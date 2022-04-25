Close menu
League Two
ExeterExeter City19:45BarrowBarrow
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th April 2022

  • ExeterExeter City19:45BarrowBarrow
  • MansfieldMansfield Town19:45StevenageStevenage
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
  • SwindonSwindon Town19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green432314671373483
2Exeter432214762382480
3Northampton4422101256362076
4Port Vale4421121165442175
5Bristol Rovers4421111260461474
6Mansfield432191361481372
7Sutton United4320101363491470
8Salford4419121356401669
9Tranmere4419121350401069
10Swindon4319111370521868
11Newport4418121465551066
12Crawley43179175358-560
13Leyton Orient4413161560461455
14Walsall441411194555-1053
15Hartlepool441411194361-1853
16Bradford441216164754-752
17Colchester441312194458-1451
18Rochdale441117164655-950
19Harrogate441311206172-1150
20Carlisle441311203759-2250
21Barrow431014194150-944
22Stevenage431014194062-2244
23Oldham44910254370-2737
24Scunthorpe44413272882-5425
