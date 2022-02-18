Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Wigan Athletic 1.
Rotherham had to come from behind to maintain their six-point lead at the top of League One in an entertaining draw with second-placed Wigan.
Stephen Humphrys put Wigan into a first-half lead with a fine left-footed strike from outside the box.
They thought they had doubled their lead after the break, only for Callum Lang's finish to be disallowed for an apparent foul on keeper Josh Vickers.
Ollie Rathbone then levelled soon after with a thundering right-foot shot.
Both goals were scored from almost the same blade of grass, with Humphrys and Rathbone both key figures in a well-fought contest between the automatic promotion contenders.
Wigan may have failed to close the gap on the leaders but did halt Rotherham's six-match winning run, while also becoming the first team to score against them since 15 January.
Humphrys' strike came from the first real shot on target from either side and Leam Richardson's visitors may well have felt aggrieved not to have gone 2-0 ahead midway through the second half.
Lang poked home after he was picked out by an inswinging cross to the far post, but referee Jeremy Simpson blew for a foul on home keeper Vickers.
Shortly after, Simpson's decision to play on with Rotherham on the attack - as Chiedozie Ogbene went to ground under a challenge - allowed Rathbone time and space to line up his right-foot shot that brought the equaliser.
Neither side was able to go on and find a winner in the remaining 15 minutes and the draw means Wigan, who have two matches in hand on Rotherham, are still six points off the top as they travel to fellow promotion chasers Wycombe on Tuesday.
Rotherham manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"I thought it was a really exciting game, two really good teams, two unbelievable goals against two good defences.
"First half, they were just a little bit more aggressive than us on the ball. I wanted us to have a bit more belief coming forward and second half, I don't think they caused much of a threat to us.
"I felt we looked like the team who were going to go on and win it and overall, I don't regard it as two points dropped.
"It's a point gained against a really good team and credit to the boys for coming back into it. It's a pity we didn't win, but I'm not complaining about that."
Wigan manager Leam Richardson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"There were two competitive sides going at it tonight and I think every point away from home is a good point.
"The lads have put in a terrific shift there and to be as competitive as they were having played Tuesday night, you'll always take a point away from home.
"It was tough I felt on a couple of decisions tonight and it's hard to judge when there's so many that have to be made in a game by the officials.
"The best two parts of the game were probably the goals, but around that it was really competitive and I think both sets of players can walk off that pitch feeling they couldn't have given much more."
