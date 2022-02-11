Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Filip Helander (right) is set for a Rangers return while Leon Balogun has had positive news on the injury front

Filip Helander is expected to return from a five-month absence in Rangers' Scottish Cup meeting with Annan Athletic on Saturday.

The Sweden centre-back sustained a knee injury in the Premiership victory away to St Johnstone in September.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey could make his first Rangers start since joining on loan from Juventus.

"Filip has been training for weeks now, he has had around 20 sessions with the team now," Van Bronckhorst said.

"So I think we have a level where he can start games. He will start. I am really happy for Filip that he can leave his injuries behind him.

"Aaron has been doing well. He had more team sessions in training. He is getting better and fresher and the rhythm is coming back. So he will be starting.

"We are travelling with a big squad, a few youngsters will travel also and hopefully they can feature during the game. We want to compete in every competition, including the Scottish Cup. Our aim is always to win the cup."

Ryan Jack missed Wednesday's 2-0 Scottish Premiership win against Hibernian, during which Leon Balogun came off injured.

Van Bronckhorst revealed Balogun "had a scan which was very positive" while Jack "will return to training this weekend". However, Ianis Hagi, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, will also miss the start of next term.

"It's a cruciate ligament," Van Bronckhorst explained. "I have had the injury as well and it's between six to nine months."