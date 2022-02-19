Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The ball rebounds off Joe Shaughnessy and in to give Livingston the lead

St Mirren made it seven unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership as they drew with Livingston in their first match since manager Jim Goodwin's move to Aberdeen.

Joe Shaughnessy's own goal gave hosts Livingston the lead but Greg Kiltie's deflected strike earned a point.

St Mirren had to play the final few minutes with 10 men after Charles Dunne's straight red card for catching Sebastian Soto with an arm.

The Paisley side drop one place to seventh, with Livingston staying ninth.

David Martindale's men are only three points off fourth-place Hibernian in a congested table.

All eyes were on the St Mirren dugout before kick-off as Jamie Langfield led an interim coaching team, making no changes to the side that battered Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

Their first task was to pick up the players who were no doubt reeling from the loss of Goodwin after his move to Aberdeen was confirmed the morning of the game.

Martindale, meanwhile, was celebrating 50 Premiership games in charge of Livingston and is now the league's third longest-serving manager.

St Mirren started the brighter but Livingston - buoyed by a fantastic local turnout - would come into the match and carve out the better opportunities, with Bruce Anderson coming closest, stabbing wide after Nicky Devlin fired a cut back too close to the onrushing striker.

When they did take the lead 10 minutes after half-time, Anderson was again involved. Joel Nouble - playing wide off the striker - played a lovely ball down the line to Devlin who crossed to the front post.

Anderson pinged a first-time effort off the upright, with the ball bouncing back off the sliding Shaughnessy and past the stranded Jak Alnwick.

St Mirren were struggling to create and Livingston would have been confident of seeing the game out - but the visitors showed good resolve to score with their only remaining opportunity.

A long corner was nodded back into the six-yard area and Alan Forrest scuffed his clearance. The ball dropped to Kiltie who fired it back towards goal and, thanks to a deflection, past Max Stryjek.

There was still time for the Paisley side to invite pressure on themselves, although Dunne may feel hard done by for receiving a straight red when he caught Soto with an arm while eyeing up an aerial challenge.

Man of the Match - Greg Kiltie

The forward has looked like a new player since January and his goal earned St Mirren a point

What did we learn?

At the start of January, St Mirren still had manager Goodwin and talisman Jamie McGrath.

They have since lost both, but their unbeaten run goes on and they remain well in the hunt for a top-six finish.

Goodwin's acquisitions in the last two transfer windows should be lauded. Kiltie, Jordan Jones and Alex Greive look a real attacking threat and - although they went quiet in the second half - they can trouble most defences in this league.

Alex Gogic and Alan Power, too, deserve credit for their work in the St Mirren engine room.

As for Livingston, the talking point centred around Martindale's accomplishment. Fifty games and the third longest-serving manager in the league?

That's a damning statistic for the rest of the division and an indication of the itchy trigger finger that has now pervaded Premiership boardrooms.

What's next?

Both sides face Dundee in their next match. St Mirren visit Tayside on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), then host Hearts on Saturday (15:00), while Livingston are at Dens Park the same afternoon.

St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren Livingston Avg Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 7.38 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 7.29 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 7.27 Squad number 19 Player name Nouble Average rating 7.20 Squad number 17 Player name Forrest Average rating 7.19 Squad number 12 Player name Soto Average rating 7.00 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 6.98 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 6.81 Squad number 29 Player name Penrice Average rating 6.77 Squad number 33 Player name Omeonga Average rating 6.74 Squad number 15 Player name Boyes Average rating 6.64 Squad number 32 Player name Stryjek Average rating 6.43 Squad number 5 Player name Fitzwater Average rating 6.39 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 6.08 St Mirren Avg Squad number 43 Player name Ronan Average rating 8.07 Squad number 13 Player name Gogic Average rating 7.68 Squad number 4 Player name Shaughnessy Average rating 7.61 Squad number 6 Player name Power Average rating 7.56 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 7.44 Squad number 21 Player name Greive Average rating 7.34 Squad number 11 Player name Kiltie Average rating 7.33 Squad number 7 Player name Jones Average rating 7.27 Squad number 2 Player name Tait Average rating 7.11 Squad number 3 Player name Tanser Average rating 7.04 Squad number 12 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.69 Squad number 18 Player name Dunne Average rating 6.40 Squad number 1 Player name Alnwick Average rating 6.35 Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 5.96