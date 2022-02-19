Championship
FulhamFulham0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0

Fulham v Huddersfield Town

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 6Reed
  • 7Kebano
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 37Russell
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 16Thomas
  • 25Ward
  • 19Holmes

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 13Chapman
  • 14Ruffels
  • 23Sarr
  • 24Sinani
  • 48Eiting
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town).

  3. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Fulham. Neco Williams tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tom Lees.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Duane Holmes tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Duane Holmes.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Neco Williams.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tom Lees.

  14. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham31198478265265
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR31157946361052
5Huddersfield33131284034651
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd3013893933647
9West Brom31121093426846
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry30128103936344
13Stoke30127113832643
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool31118123437-341
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Cardiff31105163850-1235
20Hull3296172636-1033
21Reading3185183660-2423
22Peterborough3056192360-3721
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

