Glasgow City 2-0 Celtic: Champions narrow gap on leaders Rangers to two points

Ode Fulutudilu (left) of Glasgow City
Ode Fulutudilu (left) gave Glasgow City an early lead

Glasgow City kept their dreams of a 15th consecutive title alive as they beat Celtic to narrow the gap on leaders Rangers to two points in SWPL 1.

Ode Fulutudilu knocked them into an early first half lead, and Tyler Dodds doubled the advantage after half-time.

And dominant City could have had more with Hayley Lauder and Clare Shine both hitting the woodwork.

The result also moves City five points clear of third-place Celtic in the battle for a Champions League spot.

And there was more bad news for Celtic, and Scotland, with goalkeeper Chloe Logan carried off after falling awkwardly just days after receiving her first international call-up.

Rangers - who face Celtic this weekend in the Scottish Women's Cup - still have a game in hand over City, and lead the table after a 3-1 win over the champions on Sunday.

Glasgow City's Niamh Farrelly's challenge on Celtic's Chloe Craig result in the both players injured, with Farrelly unable to continue
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1514105975243
2Glasgow City1613215194241
3Celtic16113252124036
4Hibernian157262114723
5Motherwell165291942-2317
6Aberdeen Women145182032-1216
7Hearts1641111237-2513
8Spartans162771440-2613
9Partick Thistle Women143381539-2412
10Hamilton Academical Women161213940-315
