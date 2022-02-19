Last updated on .From the section Football

Salford City are 10th in League Two

Three more English Football League matches have been postponed on Saturday as bad weather sweeps across the UK.

Fleetwood's home game with Lincoln and Morecambe's trip to Shrewsbury, both in League One, have been called off.

In League Two, Salford's home game with Crawley has also been postponed.

Salford's surface passed a first inspection at 09:00 GMT but further heavy rainfall in Greater Manchester saw the game postponed before another planned inspection at 12:30.

Snow at Fleetwood's Highbury Stadium saw their match called off, while a waterlogged pitch at Shrewsbury's Montgomery Waters Meadow put paid to their game.

Saturday's League Two game between Exeter and Barrow was postponed on Friday due to damage at St James Park caused by Storm Eunice.

Three games are also off in the National League.

Halifax v Dover, Altrincham v Weymouth and Yeovil v Dagenham have all been postponed.

Saturday's postponed games

League One

Fleetwood v Lincoln

Shrewsbury v Morecambe

League Two

Exeter v Barrow

Salford v Crawley

National League