Kepa has made seven appearances for Chelsea in 2022 while Edouard Mendy has been on international duty with Senegal

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is "absolutely ready to play" in Saturday's Club World Cup final against Palmeiras, according to Blues assistant coach Zsolt Low.

Mendy is available after helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kepa Arrizabalaga played for Chelsea in Mendy's absence and was superb in the semi-final win against Al Hilal.

The Blues also hope boss Thomas Tuchel will be able to attend the final after missing the last game with Covid-19.

Low says he will speak to Tuchel before a decision is made on who will start in goal in Abu Dhabi.

"We will talk to Thomas about it," he said.

"The final decision will be some hours before the game but if we decide for one or the other, the one on the bench has nothing to be worried or sad about.

"Both goalkeepers had a big performance in the last weeks and this is why it's a question just for this game."

Tuchel watched the 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in London but is ready and waiting to take a last-minute flight if he tests negative for Covid-19 in time to be able attend the final.

"We still hope that Thomas can come and join the group as soon as possible," Low added.

"We hope he can come but if not we are well prepared. We have a lot of meetings, we talk about the game, we analyse the game and see what we can do better."