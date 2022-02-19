Match ends, Fulham 1, Huddersfield Town 2.
Huddersfield stunned league leaders Fulham at Craven Cottage to move up to fourth in the Championship.
A Danny Ward strike and Duane Holmes penalty in the first half were enough to inflict Fulham's first league defeat since December.
Bobby Decordova-Reid's fierce drive pulled one back as the hosts fought to take something from the game.
But Huddersfield held on to move fourth in the table before the 15:00 GMT matches, five points behind an automatic promotion place.
Much of the pre-match build-up centred around Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who remains just one goal away from breaking Ivan Toney's Championship record of 31 in a season.
The home side dominated possession in the early stages before two chances in two minutes that would define the match.
First Decordova-Reid worked the ball forward to Fabio Carvalho on the left-hand side for Fulham and Mitrovic was agonisingly close to tapping in the youngster's enticing cross for the opener.
The hosts were made to pay for their lack of conviction when Ward pounced on a mistake from Cottagers captain Tom Cairney to drive the ball through Marek Rodak for his 11th goal of the season.
His left-foot strike went between the Slovakia goalkeeper's legs and into the roof of the net to give Huddersfield an unlikely lead.
The visitors were then handed a chance to double their lead as Rodak was adjudged to have fouled Sorba Thomas in the area.
Holmes stepped up to smash the ball straight down the middle and score Huddersfield's first Championship penalty in six attempts.
Fulham came out for the second half looking for a way back into the game and Carvalho's low long-range effort was turned round the post by Lee Nicholls in the Huddersfield goal.
Nicholls did well to divert a Mitrovic header behind and the hosts scored from the resulting corner, with Neco Williams' scuffed shot landing at the feet of Decordova-Reid to bury the finish and set up a tense finale.
Carvalho's goalbound effort was blocked as the game went into added time, before the home side demanded a penalty after Tosin Adarabioyo's header appeared to brush a Huddersfield arm in the area.
But the Terriers stood firm to stay unbeaten in the league since November.
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 10CairneySubstituted forKebanoat 60'minutes
- 12ChalobahSubstituted forReedat 76'minutes
- 8WilsonSubstituted forCavaleiroat 76'minutes
- 28CarvalhoBooked at 88mins
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 9MitrovicBooked at 26mins
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 6Reed
- 7Kebano
- 17Cavaleiro
- 21Gazzaniga
- 24Seri
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 37Russell
- 6HoggBooked at 61mins
- 8O'Brien
- 16ThomasSubstituted forSarrat 86'minutes
- 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 85'minutes
- 19HolmesSubstituted forSinaniat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 13Chapman
- 14Ruffels
- 23Sarr
- 24Sinani
- 48Eiting
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 19,001
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
