Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1St MirrenSt Mirren1

Livingston 1-1 St Mirren: Managerless visitors hit back for point

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The ball rebounds of Shaughnessy and in to give Livingston the lead
The ball rebounds off Joe Shaughnessy and in to give Livingston the lead

St Mirren made it seven unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership as they drew with Livingston in their first match since manager Jim Goodwin's move to Aberdeen.

Joe Shaughnessy's own goal gave hosts Livingston the lead but Greg Kiltie's deflected strike earned a point.

St Mirren had to play the final few minutes with 10 men after Charles Dunne's straight red card for catching Sebastian Soto with an arm.

The Paisley side drop one place to seventh, with Livingston staying ninth.

David Martindale's men are only three points off fourth-place Hibernian in a congested table.

All eyes were on the St Mirren dugout before kick-off as Jamie Langfield led an interim coaching team, making no changes to the side that battered Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

Their first task was to pick up the players who were no doubt reeling from the loss of Goodwin after his move to Aberdeen was confirmed the morning of the game.

Martindale, meanwhile, was celebrating 50 Premiership games in charge of Livingston and is now the league's third longest-serving manager.

St Mirren started the brighter but Livingston - buoyed by a fantastic local turnout - would come into the match and carve out the better opportunities, with Bruce Anderson coming closest, stabbing wide after Nicky Devlin fired a cut back too close to the onrushing striker.

When they did take the lead 10 minutes after half-time, Anderson was again involved. Joel Nouble - playing wide off the striker - played a lovely ball down the line to Devlin who crossed to the front post.

Anderson pinged a first-time effort off the upright, with the ball bouncing back off the sliding Shaughnessy and past the stranded Jak Alnwick.

St Mirren were struggling to create and Livingston would have been confident of seeing the game out - but the visitors showed good resolve to score with their only remaining opportunity.

A long corner was nodded back into the six-yard area and Alan Forrest scuffed his clearance. The ball dropped to Kiltie who fired it back towards goal and, thanks to a deflection, past Max Stryjek.

There was still time for the Paisley side to invite pressure on themselves, although Dunne may feel hard done by for receiving a straight red when he caught Soto with an arm while eyeing up an aerial challenge.

Man of the Match - Greg Kiltie

Kiltie runs past Nouble.
The forward has looked like a new player since January and his goal earned St Mirren a point

What did we learn?

At the start of January, St Mirren still had manager Goodwin and talisman Jamie McGrath.

They have since lost both, but their unbeaten run goes on and they remain well in the hunt for a top-six finish.

Goodwin's acquisitions in the last two transfer windows should be lauded. Kiltie, Jordan Jones and Alex Greive look a real attacking threat and - although they went quiet in the second half - they can trouble most defences in this league.

Alex Gogic and Alan Power, too, deserve credit for their work in the St Mirren engine room.

As for Livingston, the talking point centred around Martindale's accomplishment. Fifty games and the third longest-serving manager in the league?

That's a damning statistic for the rest of the division and an indication of the itchy trigger finger that has now pervaded Premiership boardrooms.

What's next?

Both sides face Dundee in their next match. St Mirren visit Tayside on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), then host Hearts on Saturday (15:00), while Livingston are at Dens Park the same afternoon.

Player of the match

RonanConnor Ronan

with an average of 8.07

Livingston

  1. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    7.38

  2. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    7.29

  3. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    7.27

  4. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.20

  5. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.19

  6. Squad number12Player nameSoto
    Average rating

    7.00

  7. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.98

  8. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.81

  9. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    6.77

  10. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    6.74

  11. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    6.64

  12. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    6.43

  13. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    6.39

  14. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    6.08

St Mirren

  1. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    8.07

  2. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    7.68

  3. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    7.61

  4. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    7.56

  5. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    7.44

  6. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    7.34

  7. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    7.33

  8. Squad number7Player nameJones
    Average rating

    7.27

  9. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    7.11

  10. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    7.04

  11. Squad number12Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.69

  12. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    6.40

  13. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.35

  14. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    5.96

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6ObileyeSubstituted forBoyesat 75'minutes
  • 29PenriceBooked at 90mins
  • 8Pittman
  • 18Holt
  • 33Omeonga
  • 17Forrest
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forSotoat 75'minutes
  • 19NoubleBooked at 67minsSubstituted forShinnieat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Soto
  • 15Boyes
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Shinnie
  • 24Kelly
  • 36Maley

St Mirren

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18DunneBooked at 83mins
  • 2Tait
  • 6Power
  • 13GogicSubstituted forHendersonat 64'minutes
  • 11Kiltie
  • 43Ronan
  • 7JonesSubstituted forTanserat 76'minutes
  • 21GreiveSubstituted forMainat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tanser
  • 5McCarthy
  • 8Flynn
  • 10Main
  • 12Henderson
  • 16Erhahon
  • 26Lyness
  • 44Millar
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, St. Mirren 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, St. Mirren 1.

  3. Booking

    James Penrice (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jay Henderson (St. Mirren).

  5. Post update

    James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sebastian Soto (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Forrest with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Tanser.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).

  9. Post update

    Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Jak Alnwick (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Pittman.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.

  14. Dismissal

    Charles Dunne (St. Mirren) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).

  16. Post update

    Sebastian Soto (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).

  18. Post update

    Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Jay Henderson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sebastian Soto (Livingston).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26203357154263
2Rangers26195255213462
3Hearts2712783629743
4Hibernian2797112830-234
5Motherwell2797112840-1234
6Dundee Utd2696112127-633
7St Mirren2671272635-933
8Aberdeen2787123234-231
9Livingston2787122634-831
10Ross County2769123846-827
11St Johnstone2758141732-1523
12Dundee2556142142-2121
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport