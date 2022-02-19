Fulham v Huddersfield Town

Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 10Cairney
- 12Chalobah
- 8Wilson
- 28Carvalho
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 6Reed
- 7Kebano
- 17Cavaleiro
- 21Gazzaniga
- 24Seri
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 37Russell
- 6Hogg
- 8O'Brien
- 16Thomas
- 25Ward
- 19Holmes
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 13Chapman
- 14Ruffels
- 23Sarr
- 24Sinani
- 48Eiting
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Offside, Fulham. Neco Williams tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Post update
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Duane Holmes tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Neco Williams.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Post update
Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.