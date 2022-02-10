Last updated on .From the section Football

Ode Fulutudilu (left) gave Glasgow City an early lead

Glasgow City kept their dreams of a 15th consecutive title alive as they beat Celtic to narrow the gap on leaders Rangers to two points in SWPL 1.

Ode Fulutudilu knocked them into an early first half lead, and Tyler Dodds doubled the advantage after half-time.

And dominant City could have had more with Hayley Lauder and Clare Shine both hitting the woodwork.

The result also moves City five points clear of third-place Celtic in the battle for a Champions League spot.

And there was more bad news for Celtic, and Scotland, with goalkeeper Chloe Logan carried off after falling awkwardly just days after receiving her first international call-up.

Rangers - who face Celtic this weekend in the Scottish Women's Cup - still have a game in hand over City, and lead the table after a 3-1 win over the champions on Sunday.