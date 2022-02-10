BBC announces FA Cup fifth-round live games including Luton v Chelsea
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
BBC Sport will show four FA Cup fifth-round ties live, including Chelsea's trip to Championship side Luton.
Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, 1 March (19:55 GMT) will be on BBC One and iPlayer.
Crystal Palace's game with Stoke City (19:30) that day will be on the Red Button and iPlayer.
Luton v Chelsea the next day (19:15) is on BBC One and iPlayer, and Southampton v West Ham (19:30) will be on the Red Button and iPlayer.
Chelsea beat Luton 3-1 in last season's fourth round with Frank Lampard sacked as manager the next day.
The other four games will be on ITV.
Each club with a live TV game receives £125,000, with the Red Button games earning clubs £32,500 each.
There will also be radio coverage of the fifth round on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Confirmed kick-off times for fifth round
Tuesday, 1 March
Peterborough United v Manchester City (19:15)
Crystal Palace v Stoke City (19:30)
Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur (19:55)
Wednesday, 2 March
Luton Town v Chelsea (19:15)
Southampton v West Ham (19:30)
Liverpool v Norwich City (20:15)
Thursday, 3 March
Everton v Boreham Wood (20:15)
Monday, 7 March
Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town (19:30)
