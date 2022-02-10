Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Covid-19 measures are being phased out this month at Premier League games

The Premier League hopes to phase out all Covid-19 emergency measures by the end of the month.

More than 20 games were called off in December and January because of coronavirus outbreaks at several clubs.

A record 103 Premier League players and staff tested positive from 20-26 December but cases have since dropped.

The requirement for face coverings in indoor areas will be removed from Friday before other measures are relaxed.

"While the requirement to ensure social distancing indoors is maintained, restrictions such as wearing face coverings in indoor areas and limiting treatment time will be removed," the Premier League said.

"The Premier League's Covid-19 Emergency Measures remain under regular review, with the aim of them expiring at the end of this month."