInnes, had the Tynecastle side won a top-flight game at McDiarmid Park.

A 14-game winless run looked like it would extend to 15 when Crawford applied the finishing touch to a free-flowing St Johnstone move inside the first minute.

But in a frantic opening, Hearts equalised when Atkinson slotted in a rebound after Barrie McKay's low, curling shot bounced off the right-hand post.

Both sides, who were missing first-choice goalkeepers Zander Clark and Craig Gordon, were relentless in their push for a second in an end-to-end start.

On-loan Everton forward Ellis Simms stabbed a close-range effort off the near post before St Johnstone's Murray Davidson drilled a half volley just wide at the other end.

The home side continued to probe and the impressive Melker Hallberg saw a long-range effort drift wide of the top corner in the second half.

Hallberg was key to the decisive goal soon after when the former Hibs midfielder's deep free-kick caught Hearts out. The visiting defence's failed offside trap saw McCart ghost to the back post and pick his spot in the far corner.

The remainder of the game was about St Johnstone's dogged defending and Elliot Parish's inspired goalkeeping.

John Souttar first had a close-range header thwarted by Parish before the Scotland defender got his head to another corner late on.

Souttar's flick took a nick and dropped onto the bar, but Parish was able to get his body behind Peter Haring's rebound and spirited St Johnstone saw out a monumental win.

Man of the match - Melker Hallberg

Melker Hallberg and Alex Cochrane
The January signing (left) from Hibernian, who assisted both goals in an all-action display, looks a shrewd piece of business for the Perth side

What did we learn?

The full-time scenes in the home dugout and stands told you everything about how big a win this was for St Johnstone.

Before Saturday, they had won just one home league game all season - against Dundee in October.

Since the winter break, Davidson's men have picked up nine Premiership points from seven games. In the 20 games before the shutdown, they had earned just 14.

The Perth side can now go to Ross County, who sit a place and four points above them, next weekend in a buoyant mood.

Is complacency creeping in at Hearts? Neilson's men have won just two of their seven league games in 2022.

It would take an almighty collapse for the Tynecastle side to surrender third spot, but they need to recapture their clinical edge and resolute defending to avoid the gap to fourth narrowing further.

What's next?

Both sides return to action next Saturday (15:00 GMT) as St Johnstone go to Ross County and Hearts travel to St Mirren.

More to follow.

Player of the match

ÇiftçiNadir Çiftçi

with an average of 7.98

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number23Player nameÇiftçi
    Average rating

    7.98

  2. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    7.76

  3. Squad number15Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    7.55

  4. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    7.53

  5. Squad number29Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    7.52

  6. Squad number34Player nameButterfield
    Average rating

    7.43

  7. Squad number22Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    7.39

  8. Squad number8Player nameDavidson
    Average rating

    7.34

  9. Squad number27Player nameSang
    Average rating

    7.34

  10. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    7.33

  11. Squad number5Player nameCleary
    Average rating

    7.23

  12. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    7.09

  13. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.98

  14. Squad number3Player nameGallacher
    Average rating

    6.77

  15. Squad number12Player nameParish
    Average rating

    6.30

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    5.51

  2. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    5.28

  3. Squad number20Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    4.89

  4. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    4.87

  5. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    4.86

  6. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    4.71

  7. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    4.66

  8. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    4.53

  9. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    4.52

  10. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    4.31

  11. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    4.22

  12. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    4.06

  13. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    4.01

  14. Squad number13Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    3.71

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Parish
  • 5Cleary
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 27Sang
  • 29HallbergSubstituted forGilmourat 74'minutes
  • 8Davidson
  • 3Gallacher
  • 21CrawfordSubstituted forButterfieldat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14MiddletonSubstituted forBairat 87'minutes
  • 22HendryBooked at 36minsSubstituted forÇiftçiat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 7May
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Mahon
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 23Çiftçi
  • 34Butterfield

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Stewart
  • 21Sibbick
  • 4Souttar
  • 3Kingsley
  • 12Atkinson
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forHallidayat 65'minutes
  • 5Haring
  • 17CochraneSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 65'minutes
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forWoodburnat 65'minutes
  • 20Simms
  • 18McKay

Substitutes

  • 6Baningime
  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 15Moore
  • 16Halliday
  • 38Pollock
  • 39McFarlane
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
4,409

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 2, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 2, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  3. Booking

    Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

  9. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nadir Çiftçi (St. Johnstone).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Peter Haring.

  12. Post update

    Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Glenn Middleton.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Tony Gallacher.

  19. Post update

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nadir Çiftçi (St. Johnstone).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26203357154263
2Rangers26195255213462
3Hearts2712783629743
4Hibernian2797112830-234
5Motherwell2797112840-1234
6Dundee Utd2696112127-633
7St Mirren2671272635-933
8Aberdeen2787123234-231
9Livingston2787122634-831
10Ross County2769123846-827
11St Johnstone2758141732-1523
12Dundee2556142142-2121
View full Scottish Premiership table

