League Two
ExeterExeter City2BarrowBarrow1

Exeter City 2-1 Barrow: Grecians promoted from League Two after Matt Jay winner

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport at St James Park

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments23

Matt Jay celebrates
Matt Jay (right) celebrated his 14th goal of the season - and arguably the most important of his career

Matt Jay's late winner saw Exeter City secure promotion from League Two as they came from a goal down to beat Barrow 2-1 in a nervy affair at St James Park.

The hosts fell behind to a bizarre Cameron Dawson own goal after Remeao Hutton's long throw-in from the left appeared to go straight in.

Kieran Phillips hit the bar for Exeter 15 minutes later before the on-loan Huddersfield Town striker superbly broke to get the equaliser.

Exeter struggled to create any chances after the break until homegrown skipper Jay coolly finished at the far post from Josh Key's cross from the right.

The win sees Exeter return to League One after a decade in the fourth tier.

Barrow's opening goal
Exeter keeper Cameron Dawson was judged to have got a touch on Remeao Hutton's throw-in for Barrow's opener

Having started the better the hosts fell behind after Hutton's throw appeared to go straight into the net.

But the referee, after a moment of deliberation and a glance at his assistant, gave the goal having judged that it had taken a touch off Exeter goalkeeper Dawson having hit the post.

Exeter regrouped quickly as Tim Dieng, Jack Sparkes and Jay all had efforts as they had the better of the possession against a Barrow side assured of a third season in the EFL.

Phillips should have put City level when he crashed an effort off the top of the bar from eight yards out after some superb build-up play by Jevani Brown.

But he did find the net when Cheick Diabate's headed clearance from a free-kick fell to his feet midway in his own half and the 22-year-old raced through before his right-footed effort deflected off Patrick Brough and beat a wrong-footed Paul Farman at his near post.

A nervy second half saw Exeter almost go behind when Hutton beat the offside trap, but his low shot was saved by the legs of Dawson just after the hour mark.

But Exeter weathered the storm and Jay - a product of the club's much-vaunted academy who has risen to become skipper - superbly controlled Key's cross before blasting in to send almost 8,000 people in St James Park into raptures.

Sam Nombe almost got a third as his shot was blocked after breaking through in the final minute, before Exeter's fans invaded the pitch on the final whistle as they won promotion on home turf for the first time since 1990.

Exeter end six-year spell of near misses

Exeter's promotion record

Exeter's sixth promotion in their 121-year history came after six years of heartbreaking near-misses.

The Grecians were beaten play-off finalists in 2017 when they lost to Blackpool and again a year later when Coventry City defeated them at Wembley.

Matt Taylor's first season in charge ended with City one point outside the play-off places in 2019 before a humbling 4-0 loss to Northampton in a Covid-19 affected play-off final a year later.

Last season the Grecians were three points short but this term - including a club-record 20-game unbeaten run - they have impressed and will deservedly take their place in the third tier for the first time in a decade.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor told BBC Sport:

"It was strange because it felt like it was one of those nights where it wasn't going to be our night and we might not get that goal.

"When it did come I didn't feel nervous at all, I felt we were in control, we knew what we needed to do, they didn't really have any chances after their goal.

"It was a game of very few chances, their goal was a freak goal and our goal was a big deflection as well.

"We've just got to enjoy these moments because this club and some of these players have been through some difficult moments, and to come through it in the way they have and to get promoted with two games left in the automatic positions is a reflection on that group of players.

Exeter goalscorer and captain Matt Jay told BBC Sport:

"I'm absolutely delighted, over the moon, words can't really describe it to be honest.

"This group has been extra special this year, it's a fantastic group, brilliant recruitment and we've really felt together and you could see how much it meant to us at the end.

"The club have been wanting to go up for many, many years, and to finally do that on a special night in front of more than 7,800 fans is a brilliant turnout.

"It was probably a fairly average game, but luckily we got the better of it."

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dawson
  • 26SweeneyBooked at 31mins
  • 6Stubbs
  • 39DiabateSubstituted forGroundsat 72'minutes
  • 12Key
  • 8Collins
  • 14Dieng
  • 3Sparkes
  • 7JaySubstituted forRoweat 89'minutes
  • 20BrownBooked at 87mins
  • 15PhillipsSubstituted forNombeat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 10Nombe
  • 11Amond
  • 21Rowe
  • 27Grounds
  • 31Coley
  • 40Brown

Barrow

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Farman
  • 2BrownBooked at 57minsSubstituted forSeaat 88'minutes
  • 5Platt
  • 27Canavan
  • 3Brough
  • 15Gotts
  • 13WhiteSubstituted forBanksat 82'minutes
  • 24Hutton
  • 30Rooney
  • 23WilliamsSubstituted forJamesat 73'minutes
  • 12Gordon

Substitutes

  • 14Jones
  • 18Grayson
  • 21Lillis
  • 26Sea
  • 28Banks
  • 33James
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
7,860

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamBarrow
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Exeter City 2, Barrow 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Exeter City 2, Barrow 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Jevani Brown (Exeter City).

