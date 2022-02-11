Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Peterborough's Weston Homes Stadium has a capacity of just over 15,000

Peterborough United have reduced ticket prices for their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester City following a backlash from supporters.

The Championship club announced prices of £30 to £42 for non season-ticket holders for the game on 1 March.

But on Friday, they were adjusted downwards to £23 to £36 for all ages.

It followed an Instagram video by co-owner Darragh MacAnthony in which he described the original prices issued by the club as "a mistake".

He continued: "We'll take responsibility for the mistake, we don't shirk responsibility and it will be fixed.

"We understand and we hear our fans, you've been tremendous to us the last couple of years.

"We're going to fix this issue, we're going to fix it quickly."

It is the first time Peterborough have reached round five of the competition since 1986. They also did so in 1981, losing 1-0 at home to City, the only previous FA Cup meeting between the two sides.

The price range for season ticket holders has also been reduced from £22-£32 to £18-£28.

The most expensive ticket for adults for league fixtures at the Weston Homes Stadium is £28.

The club said: "As the lowest ranked league club playing a home fixture in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup, we strived to strike a balance between revenue generation to allow for investment into the infrastructure of the football club following two years of revenue disruption due to Covid-19, but not to the detriment of our loyal fan base.

"We appreciate that initial balance was wrong and have amended the ticket prices."