French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1RennesRennes0

Paris St-Germain 1-0 Rennes: Kylian Mbappe scores stoppage-time winner

Kylian Mbappe takes a shot against Rennes
France striker Kylian Mbappe has scored 21 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season

Kylian Mbappe scored in the 93rd minute as Paris St-Germain beat Rennes to go 16 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 before the weekend's games.

The encounter looked to be heading towards a goalless draw, with the hosts missing a number of chances.

However, in the third of six minutes added on Lionel Messi got away from a defender before finding Mbappe, who fired home.

The victory means PSG have won 18 of their 24 league games, losing once.

Mbappe, 23, hit the post just before half-time and had the ball in the net in the second half, but it was ruled offside by VAR.

Second-place Marseille are at Metz on Sunday.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forKehrerat 84'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 84'minutes
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forDi Maríaat 66'minutes
  • 8ParedesSubstituted forIcardiat 83'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 89mins
  • 34SimonsSubstituted forWijnaldumat 66'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 11Di María
  • 17Dagba
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 24Kehrer
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 50G Donnarumma

Rennes

Formation 4-3-3

  • 40AlemdarBooked at 90mins
  • 27Traoré
  • 23Omari
  • 6Aguerd
  • 25Meling
  • 21MajerSubstituted forTruffertat 86'minutes
  • 28Martin
  • 8Santamaría
  • 14BourigeaudSubstituted forSulemanaat 80'minutes
  • 24LabordeSubstituted forGuirassyat 80'minutes
  • 7TerrierSubstituted forAssignonat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Truffert
  • 4Badé
  • 9Guirassy
  • 10Sulemana
  • 16Gomis
  • 17Tchaouna
  • 19Diouf
  • 22Assignon
  • 39Tel
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamRennes
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Rennes 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Rennes 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).

  4. Post update

    Nayef Aguerd (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Rennes 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Rennes. Lorenz Assignon tries a through ball, but Kamaldeen Sulemana is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Dogan Alemdar (Rennes) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Rennes. Lorenz Assignon replaces Martin Terrier.

  11. Booking

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  13. Post update

    Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Birger Meling (Rennes).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rennes. Adrien Truffert replaces Lovro Majer.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Warmed Omari.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nuno Mendes replaces Juan Bernat.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 11th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG24185152193359
2Marseille23127436201643
3Nice23134636191742
4Strasbourg23115745291638
5Rennes24114943222137
6Monaco23106737261136
7Montpellier2310493833534
8Lyon239863130134
9Lens239683633333
10Nantes239593028232
11Lille238873135-432
12Angers237883034-429
13Brest237792835-728
14Reims236982727027
15Clermont2366112339-1624
16Troyes2356122031-1121
17Lorient2348112038-1820
18Metz2348112443-1920
19Bordeaux2348113458-2420
20Saint-Étienne2346132244-2218
View full French Ligue 1 table