  4. Post update

    Archie Collins (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Josh Gordon (Barrow).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Niall Canavan.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Nombe (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Exeter City. Callum Rowe replaces Matt Jay.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Barrow. Dimitri Sea replaces Connor Brown.

  10. Booking

    Jevani Brown (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Grounds (Exeter City).

  12. Post update

    Josh Gordon (Barrow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie Gotts (Barrow) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick Brough.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Barrow. Oliver Banks replaces Tom White.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 2, Barrow 1. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Jack Sparkes.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Rooney (Barrow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Barrow. Luke James replaces George Williams.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Exeter City. Jonathan Grounds replaces Cheick Diabate.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Exeter City. Sam Nombe replaces Kieran Phillips.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by FoxBS3, today at 23:12

    Superb, well done Exeter, more than deserved. What a brilliantly run club. An example to us all. I have an affinity with all the clubs in the South West as I’m too old for ‘hatred’ etc. The state of football these days Exeter are a fantastic club to keep an eye out for. Best of luck in the Third Division. Love from all in BS3 (BCFC).

  • Comment posted by damian, today at 23:11

    Blackpool fan - congrats - it's been a long time coming. All the best.

    • Reply posted by Solent Grecian, today at 23:18

      Solent Grecian replied:
      Thank you Blackpool fan

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 23:05

    Congratulations from a Stags fan.

    I've always had a soft spot for Exeter who I went to see a few times in the 60s when I stayed with a girl in Ide. Well, it was her I had a soft spot for but I went to matches with her family.

    Anyway, well done!! Very much deserved.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 23:04

    Congratulations from fan of the other St James Park. Still recall the deserved thrashing we got there! This promotion also thoroughly deserved

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 22:57

    Good on you, proper club and as a Oxford fan from Bournemouth you're my home game next year

  • Comment posted by Johnathon Maximus, today at 22:56

    Well, the fun of watching Exeter inexplicably mess up is over. Oh well! It’s good for football in the southwest and there’s still an outside chance of an Argyle promotion, so life goes on I suppose.

  • Comment posted by BBC just no, today at 22:50

    Exeter is a bit like Brentford, good solid fan base, well run club, hope they do well next season. As a Brentford supporter I see Exeter fans have gone through the same as us, ups and downs, now living in Devon so will also be supporting you.

  • Comment posted by andy63, today at 22:50

    No longer the bridesmaid.

  • Comment posted by Pat Akake, today at 22:45

    Forget the claptrap about FGR being the club "we should all support" because they're green, no meat pies, organic stuff on their pitch etc., they're a village club owned by a multi-millionaire ffs !!!

    Football fans should follow Exeter City, a supporter owned community club doing things the right way re community and sustainable finance, very many congrats to them.

  • Comment posted by Dom, today at 22:44

    Luton Town fan here. Congratulations, Exeter - brilliant news that you’ve got promoted after all those near misses.

  • Comment posted by M5J27, today at 22:44

    No playoffs, what a relief, well done lads. A special pat on the back to the Barrow fans who came down, I went up to your place earlier in the season, it's a long way !

  • Comment posted by Westman, today at 22:43

    Great work - now how far can they be challenged by the success of the Chiefs? Championship would be fantastic!

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 22:39

    Well done Exeter on your promotion, at least you haven’t got to go through the lottery of the playoffs 👍🏻 From a Port Vale fan🙂

    • Reply posted by DG, today at 22:51

      DG replied:
      Thanks mate. Anything but the playoffs again!! Good luck with your promotion push and hope to see you next season.

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 22:38

    Well done Exeter

  • Comment posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:38

    Really pleased for Exeter, years of heartbreak ended.

  • Comment posted by Philthegreen, today at 22:32

    Genuine congratulations City (from an Argyle fan) after so many near misses. I hope we won't be playing you next season - but I suspect we will!

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:37

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Class comment, I like both Exeter and Argyle and you are a credit to Argyle

  • Comment posted by turney, today at 22:32

    well deserved
    now free to win the trophy

    watch out gargoyle next season

  • Comment posted by Solent Grecian, today at 22:30

    Well done City!
    Up where we belong.
    Geddon City.

