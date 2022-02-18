League One
RotherhamRotherham United1WiganWigan Athletic1

Rotherham United 1-1 Wigan Athletic: Points shared between League One's top two

Last updated on .From the section League Onecomments40

Stephen Humphrys scores for Wigan at Rotherham
Stephen Humphrys' goal was the first Rotherham had conceded in seven League One matches

Rotherham had to come from behind to maintain their six-point lead at the top of League One in an entertaining draw with second-placed Wigan.

Stephen Humphrys put Wigan into a first-half lead with a fine left-footed strike from outside the box.

They thought they had doubled their lead after the break, only for Callum Lang's finish to be disallowed for an apparent foul on keeper Josh Vickers.

Ollie Rathbone then levelled soon after with a thundering right-foot shot.

Both goals were scored from almost the same blade of grass, with Humphrys and Rathbone both key figures in a well-fought contest between the automatic promotion contenders.

Wigan may have failed to close the gap on the leaders but did halt Rotherham's six-match winning run, while also becoming the first team to score against them since 15 January.

Humphrys' strike came from the first real shot on target from either side and Leam Richardson's visitors may well have felt aggrieved not to have gone 2-0 ahead midway through the second half.

Lang poked home after he was picked out by an inswinging cross to the far post, but referee Jeremy Simpson blew for a foul on home keeper Vickers.

Shortly after, Simpson's decision to play on with Rotherham on the attack - as Chiedozie Ogbene went to ground under a challenge - allowed Rathbone time and space to line up his right-foot shot that brought the equaliser.

Neither side was able to go on and find a winner in the remaining 15 minutes and the draw means Wigan, who have two matches in hand on Rotherham, are still six points off the top as they travel to fellow promotion chasers Wycombe on Tuesday.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"I thought it was a really exciting game, two really good teams, two unbelievable goals against two good defences.

"First half, they were just a little bit more aggressive than us on the ball. I wanted us to have a bit more belief coming forward and second half, I don't think they caused much of a threat to us.

"I felt we looked like the team who were going to go on and win it and overall, I don't regard it as two points dropped.

"It's a point gained against a really good team and credit to the boys for coming back into it. It's a pity we didn't win, but I'm not complaining about that."

Wigan manager Leam Richardson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"There were two competitive sides going at it tonight and I think every point away from home is a good point.

"The lads have put in a terrific shift there and to be as competitive as they were having played Tuesday night, you'll always take a point away from home.

"It was tough I felt on a couple of decisions tonight and it's hard to judge when there's so many that have to be made in a game by the officials.

"The best two parts of the game were probably the goals, but around that it was really competitive and I think both sets of players can walk off that pitch feeling they couldn't have given much more."

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 31Vickers
  • 20IhiekweBooked at 73mins
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 11Ogbene
  • 18Rathbone
  • 4Barlaser
  • 8WilesBooked at 90mins
  • 17FergusonSubstituted forOsei-Tutuat 60'minutes
  • 24Smith
  • 10LadapoSubstituted forKayodeat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Johansson
  • 7Osei-Tutu
  • 15Bola
  • 16Lindsay
  • 19Kayode
  • 21MacDonald
  • 22Odoffin

Wigan

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Amos
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Whatmough
  • 16Tilt
  • 11MasseyBooked at 90mins
  • 8Power
  • 4Naylor
  • 23McCleanBooked at 52minsSubstituted forDarikwaat 79'minutes
  • 19LangBooked at 68mins
  • 28MagennisSubstituted forReaat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 39HumphrysSubstituted forKeaneat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 2Watts
  • 7Edwards
  • 10Keane
  • 18Shinnie
  • 26Rea
  • 27Darikwa
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
10,588

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away21

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Wigan Athletic 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Wigan Athletic 1.

  3. Booking

    Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Jordi Osei-Tutu (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).

  7. Post update

    Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Glen Rea (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Jordi Osei-Tutu (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Glen Rea (Wigan Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Wigan Athletic. Max Power tries a through ball, but Will Keane is caught offside.

  12. Booking

    Ben Wiles (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ben Wiles (Rotherham United).

  14. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).

  16. Post update

    Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).

  18. Post update

    Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by thevoiceofreason, today at 23:34

    Both teams will be a great addition to the championship.

  • Comment posted by BradtheMiller, today at 23:29

    Excellent game between two very good teams.

