Last updated on .From the section Derby

Mel Morris owned Derby from 2015-21, while Steve Gibson has presided over Boro since 1994

Derby County and Middlesbrough say they have reached a "resolution" over the compensation claim brought against the Rams by their fellow Championship side.

Boro had launched legal proceedings, claiming Derby's financial breaches cost them a play-off place in 2018-19.

But the clubs say former Rams owner Mel Morris has now reached an "accord" with Boro owner and chairman Steve Gibson.

"The basis of that accord will remain private but details have been shared with administrators," a statement said external-link .

Middlesbrough finished seventh three seasons ago, a point behind Derby, in a campaign where the Rams reached the Championship play-off final.

Wycombe, relegated last season after finishing a point adrift of the Rams, have put a similar claim into motion, alleging, like Boro, that Derby's financial irregularities unfairly affected the final standings.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney welcomed the agreement, having described the legal wrangle as "the main stumbling block" in Derby's ongoing search for new owners.

"I've been pushing and pushing about getting new owners in and this is a big step to allow that to happen," he said.

"So now the next step is obviously the administrators engaging with the preferred bidders and getting the right one in."

Morris, who still owns Pride Park but put Derby into administration in September, had invited Boro and Wycombe to take out their High Court compensation claims against him personally, instead of the club.

Wycombe's claim remains unresolved, as the East Midlands club bid to avoid liquidation.

"We are pleased to see that an acceptable resolution has been identified which allows us to push forward with our plans for the sale of the club," said Carl Jackson, of Derby's joint administrators Quantuma.

Middlesbrough, who sit outside the Championship's play-offs by virtue of goal difference in seventh place, host Derby - 23rd but just four points off safety despite a 21-point deduction - on Saturday.

"The fact that a resolution has been discussed and agreed should be comforting to both sets of supporters," the statement released by the Rams added.

"It is important for all interested parties, including potential bidders, to be confident that the Middlesbrough claim will not be an impediment to Derby County progressing its plans for a sale of the club."

It had previously been suggested a total payment of about £7m would settle the issues involving Middlesbrough and Wycombe.