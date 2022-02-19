EFL postponements: Fleetwood v Lincoln, Shrewsbury v Morecambe & Salford v Crawley off

Salford City
Salford City are 10th in League Two

Three more English Football League matches have been postponed on Saturday as bad weather sweeps across the UK.

Fleetwood's home game with Lincoln and Morecambe's trip to Shrewsbury, both in League One, have been called off.

In League Two, Salford's home game with Crawley has also been postponed.

Salford's surface passed a first inspection at 09:00 GMT but further heavy rainfall in Greater Manchester saw the game postponed before another planned inspection at 12:30.

Snow at Fleetwood's Highbury Stadium saw their match called off, while a waterlogged pitch at Shrewsbury's Montgomery Waters Meadow put paid to their game.

Saturday's League Two game between Exeter and Barrow was postponed on Friday due to damage at St James Park caused by Storm Eunice.

Three games are also off in the National League.

Halifax v Dover, Altrincham v Weymouth and Yeovil v Dagenham have all been postponed.

Saturday's postponed games

League One

  • Fleetwood v Lincoln
  • Shrewsbury v Morecambe

League Two

  • Exeter v Barrow
  • Salford v Crawley

National League

  • Altrincham v Weymouth
  • Halifax v Dover
  • Yeovil v Dagenham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green30199261243766
2Tranmere32167933221155
3Exeter301411545301553
4Northampton30157835251052
5Sutton United3114894537850
6Mansfield2914783932749
7Newport3113994941848
8Swindon30121084638846
9Port Vale28128841291244
10Salford31128113529644
11Bristol Rovers29118103839-141
12Bradford3191393636040
13Crawley30117123741-440
14Hartlepool30117123038-840
15Harrogate30108124748-138
16Leyton Orient29712103829933
17Stevenage32712133046-1633
18Walsall3088143139-832
19Rochdale2861393538-331
20Barrow31710143039-931
21Colchester30710132841-1331
22Carlisle30610142342-1928
23Oldham2968152846-1826
24Scunthorpe31410172253-3122
View full League Two table

