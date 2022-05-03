Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0.
Kieffer Moore sent Bournemouth back to the Premier League with a late winner against Nottingham Forest that sealed automatic promotion from the Championship.
Substitute Moore's cool finish, after a low free-kick found him unmarked in the box, leaves third-placed Forest needing to go through the play-offs if they are to join the Cherries in the top flight next season.
Moore, a January arrival from Cardiff who has managed to make just three substitute appearances for the club because of injury, was smothered by jubilant team-mates as they knew a win against their closest challengers would end a two-year top-flight absence.
They return to the Premier League under manager Scott Parker, who celebrates his second promotion in three seasons, having taken Fulham up in 2019-20 before leaving the west London club for Bournemouth following relegation last season.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 42TraversBooked at 90mins
- 15A Smith
- 2Phillips
- 5Kelly
- 33Zemura
- 8LermaSubstituted forMooreat 59'minutes
- 4L Cook
- 10ChristieSubstituted forPearsonat 88'minutes
- 29Billing
- 32AnthonySubstituted forMephamat 89'minutes
- 9SolankeBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Woodman
- 3Laird
- 6Mepham
- 12Brady
- 21Moore
- 22Pearson
- 37Dembélé
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30Samba
- 4Worrall
- 27S CookSubstituted forLolleyat 84'minutes
- 26McKennaBooked at 82mins
- 2SpenceBooked at 90mins
- 22Yates
- 37Garner
- 8ColbackSubstituted forLaryeaat 84'minutes
- 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forMightenat 85'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 16Surridge
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 3Figueiredo
- 14Laryea
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
- 23Lolley
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
Booking
Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).
Post update
Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Mark Travers (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Ryan Yates is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Ryan Yates is caught offside.
Booking
Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Chris Mepham replaces Jaidon Anthony.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Ryan Christie.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Alex Mighten replaces Philip Zinckernagel.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Richie Laryea replaces Jack Colback.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Lolley replaces Steve Cook.
Great effort by Forest just to be in that position with 2 games left after the horrendous start of the season.
Good luck in the Prem AFCB! Hope we join you!
UTT
Forest to join Fulham and Bournemouth to go up. Don't see any side beating them in playoffs.
Nonetheless, congratulations to Bournemouth though. That one surely was for David Brooks. Look forward to seeing him on the pitch again.
Ya know what I mean !
And now we know why Forest have a tree on their shirt. They just stand there when the ball rolls across and into the goal. Suckered.
🍒 PROMOTED
🌳 Playoffs
(And to quote Lily James in the ad, Wouldn't it be nice if Brooksey made the bench on Saturday.)