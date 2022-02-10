Last updated on .From the section National League

Yoan Zouma was a free agent before joining Dagenham & Redbridge in December

Dagenham & Redbridge have said Yoan Zouma will not play for the club until the conclusion of an RSPCA investigation into a video of his brother kicking a cat.

Zouma, 23, reportedly filmed West Ham defender Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping one of his pets.

The RSPCA have since taken two cats away and are liaising with Essex Police about the incident.

Yoan Zouma had apologised and said he regretted his involvement in the video.

Dagenham said Zouma was contacted by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals this week to assist with their investigation and was "fully cooperating with them".

The French centre-back joined the National League team in December and has featured six times.

"Dagenham & Redbridge FC would again like to reiterate that it condemns any form of cruelty towards animals and fully understands the reaction of many of its supporters," a club statement said.

"The club has therefore decided that until the RSPCA has completed its investigations, Yoan will not play for Dagenham & Redbridge in any competitive match.

"Any further action deemed necessary to be taken will be made at the conclusion of the RSPCA investigation."

Kurt Zouma was named in West Ham's starting XI against Watford on Tuesday, a day after the video emerged.

The 27-year-old was fined "the maximum amount possible" by West Ham on Wednesday, with the fee to be donated to animal welfare charities.