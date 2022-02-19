League One
CambridgeCambridge United15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham32216558193969
2Wigan30196553282563
3MK Dons32169751341757
4Sunderland32167956441255
5Wycombe31159747351254
6Plymouth30158752361653
7Oxford Utd32158956411553
8Sheff Wed31141074234852
9Ipswich321391049381148
10Bolton32136134844445
11Portsmouth30128103831744
12Burton32127134141043
13Accrington31127124147-643
14Charlton31116144139239
15Cheltenham31912103849-1139
16Cambridge31911114045-538
17Lincoln City3198143641-535
18Shrewsbury32810142833-534
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon31613123747-1031
21Morecambe3279164361-1830
22Gillingham32511162653-2726
23Doncaster3374222363-4025
24Crewe3257202658-3222
