Match ends, Celtic 1, Bodø/Glimt 3.
Celtic have a mountain to climb to reach the Europa Conference League last 16 as Bodo/Glimt eased to an impressive win at a stunned Celtic Park.
Runar Espejord knocked the Norwegian champions into an early lead before Amahl Pellegrino finished a neat move.
Daizen Maeda brought the tie back to life when he headed in, but Hugo Vetlesen's deflected shot immediately flattened the atmosphere in Glasgow.
It leaves Celtic with a two-goal deficit to chase in Norway next week.
The result brings to an end Celtic's nine-game winning run, and is their first defeat since losing to Bayer Leverkusen in November.
The Norwegians have yet to start their season, and Celtic, with 14 goals in their last four games, went at them early to test their visitors' match sharpness.
Just over a minute was on the clock when Maeda slipped inside his marker and had a sight of goal, but allowed it to run before cutting it back where the defence were able to get it away.
But after that, Bodo/Glimt showed just what a good team they are.
Pellegrino shot down the throat of goalkeeper Joe Hart to fire a warning, but it wasn't heeded and soon they had their lead.
Kjetil Knutsen's side knocked one-touch passes around the Celtic defence until Espejord nipped through and got goal-side of Carl Starfelt. Without delay, he poked the ball through a generous gap to notch his first goal for the club.
They continued to frustrate Celtic, even if their own attacking intent waned as the half went on. Dominating possession, slowing down the pace of the game, and cutting out every avenue Celtic tried to play through to lone frontman Maeda.
Celtic had pleas for penalties when Cameron Carter-Vickers was taken out by goalkeeper Nikita Haikin and Jota was tripped, but the offside flag quelled both appeals.
Vetlesen shot over as Bodo/Glimt threatened a second, but the game lacked a spark. The crackle of electricity that had brought this stadium to life against Rangers just over two weeks previous was missing.
But Ange Postecoglou's side began the second half with a bit more verve and movement. Jota blasted over and Maeda's shot was charged down as they passed the ball with more purpose and started to work Bodo's backline.
Yet, less than 10 minutes into the second half it was 2-0 as the Norwegians shredded through Celtic's defence.
Bodo's front three all combined in a smart move. Ola Solbakken darted past Greg Taylor, his pass was cutely flicked on by Espejord, and Pellegrino had the easy task of picking his spot in the back of the net.
Celtic needed something to take to Norway. Jota found space and had a shot tipped over the bar, and as they continued to press finally they got their breakthrough to keep the tie alive.
Maeda drifted into the six-yard box and glanced a Josip Juranovic cross beyond the goalkeeper.
But within just two minutes, Celtic's fire was extinguished in spectacular style.
Vetlesen took aim from outside the box, his shot deflected off Callum McGregor and sailed over goalkeeper Hart.
As the stands emptied Celtic tried in vain to cut the deficit to one again, but little would fall for them on a frustrating night for the Scottish Premiership leaders.
Man of the match - Ulrik Saltnes
What did we learn?
Celtic's success recently has been built on pace and movement. It is something Scottish teams have struggled to handle.
But Bodo/Glimt got to grips with it quickly. They held on to possession, exploited gaps, and made Celtic look very ordinary.
Yet the hosts were not terrible. They forced saves, at times passed it well and it is a slice of misfortune with the third goal which restored the two-goal deficit.
But they need a huge performance in Norway next week to keep their European hopes alive.
Celtic managers Ange Postecoglou: "It's only half-time. There's another game to go and we'll go there, play our football, and see what we do.
"We got ourselves back into the game. They've taken a shot from outside the box that's taken a deflection. Those things happen in football. In a game of football goals change the context of the game and that happened tonight.
"From our perspective we've got to go there, play our football again. We've scored goals away from home in tough places, it's a good challenge for us."
Player of the match
KonradsenMorten Konradsen
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
3.78
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
3.27
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
2.84
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
2.84
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
2.68
Bodø/Glimt
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameKonradsenAverage rating
8.64
- Squad number77Player nameKoomsonAverage rating
8.59
- Squad number32Player nameMvukaAverage rating
8.55
- Squad number2Player nameSeryAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number8Player nameBonifaceAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number9Player nameSolbakkenAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number28Player nameEspejordAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number18Player nameMoeAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number4Player nameHøibråtenAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number3Player nameSampstedAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number10Player nameVetlesenAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number5Player nameWembangomoAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number14Player nameSaltnesAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number11Player namePellegrinoAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number23Player nameHagenAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number12Player nameHaikinAverage rating
7.64
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 15Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 42McGregor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forForrestat 74'minutes
- 11AbadaSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 59'minutes
- 18RogicSubstituted forHatateat 59'minutes
- 17Neves Filipe
- 38Maeda
Substitutes
- 2Jullien
- 5Scales
- 6Bitton
- 7Giakoumakis
- 16McCarthy
- 29Bain
- 41Hatate
- 49Forrest
- 56Ralston
- 57Welsh
- 71Oluwayemi
- 77Dembele
Bodø/Glimt
Formation 4-3-3
- 12HaikinBooked at 88mins
- 3Sampsted
- 18Moe
- 4Høibråten
- 5WembangomoSubstituted forSeryat 90+3'minutes
- 10Vetlesen
- 23Hagen
- 14SaltnesSubstituted forKonradsenat 77'minutes
- 9SolbakkenSubstituted forMvukaat 90+4'minutes
- 28EspejordSubstituted forBonifaceat 69'minutes
- 11PellegrinoBooked at 43minsSubstituted forKoomsonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sery
- 8Boniface
- 16Konradsen
- 19Brunstad Fet
- 21Kongsro
- 24Nordås
- 26Kvile
- 30Smits
- 32Mvuka
- 77Koomson
- Referee:
- Andris Treimanis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Bodø/Glimt 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Offside, Bodø/Glimt. Elias Hagen tries a through ball, but Victor Boniface is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Joel Mvuka replaces Ola Solbakken.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Japhet Sery replaces Brice Wembangomo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.
Booking
Nikita Haikin (Bodø/Glimt) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Victor Boniface (Bodø/Glimt).
Post update
Foul by James Forrest (Celtic).
Post update
Morten Konradsen (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alfons Sampsted.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, Bodø/Glimt 3. Hugo Vetlesen (Bodø/Glimt) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ola Solbakken.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, Bodø/Glimt 2. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Bodø/Glimt. Ola Solbakken tries a through ball, but Morten Konradsen is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Morten Konradsen replaces Ulrik Saltnes.
Post update
Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).
Post update
Brede Moe (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.