Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jake Doyle-Hayes sent Hibernian into the lead with a powerful strike

Hibernian overcame relegation-threatened Ross County for a first win in seven Scottish Premiership games to climb to fourth.

Jake Doyle-Hayes scored two fine goals from outside the box in the second half as the hosts ended a winless league run stretching back to Boxing Day.

County's first defeat in five keeps them third bottom, but they are now only four points above St Johnstone.

Hibs climb three places and are ahead of Motherwell on goal difference.

County's recent form gave them confidence coming to Easter Road and Jordan White got in behind the Hibs defence early on, only to receive a yellow card for a blatant dive.

Malky Mackay's men exploited the right channel of Hibs' defence again when a Jake Vokins pass had White through, but the striker failed to lift his shot over Matt Macey.

The hosts began to grow into the game and show more attacking impetus. Chris Cadden burst down the right and drilled in an enticing cross that Kevin Nisbet was unable to connect with the ball.

Cadden then had a shot off target and the wing-back was a lively attacking outlet as Hibs enjoyed more of the ball but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in the first half.

Less than five minutes after the interval they found the breakthrough courtesy of a powerful strike from Doyle-Hayes.

Central midfield partners combined as Josh Campbell touched the ball back to the Irishman, after the visitors failed to clear a corner, and he unleashed a venomous strike that Ross Laidlaw may feel he should have saved.

County responded well as Regan Charles-Cook had a shot on target before Ross Callachan struck narrowly wide from distance.

The hosts continued to grow in confidence after their opener, however, and Henderson went close after bursting in the box. His shot looked to be heading through the legs of Laidlaw but the goalkeeper did enough to deny the on-loan Celtic midfielder.

Doyle-Hayes then sealed the victory with a spectacular strike from outside the area. After controlling the ball with his chest he left Laidlaw helpless with a volleyed finish into the corner of the net.

Man of the match - Jake Doyle-Hayes

Anchored the midfield well throughout but his two strikes, which were taken with aplomb, were moments of magic that Hibs have been lacking lately

What did we learn?

The pressure was perhaps beginning to build around Shaun Maloney, as Hibs' league form continued to stagnate, but he showed tactical nous with his team's set-up.

Nisbet was the lone striker from the start with Doyle-Hayes and Campbell both playing holding midfield roles. It may have appeared a negative formation but County have shown how effective an attacking outfit they can be recently.

The visitors had a few early chances but Hibs' shape allowed them to exploit the wide areas, particularly through the lively Cadden, while limiting County to half chances.

Joseph Hungbo started on the bench for Malky Mackay's side and will be scratching his head as to why, with his side looking devoid of attacking ideas.

What's next?

Hibs host Celtic on Sunday, 27 February (12:00 GMT) while Ross County are at home to St Johnstone the previous day (15:00 GMT).

Player of the match Mueller Chris Mueller with an average of 7.53 Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian

Ross County Ross County Ross County Hibernian Avg Squad number 14 Player name Mueller Average rating 7.53 Squad number 22 Player name Doyle-Hayes Average rating 6.94 Squad number 24 Player name McGregor Average rating 6.84 Squad number 8 Player name Wright Average rating 6.32 Squad number 27 Player name Cadden Average rating 6.32 Squad number 20 Player name Jasper Average rating 6.29 Squad number 25 Player name Scott Average rating 6.29 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 6.21 Squad number 80 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.14 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 6.13 Squad number 1 Player name Macey Average rating 5.85 Squad number 3 Player name Doig Average rating 5.85 Squad number 33 Player name Bushiri Average rating 5.73 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 5.67 Squad number 15 Player name Nisbet Average rating 5.49 Ross County Avg Squad number 17 Player name Charles-Cook Average rating 7.26 Squad number 2 Player name Randall Average rating 7.22 Squad number 3 Player name Vokins Average rating 6.66 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 6.64 Squad number 16 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 6.59 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 6.46 Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 6.22 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 6.13 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 6.08 Squad number 6 Player name Paton Average rating 5.83 Squad number 10 Player name Samuel Average rating 5.74 Squad number 9 Player name Samuel Average rating 5.67 Squad number 23 Player name Hungbo Average rating 5.26