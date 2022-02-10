Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport will show four FA Cup fifth-round ties live, including Chelsea's trip to Championship side Luton.

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, 1 March (19:55 GMT) will be on BBC One and iPlayer.

Crystal Palace's game with Stoke City (19:30) that day will be on the Red Button and iPlayer.

Luton v Chelsea the next day (19:15) is on BBC One and iPlayer, and Southampton v West Ham (19:30) will be on the Red Button and iPlayer.

Chelsea beat Luton 3-1 in last season's fourth round with Frank Lampard sacked as manager the next day.

The other four games will be on ITV.

Each club with a live TV game receives £125,000, with the Red Button games earning clubs £32,500 each.

There will also be radio coverage of the fifth round on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Confirmed kick-off times for fifth round

Tuesday, 1 March

Peterborough United v Manchester City (19:15)

Crystal Palace v Stoke City (19:30)

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur (19:55)

Wednesday, 2 March

Luton Town v Chelsea (19:15)

Southampton v West Ham (19:30)

Liverpool v Norwich City (20:15)

Thursday, 3 March

Everton v Boreham Wood (20:15)

Monday, 7 March

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town (19:30)