Aberdeen were held to an entertaining Scottish Premiership draw by Motherwell in Jim Goodwin's first game as manager.
The paperwork was concluded on Friday for Goodwin to take charge at Fir Park, and his side led at the break through Vicente Besuijen's close-range finish.
In an incident-laden contest, Mark O'Hara levelled for the hosts after Kevin van Veen's effort was blocked as Motherwell bossed the late skirmishes.
A point apiece ensures the hosts remain fifth while Aberdeen stay eighth.
In his pre-match radio interview, Goodwin proclaimed there is "not a lot wrong at Aberdeen".
You would expect a new manager to say that, of course, but this open, high-octane affair showed the new boss what he has to work with. Namely, a talented, expensively-assembled squad performing beneath itself. Fundamentally, the foundations for success ought to be in place.
Aberdeen's attacking play lacked ruthlessness during the short tenure of Stephen Glass. Their confidence has been eroded, made brittle by a run of grim results and shoddy concessions.
At Fir Park, the scene of last Saturday's Scottish Cup exit and the defeat which prompted chairman Dave Cormack to wield the axe, they surrendered possession too meekly, too often. It nearly cost them a goal more than once in the opening half and the injury-enforced absence of influential captain Scott Brown did not help.
O'Hara, a constant pest to the Aberdeen midfield, tested Joe Lewis after pinching possession near the visitors' box. Van Veen - who, on another day, could have scored a barrowload - brought a good smothering stop from Lewis after nicking a stray Aberdeen pass and galloping on to O'Hara's delicate through ball.
Lewis nearly committed an almighty howler when Van Veen charged him down six yards out, but the ball splatted into the side netting. Van Veen, again, had the final say of the half after Aberdeen, again, coughed up the ball.
Jonny Hayes scythed down O'Hara and tempers boiled, Bevis Mugabi and Declan Gallagher going nose to nose. From the free-kick, 20 yards out, Van Veen thwacked the inside of Lewis' right post; an agonising miss.
For their poor form, Aberdeen do not want for drive. Nor do they lack creative talents. Lewis Ferguson, twice, and Calvin Ramsay had Liam Kelly moving smartly. Connor Barron, the 19-year-old who made his first Pittodrie start on Tuesday, floated a beautiful ball between the Motherwell centre-halves where Christian Ramirez nudged home from an offside position.
Besuijen, though, has given Aberdeen new dynamism in the attacking third. When Adam Montgomery steamed up the left and took Kelly out of the equation with his caressed square pass, the January signing had only to stroke into the empty net for his first goal in red.
As comfortable as Aberdeen looked early in the new half, their defensive vulnerability would be exposed in the end.
Substitute Kaiyne Woolery's effort from the right angle of the box ricocheted for Van Veen, who cleverly swatted Gallagher aside before blasting at goal. Lewis' save was immense, but it merely tipped the ball into into the path of O'Hara to convert.
In a tumultuous endgame, Motherwell went at Aberdeen and went at them again. Connor Shields might have snatched it at the death, but lofted over the top.
Van Veen remained a persistent menace. He had goaded Aberdeen players when scoring last week and later called Gallagher and David Bates "arrogant". You sensed he longed to have the final say.
And Goodwin? There was not a lot wrong with Aberdeen, but the new sheriff in the Granite City will know he has plenty to improve.
Man of the match - Kevin van Veen
What did we learn?
In short, that the race for fourth place and European football will be fiendishly tight. So little separates the teams placed fourth to ninth, and this pair should be right in the mix when the league splits.
Motherwell must make more of their attacking chances - and they are carving out enough of them.
Aberdeen need to look after the ball better, and learn to defend more stoutly. Goodwin ought to be adept at addressing both concerns.
What's next?
Motherwell host Rangers on Sunday, 27 February (15:00 GMT) while Aberdeen welcome Dundee United a day earlier (15:00 GMT).
