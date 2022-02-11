Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic sold Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer during the reporting period

Celtic have recorded a pre-tax profit of £27.6m in their interim results for the six months to December 2021.

The period covers the summer transfer window sales of Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer and the acquisitions of Kyogo Furuhashi and Joe Hart.

Ange Postecoglou also oversaw a Europa League group stage campaign in his first few months as manager.

The men's and women's teams won League Cup tournaments in December and the men are top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic's loss for the same period in 2020 neared £6m, during supporters' absence from Scottish grounds amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenues for July-December in 2021 amounted to almost £53m and the club had cash in the bank of more than £25m at the end of the reporting period.

Postecoglou recruited 12 first-team players last summer and has signed five more for the second half of the season.

"We are optimistic about the future," said chairman Ian Bankier. "We made substantial investments back into the player squad in order to target the football success that drives our financial success.

"In line with prior years, we expect to incur losses in the second six months of the financial year owing to the expectation of having less player trading gains, lower Uefa media right distributions and associated Uefa match ticket income, higher amortisation emanating from player acquisitions in January and seasonally lower retail income."