Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-5-2
- 31Vickers
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6Wood
- 2Harding
- 11Ogbene
- 18Rathbone
- 4Barlaser
- 8Wiles
- 17Ferguson
- 24Smith
- 10Ladapo
Substitutes
- 1Johansson
- 7Osei-Tutu
- 15Bola
- 16Lindsay
- 19Kayode
- 21MacDonald
- 22Odoffin
Wigan
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Amos
- 15Kerr
- 5Whatmough
- 16Tilt
- 11Massey
- 8Power
- 4Naylor
- 23McClean
- 19Lang
- 28Magennis
- 39Humphrys
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 2Watts
- 7Edwards
- 10Keane
- 18Shinnie
- 26Rea
- 27Darikwa
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United).
Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Max Power tries a through ball, but Stephen Humphrys is caught offside.
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United).
Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic).
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Jason Kerr tries a through ball, but Josh Magennis is caught offside.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United).
Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by James McClean.
Attempt missed. Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.