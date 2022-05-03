Last updated on .From the section Championship

Bournemouth will finish second in the Championship table behind title winners Fulham

Kieffer Moore sent Bournemouth back to the Premier League with a late winner against Nottingham Forest that sealed automatic promotion from the Championship.

Substitute Moore's cool finish, after a low free-kick found him unmarked in the box, leaves third-placed Forest needing to go through the play-offs if they are to join the Cherries in the top flight next season.

Moore, a January arrival from Cardiff who has managed to make just three substitute appearances for the club because of injury, was smothered by jubilant team-mates as they knew a win against their closest challengers would end a two-year top-flight absence.

They return to the Premier League under manager Scott Parker, who celebrates his second promotion in three seasons, having taken Fulham up in 2019-20 before leaving the west London club for Bournemouth following relegation last season.

