Steve Morison has led Cardiff to three successive wins in the Championship as they have moved clear from the relegation zone

Steve Morison says he deserves the chance to remain as Cardiff City manager beyond the end of the season.

Morison succeeded Mick McCarthy in October 2021 and has taken Cardiff to 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

When asked if the Cardiff board should give him the job beyond his contract at the end of the season, Morison said: "Yeah I don't see why not?"

"The transfer window, I've been told, is the best transfer window they've ever seen," Morison explained.

The former Millwall striker, who visits his former club this weekend, feels he has proven his worth as Cardiff boss.

"I think I've proved myself there, I've done exactly what I told the board I would do within that window. So there's no lies, there's no hidden agenda for me. It's out there in black and white," he said.

"I said I would make changes to the way we play football and what it looks like on the grass, there's going to be ups and downs and inconsistencies while we learn and while we get better but I'd like to think I've done that as well.

"The first remit was to get ourselves in a much healthier position in the table. When I took over, we were on 11 points and third bottom so we're definitely we've definitely improved that.

"We may not have moved up that many places. But the numbers are definitely better, averaging 1.4 [points] a game.

"If we continue with that we'll be in a real nice position come the end of the season but we've got we've got some tough games coming up as well. So we still need to keep improving and keep doing better."

Morison says no talks have taken place over his future but that he has regular dialogue with Cardiff's directors over a number of topics.

"It's not my decision," he added. "Ultimately, all I can do is my talking on the pitch and, away from the pitch, with the work I've done in within the football club. If the work I've done isn't good enough, then that's fine, that's their decision.

"I'm in regular contact with them over all manner of things. It's not something I've brought up, and it's not something they've brought up but they said all I can do is keep trying to get results for this football club."