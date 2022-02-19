Charlton Athletic v Oxford United

CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|32
|21
|6
|5
|58
|19
|39
|69
|2
|Wigan
|30
|19
|6
|5
|53
|28
|25
|63
|3
|MK Dons
|32
|16
|9
|7
|51
|34
|17
|57
|4
|Sunderland
|32
|16
|7
|9
|56
|44
|12
|55
|5
|Wycombe
|31
|15
|9
|7
|47
|35
|12
|54
|6
|Plymouth
|30
|15
|8
|7
|52
|36
|16
|53
|7
|Oxford Utd
|32
|15
|8
|9
|56
|41
|15
|53
|8
|Sheff Wed
|31
|14
|10
|7
|42
|34
|8
|52
|9
|Ipswich
|32
|13
|9
|10
|49
|38
|11
|48
|10
|Bolton
|32
|13
|6
|13
|48
|44
|4
|45
|11
|Portsmouth
|30
|12
|8
|10
|38
|31
|7
|44
|12
|Burton
|32
|12
|7
|13
|41
|41
|0
|43
|13
|Accrington
|31
|12
|7
|12
|41
|47
|-6
|43
|14
|Charlton
|31
|11
|6
|14
|41
|39
|2
|39
|15
|Cheltenham
|31
|9
|12
|10
|38
|49
|-11
|39
|16
|Cambridge
|31
|9
|11
|11
|40
|45
|-5
|38
|17
|Lincoln City
|31
|9
|8
|14
|36
|41
|-5
|35
|18
|Shrewsbury
|32
|8
|10
|14
|28
|33
|-5
|34
|19
|Fleetwood
|31
|7
|11
|13
|44
|53
|-9
|32
|20
|Wimbledon
|31
|6
|13
|12
|37
|47
|-10
|31
|21
|Morecambe
|32
|7
|9
|16
|43
|61
|-18
|30
|22
|Gillingham
|32
|5
|11
|16
|26
|53
|-27
|26
|23
|Doncaster
|33
|7
|4
|22
|23
|63
|-40
|25
|24
|Crewe
|32
|5
|7
|20
|26
|58
|-32
|22
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.