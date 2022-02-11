Last updated on .From the section European Football

France striker Kylian Mbappe has scored 21 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season

Kylian Mbappe scored in the 93rd minute as Paris St-Germain beat Rennes to go 16 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 before the weekend's games.

The encounter looked to be heading towards a goalless draw, with the hosts missing a number of chances.

However, in the third of six minutes added on Lionel Messi got away from a defender before finding Mbappe, who fired home.

The victory means PSG have won 18 of their 24 league games, losing once.

Mbappe, 23, hit the post just before half-time and had the ball in the net in the second half, but it was ruled offside by VAR.

Second-place Marseille are at Metz on Sunday.