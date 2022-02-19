League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium

Harrogate Town v Leyton Orient

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green30199261243766
2Tranmere32167933221155
3Exeter301411545301553
4Northampton30157835251052
5Sutton United3114894537850
6Mansfield2914783932749
7Newport3113994941848
8Swindon30121084638846
9Port Vale28128841291244
10Salford31128113529644
11Bristol Rovers29118103839-141
12Bradford3191393636040
13Crawley30117123741-440
14Hartlepool30117123038-840
15Harrogate30108124748-138
16Leyton Orient29712103829933
17Stevenage32712133046-1633
18Walsall3088143139-832
19Rochdale2861393538-331
20Barrow31710143039-931
21Colchester30710132841-1331
22Carlisle30610142342-1928
23Oldham2968152846-1826
24Scunthorpe31410172253-3122
