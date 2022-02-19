Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian2Ross CountyRoss County0

Hibernian 2-0 Ross County: Hosts up to fourth after first league win in seven

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Jake Doyle-Hayes sent Hibernian into the lead with a powerful strike
Hibernian overcame relegation-threatened Ross County for a first win in seven Scottish Premiership games to climb to fourth.

Jake Doyle-Hayes scored two fine goals from outside the box in the second half as the hosts ended a winless league run stretching back to Boxing Day.

County's first defeat in five keeps them third bottom, but they are now only four points above St Johnstone.

Hibs climb three places and are ahead of Motherwell on goal difference.

County's recent form gave them confidence coming to Easter Road and Jordan White got in behind the Hibs defence early on, only to receive a yellow card for a blatant dive.

Malky Mackay's men exploited the right channel of Hibs' defence again when a Jake Vokins pass had White through, but the striker failed to lift his shot over Matt Macey.

The hosts began to grow into the game and show more attacking impetus. Chris Cadden burst down the right and drilled in an enticing cross that Kevin Nisbet was unable to connect with the ball.

Cadden then had a shot off target and the wing-back was a lively attacking outlet as Hibs enjoyed more of the ball but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in the first half.

Less than five minutes after the interval they found the breakthrough courtesy of a powerful strike from Doyle-Hayes.

Central midfield partners combined as Josh Campbell touched the ball back to the Irishman, after the visitors failed to clear a corner, and he unleashed a venomous strike that Ross Laidlaw may feel he should have saved.

County responded well as Regan Charles-Cook had a shot on target before Ross Callachan struck narrowly wide from distance.

The hosts continued to grow in confidence after their opener, however, and Henderson went close after bursting in the box. His shot looked to be heading through the legs of Laidlaw but the goalkeeper did enough to deny the on-loan Celtic midfielder.

Doyle-Hayes then sealed the victory with a spectacular strike from outside the area. After controlling the ball with his chest he left Laidlaw helpless with a volleyed finish into the corner of the net.

Man of the match - Jake Doyle-Hayes

Doyle-Hayes anchored the midfield well throughout but his two strikes, which were taken with aplomb, were moments of magic that Hibs have been lacking lately.
What did we learn?

The pressure was perhaps beginning to build around Shaun Maloney, as Hibs' league form continued to stagnate, but he showed tactical nous with his team's set-up.

Nisbet was the lone striker from the start with Doyle-Hayes and Campbell both playing holding midfield roles. It may have appeared a negative formation but County have shown how effective an attacking outfit they can be recently.

The visitors had a few early chances but Hibs' shape allowed them to exploit the wide areas, particularly through the lively Cadden, while limiting County to half chances.

Joseph Hungbo started on the bench for Malky Mackay's side and will be scratching his head as to why, with his side looking devoid of attacking ideas.

What's next?

Hibs host Celtic on Sunday, 27 February (12:00 GMT) while Ross County are at home to St Johnstone the previous day (15:00 GMT).

Player of the match

MuellerChris Mueller

with an average of 7.53

Hibernian

  1. Squad number14Player nameMueller
    Average rating

    7.53

  2. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    6.94

  3. Squad number24Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.84

  4. Squad number8Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.32

  5. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.32

  6. Squad number20Player nameJasper
    Average rating

    6.29

  7. Squad number25Player nameScott
    Average rating

    6.29

  8. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.21

  9. Squad number80Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.14

  10. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    6.13

  11. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    5.85

  12. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    5.85

  13. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    5.73

  14. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.67

  15. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    5.49

Ross County

  1. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    7.26

  2. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    7.22

  3. Squad number3Player nameVokins
    Average rating

    6.66

  4. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    6.64

  5. Squad number16Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    6.59

  6. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    6.46

  7. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    6.22

  8. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    6.13

  9. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.08

  10. Squad number6Player namePaton
    Average rating

    5.83

  11. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    5.74

  12. Squad number9Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    5.67

  13. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    5.26

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Macey
  • 33BushiriBooked at 42mins
  • 5Porteous
  • 16Stevenson
  • 27Cadden
  • 22Doyle-HayesBooked at 80mins
  • 32CampbellSubstituted forMcGregorat 89'minutes
  • 3Doig
  • 80HendersonSubstituted forWrightat 76'minutes
  • 20JasperSubstituted forMuellerat 70'minutes
  • 15NisbetBooked at 45minsSubstituted forScottat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 9Doidge
  • 14Mueller
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Scott
  • 34Melkersen
  • 46Blaney
  • 49MacIntyre

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 77mins
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 3Vokins
  • 6PatonBooked at 28mins
  • 22TillsonBooked at 55minsSubstituted forSamuelat 83'minutes
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 10SamuelSubstituted forHungboat 64'minutes
  • 8Callachan
  • 26WhiteBooked at 7mins

Substitutes

  • 9Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 19Ramsay
  • 20Drysdale
  • 23Hungbo
  • 24Paton
  • 30Wright
  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 32Mackinnon
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
14,149

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home15
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 2, Ross County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Ross County 0.

  3. Post update

    Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alex Samuel (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alex Samuel (Ross County).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Darren McGregor replaces Josh Campbell.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).

  9. Post update

    Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Doig (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Chris Cadden.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Chris Mueller tries a through ball, but Josh Doig is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Alex Samuel replaces Jordan Tillson.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Regan Charles-Cook tries a through ball, but Joseph Hungbo is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Scott (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Doig with a cross.

  18. Booking

    Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

  20. Post update

    Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26203357154263
2Rangers26195255213462
3Hearts2712783629743
4Hibernian2797112830-234
5Motherwell2797112840-1234
6Dundee Utd2696112127-633
7St Mirren2671272635-933
8Aberdeen2787123234-231
9Livingston2787122634-831
10Ross County2769123846-827
11St Johnstone2758141732-1523
12Dundee2556142142-2121
View full Scottish Premiership table

