Stoke City v Birmingham City

StokeStoke City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|31
|19
|8
|4
|78
|26
|52
|65
|2
|Bournemouth
|30
|17
|7
|6
|49
|26
|23
|58
|3
|Blackburn
|32
|15
|9
|8
|45
|33
|12
|54
|4
|QPR
|31
|15
|7
|9
|46
|36
|10
|52
|5
|Huddersfield
|33
|13
|12
|8
|40
|34
|6
|51
|6
|Middlesbrough
|30
|14
|7
|9
|38
|29
|9
|49
|7
|Nottm Forest
|31
|13
|8
|10
|43
|33
|10
|47
|8
|Sheff Utd
|30
|13
|8
|9
|39
|33
|6
|47
|9
|West Brom
|31
|12
|10
|9
|34
|26
|8
|46
|10
|Luton
|30
|12
|9
|9
|41
|36
|5
|45
|11
|Preston
|32
|11
|12
|9
|35
|35
|0
|45
|12
|Coventry
|30
|12
|8
|10
|39
|36
|3
|44
|13
|Stoke
|30
|12
|7
|11
|38
|32
|6
|43
|14
|Millwall
|31
|11
|10
|10
|33
|33
|0
|43
|15
|Blackpool
|31
|11
|8
|12
|34
|37
|-3
|41
|16
|Swansea
|30
|10
|8
|12
|32
|39
|-7
|38
|17
|Bristol City
|32
|10
|7
|15
|42
|58
|-16
|37
|18
|Birmingham
|32
|9
|9
|14
|37
|49
|-12
|36
|19
|Cardiff
|31
|10
|5
|16
|38
|50
|-12
|35
|20
|Hull
|32
|9
|6
|17
|26
|36
|-10
|33
|21
|Reading
|31
|8
|5
|18
|36
|60
|-24
|23
|22
|Peterborough
|30
|5
|6
|19
|23
|60
|-37
|21
|23
|Derby
|31
|9
|12
|10
|32
|35
|-3
|18
|24
|Barnsley
|30
|3
|8
|19
|19
|45
|-26
|17
Ben Whishaw stars in Adam Kay's raw, ridiculous rollercoaster diary of a junior doctor’s life
Eddie Hearn chats to the dual-code legend turned boxer about his career
As Amir Khan prepares to face off with Kell Brook take a closer look at his family life
Watch highlights lose 5-4 to Sweden after an extra end in the men's curling final to finish with silver at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.