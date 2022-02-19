Match ends, Hibernian 2, Ross County 0.
Hibernian overcame relegation-threatened Ross County for a first win in seven Scottish Premiership games to climb to fourth.
Jake Doyle-Hayes scored two fine goals from outside the box in the second half as the hosts ended a winless league run stretching back to Boxing Day.
County's first defeat in five keeps them third bottom, but they are now only four points above St Johnstone.
Hibs climb three places and are ahead of Motherwell on goal difference.
County's recent form gave them confidence coming to Easter Road and Jordan White got in behind the Hibs defence early on, only to receive a yellow card for a blatant dive.
Malky Mackay's men exploited the right channel of Hibs' defence again when a Jake Vokins pass had White through, but the striker failed to lift his shot over Matt Macey.
The hosts began to grow into the game and show more attacking impetus. Chris Cadden burst down the right and drilled in an enticing cross that Kevin Nisbet was unable to connect with the ball.
Cadden then had a shot off target and the wing-back was a lively attacking outlet as Hibs enjoyed more of the ball but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in the first half.
Less than five minutes after the interval they found the breakthrough courtesy of a powerful strike from Doyle-Hayes.
Central midfield partners combined as Josh Campbell touched the ball back to the Irishman, after the visitors failed to clear a corner, and he unleashed a venomous strike that Ross Laidlaw may feel he should have saved.
County responded well as Regan Charles-Cook had a shot on target before Ross Callachan struck narrowly wide from distance.
The hosts continued to grow in confidence after their opener, however, and Henderson went close after bursting in the box. His shot looked to be heading through the legs of Laidlaw but the goalkeeper did enough to deny the on-loan Celtic midfielder.
Doyle-Hayes then sealed the victory with a spectacular strike from outside the area. After controlling the ball with his chest he left Laidlaw helpless with a volleyed finish into the corner of the net.
Man of the match - Jake Doyle-Hayes
What did we learn?
The pressure was perhaps beginning to build around Shaun Maloney, as Hibs' league form continued to stagnate, but he showed tactical nous with his team's set-up.
Nisbet was the lone striker from the start with Doyle-Hayes and Campbell both playing holding midfield roles. It may have appeared a negative formation but County have shown how effective an attacking outfit they can be recently.
The visitors had a few early chances but Hibs' shape allowed them to exploit the wide areas, particularly through the lively Cadden, while limiting County to half chances.
Joseph Hungbo started on the bench for Malky Mackay's side and will be scratching his head as to why, with his side looking devoid of attacking ideas.
What's next?
Hibs host Celtic on Sunday, 27 February (12:00 GMT) while Ross County are at home to St Johnstone the previous day (15:00 GMT).
Player of the match
MuellerChris Mueller
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameMuellerAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number24Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number8Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number20Player nameJasperAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number25Player nameScottAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number80Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
5.49
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number3Player nameVokinsAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number6Player namePatonAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number9Player nameSamuelAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
5.26
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Macey
- 33BushiriBooked at 42mins
- 5Porteous
- 16Stevenson
- 27Cadden
- 22Doyle-HayesBooked at 80mins
- 32CampbellSubstituted forMcGregorat 89'minutes
- 3Doig
- 80HendersonSubstituted forWrightat 76'minutes
- 20JasperSubstituted forMuellerat 70'minutes
- 15NisbetBooked at 45minsSubstituted forScottat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 9Doidge
- 14Mueller
- 21Dabrowski
- 24McGregor
- 25Scott
- 34Melkersen
- 46Blaney
- 49MacIntyre
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Randall
- 5BaldwinBooked at 77mins
- 16Iacovitti
- 3Vokins
- 6PatonBooked at 28mins
- 22TillsonBooked at 55minsSubstituted forSamuelat 83'minutes
- 17Charles-Cook
- 10SamuelSubstituted forHungboat 64'minutes
- 8Callachan
- 26WhiteBooked at 7mins
Substitutes
- 9Samuel
- 11Sims
- 19Ramsay
- 20Drysdale
- 23Hungbo
- 24Paton
- 30Wright
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 32Mackinnon
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 14,149
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Ross County 0.
Post update
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Samuel (Ross County).
Post update
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Samuel (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Darren McGregor replaces Josh Campbell.
Post update
Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).
Post update
Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Doig (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Chris Cadden.
Post update
Offside, Hibernian. Chris Mueller tries a through ball, but Josh Doig is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Alex Samuel replaces Jordan Tillson.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Regan Charles-Cook tries a through ball, but Joseph Hungbo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Scott (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Doig with a cross.
Booking
Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).
Post update
Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.