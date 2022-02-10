Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe Kelly has not played for Manchester City yet this season as she recovers from an ACL injury

Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly has signed a three-year contract extension at the Women's Super League side.

The new deal will keep the 24-year-old England international at the club until 2025.

Kelly joined from Everton in July 2020 and scored 16 goals in 34 appearances in her debut season at City but is currently recovering from an ACL injury.

"I'm over the moon to finally put pen to paper on a new deal," she said.

Kelly, who started her career at Arsenal, has been sidelined since May 2021 after suffering the injury against Birmingham.

She added: "I know I've still got so much to learn and the best is yet to come, but I want to win trophies and I believe that we can do that here at City.

"As soon as I came here I felt so welcomed into the group, the girls are great.

"It was a great start to my time here, but it was really unfortunate that I didn't get to play in front of our fans.

"That's something I'm so excited for in my comeback -to finally play in front of our amazing supporters at the Academy Stadium."