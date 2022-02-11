Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Christian Eriksen says it is a miracle he is back playing football for Brentford

Christian Eriksen is "a joy to watch" and will play a friendly for Brentford on Monday, says Bees boss Thomas Frank.

The 29-year-old has joined the club on a six-month deal after being released by Inter Milan following a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

Frank says Eriksen is "bubbling" but he will not feature against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

"I think he's fine, he's training well and he looks like the quality player we know he is," said Frank.

The Denmark midfielder, who has been fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker - only joined up with his new team-mates in training this week, and compatriot Frank has not set a date for him to make his debut for the club.

"It's a joy watching him play football - so natural for him - so that's fantastic to see, but he will not be available for the team tomorrow," added Frank.

"That would always be too early after just one week. We will have a friendly game on Monday where he will play minutes and that's the right way to do it."

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland and told BBC Sport he was "gone from this world until they got my heartbeat back".

The former Tottenham playmaker has opted to resume his career with a coach he worked with playing for Denmark at youth level.

"I must say he's bubbling," added Frank. "We are having him seven months after the incident, so he missed badly being part of the group, being part of a club and hopefully we can add new chapters to the Brentford story.

"He loves to be with the boys, being on the grass, playing football.

"He's one of those [players] where he needs to touch a ball all the time, so when the drill is done, and I start talking and as soon as we start again, he just needs to touch a ball or something like that.

"He's just enjoying it, he's bubbling and just wants to play football."