Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Thomas Kaminski won Blackburn's player of the season award in his first campaign in English football in 2020-21

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has extended his contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 29-year-old former Belgium Under-21 international joined the Championship side from Gent in August 2020.

He has made 74 appearances for Rovers and kept 10 clean sheets in 29 league games so far this campaign.

Tony Mowbray's side, who face West Brom on Monday, are third in the second tier but have lost their past two games.