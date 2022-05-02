Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

BournemouthAFC Bournemouth19:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 42Travers
- 15A Smith
- 2Phillips
- 5Kelly
- 33Zemura
- 8Lerma
- 4L Cook
- 10Christie
- 29Billing
- 32Anthony
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 1Woodman
- 3Laird
- 6Mepham
- 12Brady
- 21Moore
- 22Pearson
- 37Dembélé
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30Samba
- 4Worrall
- 27S Cook
- 26McKenna
- 2Spence
- 22Yates
- 37Garner
- 8Colback
- 11Zinckernagel
- 20Johnson
- 16Surridge
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 3Figueiredo
- 14Laryea
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
- 23Lolley
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
