Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Alex Neil has reportedly agreed a deal to become Sunderland's new manager after talks with Roy Keane broke down. (Sunderland Chronicle) external-link

Lewis Ferguson says referees are "killing" Aberdeen after the club were angered at decisions that went against them against Livingston and Celtic in the past week. (Herald) external-link

And the Aberdeen midfielder Ferguson admits the Dons' away form is "terrible" ahead of Saturday's crucial Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell at Fir Park. (Press and Journal) external-link

Former Celtic teammate Rab Douglas says Hibs fans will have to wait until next season to get a proper idea of what a Shaun Maloney team looks like as he calls for critics to "take a step back". (Courier) external-link

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has pledged to help Borna Barisic rediscover his confidence in the wake of criticism he received against Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Annan Athletic boss Peter Murphy says Rangers will have "failed" if they don't put four or five goals past his team this weekend. (Sun) external-link

Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen read his stars the riot act despite the fact they warmed up for Celtic Park with a 3-2 win over Elfsborg. (Sun) external-link

Fran Alonso said he had "no doubts" Glasgow City's Niamh Farrelly should have been sent off in their 2-0 win over Celtic on Thursday night. (Anyone's Game) external-link