Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Lee Johnson (centre) was sent off by referee Jeremy Simpson in the 95th minute of Sunderland's defeat by Lincoln in January

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has been fined £3,000 and given a four-game touchline ban following his sending off in their defeat by Lincoln in January.

The 40-year-old, who parted company with the club later that month, was shown red after a melee late on.

An independent regulatory commission found improper/violent conduct charges were proven, leading to the sanctions.

Meanwhile, Sunderland and Lincoln were fined £5,000 and £4,000 respectively for failing to control their players.

The highly-charged match, which Lincoln won 3-1, saw former Black Cats striker Chris Maguire score a hat-trick, during which he celebrated in front of Johnson.

The Scot had been released by the club in the summer, but he capped off his return to the club with a fine performance to give them three points.

Sunderland finished the match with 10 players on the field after Carl Winchester was sent off in the second half prior to the pitchside fracas in the 95th minute, which saw Johnson dismissed.

Johnson left Sunderland on 30 January following a 6-0 thrashing by Bolton Wanderers, with the club still without a manager after they opted not to reappoint former boss Roy Keane.