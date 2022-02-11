Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County and Middlesbrough say they have reached a "resolution" over the compensation claim brought against the Rams by their fellow Championship side.

Boro had launched legal proceedings, claiming Derby's financial breaches cost them a play-off place last season.

But the clubs say former Rams owner Mel Morris has now reached an "accord" with Boro owner and chairman Steve Gibson.

"The basis of that accord will remain private but details have been shared with administrators," a statement said. external-link

More to follow.