League One
RotherhamRotherham United0WiganWigan Athletic0

Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 31Vickers
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 11Ogbene
  • 18Rathbone
  • 4Barlaser
  • 8Wiles
  • 17Ferguson
  • 24Smith
  • 10Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 1Johansson
  • 7Osei-Tutu
  • 15Bola
  • 16Lindsay
  • 19Kayode
  • 21MacDonald
  • 22Odoffin

Wigan

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Amos
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Whatmough
  • 16Tilt
  • 11Massey
  • 8Power
  • 4Naylor
  • 23McClean
  • 19Lang
  • 28Magennis
  • 39Humphrys

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 2Watts
  • 7Edwards
  • 10Keane
  • 18Shinnie
  • 26Rea
  • 27Darikwa
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United).

  4. Post update

    Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Wigan Athletic. Max Power tries a through ball, but Stephen Humphrys is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United).

  7. Post update

    Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Wigan Athletic. Jason Kerr tries a through ball, but Josh Magennis is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United).

  12. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by James McClean.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham32216557183969
2Wigan30196552272563
3MK Dons32169751341757
4Sunderland32167956441255
5Wycombe31159747351254
6Plymouth30158752361653
7Oxford Utd32158956411553
8Sheff Wed31141074234852
9Ipswich321391049381148
10Bolton32136134844445
11Portsmouth30128103831744
12Burton32127134141043
13Accrington31127124147-643
14Charlton31116144139239
15Cheltenham31912103849-1139
16Cambridge31911114045-538
17Lincoln City3198143641-535
18Shrewsbury32810142833-534
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon31613123747-1031
21Morecambe3279164361-1830
22Gillingham32511162653-2726
23Doncaster3374222363-4025
24Crewe3257202658-3222
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC