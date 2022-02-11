Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Rennes 0.
Kylian Mbappe scored in the 93rd minute as Paris St-Germain beat Rennes to go 16 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 before the weekend's games.
The encounter looked to be heading towards a goalless draw, with the hosts missing a number of chances.
However, in the third of six minutes added on Lionel Messi got away from a defender before finding Mbappe, who fired home.
The victory means PSG have won 18 of their 24 league games, losing once.
Mbappe, 23, hit the post just before half-time and had the ball in the net in the second half, but it was ruled offside by VAR.
Second-place Marseille are at Metz on Sunday.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 2HakimiSubstituted forKehrerat 84'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 84'minutes
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forDi Maríaat 66'minutes
- 8ParedesSubstituted forIcardiat 83'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 89mins
- 34SimonsSubstituted forWijnaldumat 66'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 9Icardi
- 11Di María
- 17Dagba
- 18Wijnaldum
- 24Kehrer
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 28Ebimbe
- 31Bitshiabu
- 50G Donnarumma
Rennes
Formation 4-3-3
- 40AlemdarBooked at 90mins
- 27Traoré
- 23Omari
- 6Aguerd
- 25Meling
- 21MajerSubstituted forTruffertat 86'minutes
- 28Martin
- 8Santamaría
- 14BourigeaudSubstituted forSulemanaat 80'minutes
- 24LabordeSubstituted forGuirassyat 80'minutes
- 7TerrierSubstituted forAssignonat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Truffert
- 4Badé
- 9Guirassy
- 10Sulemana
- 16Gomis
- 17Tchaouna
- 19Diouf
- 22Assignon
- 39Tel
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Rennes 0.
Post update
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Nayef Aguerd (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Rennes 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, Rennes. Lorenz Assignon tries a through ball, but Kamaldeen Sulemana is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dogan Alemdar (Rennes) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Lorenz Assignon replaces Martin Terrier.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Birger Meling (Rennes).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Adrien Truffert replaces Lovro Majer.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Warmed Omari.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nuno Mendes replaces Juan Bernat.