  • Comment posted by Chucklechucklevision, today at 23:06

    Disappointing result for us tonight tbh. Actually starting to feel a bit nervous about teams catching us now if performances like this continue. I know we love to hate them but if Wednesday start performing they could turn it around and smash this league. Fact. When MASSIVE clubs like them get going they can be unstoppable with there fanbase and the attendances etc.
    From a Rotherham United fan.

    • Reply posted by rossi blade, today at 23:13

      rossi blade replied:
      Oh know wonky at it again
      Massive more like passive

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 22:48

    8 shots in 90 is poor but anyway both team will playing in the championship next season what a job both managers are doing

    • Reply posted by ourbbc, today at 23:03

      ourbbc replied:
      It’s not unusual that when it’s a tight game ruled by defences. Celebrate the goals breaking free from the negativity

  • Comment posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:47

    Blimey. Eight attempts on goal and 37 fouls in the ninety minutes and some commenters are calling this a great match. It is realistically a poor indication of how difficult it will be for either team to survive in the championship, should they get there.

    • Reply posted by Damiansixsixsix, today at 22:55

      Damiansixsixsix replied:
      Keyboard warrior opines on a game of football based on stats alone. Can I suggest you leave the view on the quality of the offering to those who were actually there?

  • Comment posted by From Rotherham and proud of it, today at 22:41

    Come on Wednesday Dont let the Teeny Tiny Toy Town Miller Men get where you believe you should be

  • Comment posted by jajc, today at 22:20

    Really enjoyed the game. I have no doubt that both Teams will be automatically promoted. Very pleased for Gavin Massey, He finally showed his worth.

  • Comment posted by ironicman, today at 22:17

    Well done Wigan. Well done Millers. It was a good game.
    We're Rotherham United, we're top of the league.
    UTM.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 22:16

    Two cracking goals tonight which wouldn’t look out of place in the Premier League👍🏻…. No doubt about it, both Rotherham and Wigan will be playing this fixture in the Championship next season!!!! Good luck to both teams👍🏻

    • Reply posted by ourbbc, today at 22:31

      ourbbc replied:
      Yeah, I look forward, not….to the all the wigan cheating, time wasting, fouling….can’t wait.
      Try and play football next time you come.
      And don’t bring a fellow north west referee with you.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 22:16

    2 evenly matched teams in an entertaining draw...Wigans disallowed goal should ov stood ,nothing up with it!... officials poor again!

    • Reply posted by obby more, today at 22:18

      obby more replied:
      Worse than poor !

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 22:13

    "apparent foul" - it was even apparent to the hapless official that Keane took the keeper out - good game, 2 high quality teams, the red & white one wanted to play football much more than the blue &white one, but Wigan's mastery of the dark arts will serve them well in the championship next season - it will be a surprise if these 2 don't get automatically promoted

    • Reply posted by obby more, today at 22:19

      obby more replied:
      Kerwan

  • Comment posted by RaggedTrouseredPhil, today at 22:13

    That game was a massive tussle between the teams that are arguably gonna finish first and second in the league. Chances were at a minimum due to the class of both teams' defences. It was a proper blood and thunder match which I properly enjoyed. Great goals from both teams.

    Respect to Rotherham.
    Respect to Wigan.

    Keep playing like that and we'll both be back in the championship.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 22:10

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by JD, today at 22:08

    Two teams that will be playing in the championship next season, Wigan with a double winning season . UP THE TICS

    • Reply posted by mac, today at 22:31

      mac replied:
      Yet still no crowd, never mind.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 22:08

    Two teams proving why they’re first and second. Looking forward to playing you in the Championship next year. UTM

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 18th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham32216558193969
2Wigan30196553282563
3MK Dons32169751341757
4Sunderland32167956441255
5Wycombe31159747351254
6Plymouth30158752361653
7Oxford Utd32158956411553
8Sheff Wed31141074234852
9Ipswich321391049381148
10Bolton32136134844445
11Portsmouth30128103831744
12Burton32127134141043
13Accrington31127124147-643
14Charlton31116144139239
15Cheltenham31912103849-1139
16Cambridge31911114045-538
17Lincoln City3198143641-535
18Shrewsbury32810142833-534
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon31613123747-1031
21Morecambe3279164361-1830
22Gillingham32511162653-2726
23Doncaster3374222363-4025
24Crewe3257202658-3222
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC