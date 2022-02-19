Championship
FulhamFulham1HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2

Fulham 1-2 Huddersfield: Danny Ward & Duane Holmes goals stun leaders

By Chris PeddyBBC Sport

Danny Ward scores for Huddersfield
Danny Ward (left) scored his 11th goal of the season for Huddersfield to put them ahead

Huddersfield stunned league leaders Fulham at Craven Cottage to move up to fourth in the Championship.

A Danny Ward strike and Duane Holmes penalty in the first half were enough to inflict Fulham's first league defeat since December.

Bobby Decordova-Reid's fierce drive pulled one back as the hosts fought to take something from the game.

But Huddersfield held on to move fourth in the table before the 15:00 GMT matches, five points behind an automatic promotion place.

Much of the pre-match build-up centred around Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who remains just one goal away from breaking Ivan Toney's Championship record of 31 in a season.

The home side dominated possession in the early stages before two chances in two minutes that would define the match.

First Decordova-Reid worked the ball forward to Fabio Carvalho on the left-hand side for Fulham and Mitrovic was agonisingly close to tapping in the youngster's enticing cross for the opener.

The hosts were made to pay for their lack of conviction when Ward pounced on a mistake from Cottagers captain Tom Cairney to drive the ball through Marek Rodak for his 11th goal of the season.

His left-foot strike went between the Slovakia goalkeeper's legs and into the roof of the net to give Huddersfield an unlikely lead.

The visitors were then handed a chance to double their lead as Rodak was adjudged to have fouled Sorba Thomas in the area.

Holmes stepped up to smash the ball straight down the middle and score Huddersfield's first Championship penalty in six attempts.

Fulham came out for the second half looking for a way back into the game and Carvalho's low long-range effort was turned round the post by Lee Nicholls in the Huddersfield goal.

Nicholls did well to divert a Mitrovic header behind and the hosts scored from the resulting corner, with Neco Williams' scuffed shot landing at the feet of Decordova-Reid to bury the finish and set up a tense finale.

Carvalho's goalbound effort was blocked as the game went into added time, before the home side demanded a penalty after Tosin Adarabioyo's header appeared to brush a Huddersfield arm in the area.

But the Terriers stood firm to stay unbeaten in the league since November.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 10CairneySubstituted forKebanoat 60'minutes
  • 12ChalobahSubstituted forReedat 76'minutes
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forCavaleiroat 76'minutes
  • 28CarvalhoBooked at 88mins
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 26mins

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 6Reed
  • 7Kebano
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 37Russell
  • 6HoggBooked at 61mins
  • 8O'Brien
  • 16ThomasSubstituted forSarrat 86'minutes
  • 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 85'minutes
  • 19HolmesSubstituted forSinaniat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 13Chapman
  • 14Ruffels
  • 23Sarr
  • 24Sinani
  • 48Eiting
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
19,001

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 1, Huddersfield Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Huddersfield Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jonathan Russell.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Matty Pearson.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harrison Reed with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Naby Sarr.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  10. Booking

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Fabio Carvalho (Fulham).

  12. Post update

    Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Naby Sarr replaces Sorba Thomas.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Fulham. Tosin Adarabioyo tries a through ball, but Bobby De Cordova-Reid is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Danny Ward.

  17. Post update

    Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Neco Williams following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham31197579285164
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR32158946361053
5Huddersfield33141184235753
6Middlesbrough3114893829950
7Sheff Utd3113993933648
8Nottm Forest311381043331047
9West Brom32121193426847
10Luton31121094136546
11Coventry31129103936345
12Preston331112103536-145
13Stoke31128113832644
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool32119123437-342
16Swansea31109123239-739
17Bristol City33108154258-1638
18Birmingham33910143749-1237
19Cardiff32106163850-1236
20Hull3397172636-1034
21Reading3295183760-2326
22Peterborough3157192360-3722
23Derby32913103235-319
24Barnsley3139191945-2618
View full Championship table

