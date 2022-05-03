Close menu
Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Bournemouth 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Cherries promoted to Premier League

By Andrew AloiaBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments27

Kieffer Moore celebrates for Bournemouth
Bournemouth will finish second in the Championship table behind title winners Fulham

Kieffer Moore sent Bournemouth back to the Premier League with a late winner against Nottingham Forest that sealed automatic promotion from the Championship.

Substitute Moore's cool finish, after a low free-kick found him unmarked in the box, leaves third-placed Forest needing to go through the play-offs if they are to join the Cherries in the top flight next season.

Moore, a January arrival from Cardiff who has managed to make just three substitute appearances for the club because of injury, was smothered by jubilant team-mates as they knew a win against their closest challengers would end a two-year top-flight absence.

They return to the Premier League under manager Scott Parker, who celebrates his second promotion in three seasons, having taken Fulham up in 2019-20 before leaving the west London club for Bournemouth following relegation last season.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 42TraversBooked at 90mins
  • 15A Smith
  • 2Phillips
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 8LermaSubstituted forMooreat 59'minutes
  • 4L Cook
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forPearsonat 88'minutes
  • 29Billing
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forMephamat 89'minutes
  • 9SolankeBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 3Laird
  • 6Mepham
  • 12Brady
  • 21Moore
  • 22Pearson
  • 37Dembélé

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 27S CookSubstituted forLolleyat 84'minutes
  • 26McKennaBooked at 82mins
  • 2SpenceBooked at 90mins
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 8ColbackSubstituted forLaryeaat 84'minutes
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forMightenat 85'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 16Surridge

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 14Laryea
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 23Lolley
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

  5. Booking

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

  7. Post update

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Booking

    Mark Travers (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Ryan Yates is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Ryan Yates is caught offside.

  11. Booking

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest).

  14. Post update

    Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Chris Mepham replaces Jaidon Anthony.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Ryan Christie.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Alex Mighten replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Richie Laryea replaces Jack Colback.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Lolley replaces Steve Cook.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 21:13

    Congratulations on winning tonight’s biggest match and earning a well deserved promotion to the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Sipunx, today at 21:13

    Tinpot. Parachute Payments. Bingo. Tiny Ground. Premier League 🍒

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 21:13

    Well done Bournemouth and fantastic news for David Brooks

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 21:13

    I think Bournemouth will stay up longer than Fulham.

  • Comment posted by SherbertDipper, today at 21:13

    Well done Bournemouth, well deserved, pretty consistent throughout the season, pretty sure that Forest will get over the line in the play offs as well.

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 21:13

    Bournemouth weren't great, Forest were abysmal.

  • Comment posted by Old timer, today at 21:13

    Make most of it you be back in Championship after next season poor side

  • Comment posted by Mr Papadopoulos, today at 21:13

    Oh well!

    Great effort by Forest just to be in that position with 2 games left after the horrendous start of the season.

    Good luck in the Prem AFCB! Hope we join you!

  • Comment posted by Theworldismad, today at 21:13

    Forest bingo - tinpot, cheating ref, European champions etc.
    UTT

  • Comment posted by problem child, today at 21:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 21:13

    Job done for them and it had to happen for Bournemouth. They could have easily bottled it in the playoffs whereas Forest will be a much tougher opponent for whoever they face.
    Forest to join Fulham and Bournemouth to go up. Don't see any side beating them in playoffs.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 21:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by htfc, today at 21:13

    Forestcthink they are going up.sorry that was your big chance

  • Comment posted by thef1pumphouse, today at 21:13

    Back where we belong....Premier League, here we come. Up the Cherries!

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 21:13

    It really would have been the icing on the cake if Forest, that started from one point in six games to getting 78 points in the next 38 games, made it to the big time. That sort of form deserved promotion alone. But at least it is not over for them yet.

    Nonetheless, congratulations to Bournemouth though. That one surely was for David Brooks. Look forward to seeing him on the pitch again.

  • Comment posted by Winter Wonderland, today at 21:13

    Forest need a brighter away kit ...

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 21:12

    Closely followed by the Blades
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:12

    Congrats Bournemouth on making it back to the Premier League! Playoff seeding is now on for the top 7

  • Comment posted by ABS, today at 21:12

    🍒AFCB premier league 🌟⚽️🍒 all the best for play offs Forest. Cherries were magnificent & deserved promotion / Great free kick & second half performance. 🍒🙌going up. 🍾🍒

  • Comment posted by Looking For Tractors, today at 21:12

    A Tale of Two Cooks, one who should've played for England and one who surely will very soon. Well Played Steve and Lewis, two Mighty Cherries.

    And now we know why Forest have a tree on their shirt. They just stand there when the ball rolls across and into the goal. Suckered.

    🍒 PROMOTED
    🌳 Playoffs

    (And to quote Lily James in the ad, Wouldn't it be nice if Brooksey made the bench on Saturday.)

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham452799106396790
2Bournemouth452413873393485
3Nottm Forest4523101272393379
4Huddersfield4522131062471579
5Sheff Utd4520121359451472
6Luton452012136255772
7Middlesbrough4520101558461270
8Millwall451815125344969
9Blackburn451812155749866
10West Brom451713154845364
11Coventry451712165958163
12QPR45189185959063
13Stoke451710185651561
14Preston451516144855-761
15Swansea451613165867-961
16Blackpool451612175453160
17Bristol City451510206275-1355
18Hull45148234053-1350
19Cardiff45148234968-1950
20Birmingham451114204973-2447
21Reading45138245486-3241
22Derby451413184552-734
23Peterborough45810273887-4934
24Barnsley45612273369-3630
View full Championship table

