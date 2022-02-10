Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Tahith Chong (right) last featured for Birmingham City in their 2-1 win over Swansea City on 23 October

On-loan Manchester United winger Tahith Chong has returned to Birmingham City after having thigh surgery in November.

Chong signed on a season-long loan for the Championship club, but suffered a freak training ground injury.

He returned to United to continue his rehabilitation, but he has now gone back to complete the season with Lee Bowyer's team.

The 22-year-old had started 13 of Blues' 14 league games, and is expected to feature again in a couple of weeks.

The former Netherlands Under-21 player had impressed in his brief time at St Andrew's, with Bowyer saying he has been badly missed.

Birmingham are down in 18th in the Championship, but they have a 13-point cushion from the relegation zone.