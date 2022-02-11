Alex Neil: Sunderland appoint ex-Norwich and Preston boss as new head coach

Last updated on .From the section Sunderlandcomments66

Alex Neil
Alex Neil won 72 of his 191 games in charge of Preston North End in all competitions - a win rate of 37.7%

Sunderland have appointed former Norwich City and Preston North End boss Alex Neil as their new head coach on a 12-month rolling deal.

The 40-year-old joins after the League One Black Cats parted company with Lee Johnson following their 6-0 thrashing by Bolton Wanderers on 29 January.

Neil's arrival comes after negotiations ended with former boss Roy Keane.

The Scot will take charge of Saturday's game at AFC Wimbledon with his new side fourth in the table.

"It is a privilege to be head coach of Sunderland AFC," Neil said.

"Everything that I saw from the players this morning made me really confident and gave me belief, so what we now need to do is replicate that on a matchday - when it matters - under scrutiny and under pressure.

"Our task is to try to win as many games as we possibly can and at this moment in time we are focused on this season and this season alone."

Former Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning will be Neil's assistant at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland had been second in League One after their win against Portsmouth on 22 January, but since Johnson's sacking, they subsequently lost against Doncaster and Cheltenham to drop to fourth.

Neil's managerial career has seen promotions with both Hamilton and Norwich to the Scottish and English top flights.

He won promotion with the Canaries to the Premier League after they beat Middlesbrough in the 2015 Championship play-off final - a win which came just five months after he took charge at Carrow Road.

Having taken over at Deepdale in 2017 from Simon Grayson - who left to join Sunderland at the time - Neil oversaw mid-table stability for Preston in the Championship.

He was sacked last season, however, after just one win in nine Championship matches with the club 16th and nine points off the relegation places.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by Southsider, today at 21:38

    Haha, bye bye Sunderland

  • Comment posted by nufcbob, today at 21:36

    I would have went for Adam Johnson as player Manager He would have took a big interest in bringing the youths through

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 21:29

    An excellent appointment....

  • Comment posted by steve j, today at 21:27

    Is he related to Dominic Cummings?

    • Reply posted by Daveyboy12, today at 21:30

      Daveyboy12 replied:
      No his brother in law is Alan Shearer tho ...

  • Comment posted by Hovedan, today at 21:25

    A very underwhelming appointment indeed. Expect play offs, lose, sack and repeat in 12 months time. Rolling contract says it all about the confidence of the appointment!

    • Reply posted by SouthCoastMackem, today at 21:30

      SouthCoastMackem replied:
      What would be an overwhelming appointment for you ?

  • Comment posted by Rmac247, today at 21:24

    Was the last remaining chuckle brother not available for the north easts smallest club?

  • Comment posted by Orv, today at 21:23

    Surely Mick McCarthy would have got them up

  • Comment posted by tony1984, today at 21:23

    People too quick to critacise a manager even before a ball been kicked. Could be the type of manager to take you up! If your team responds well to him then you have the perfect fit

  • Comment posted by davebmk, today at 21:23

    I'm quite happy to have Alex Neil, liked the idea of someone like Patrick Kisnarbo, but mid-season probably best to stick with someone with EFL experience. Neil's record looks like it could be upgraded given the spending restrictions he's faced. He must fix our defensive frailty, without which we'd be in an automatic spot. Surprised that Johnson couldn't do that, but let's give Neil our support.

  • Comment posted by Schrodinger Klott, today at 21:23

    Even Klopp couldn’t stop the Mackems losing 2-0 at Plough Lane tomorrow. Another season or 2 in L1.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 21:21

    Will reach play offs lose, and be in same position next season. Then repeat the process .

    • Reply posted by SouthCoastMackem, today at 21:37

      SouthCoastMackem replied:
      Nothing personal but do you think that attitude might just have something to do with where we are now ?

  • Comment posted by robert, today at 21:21

    Criminally underrated manager. Loved him at Norwich!

  • Comment posted by kal77uk, today at 21:20

    One of the best coaches around. Sunderland in the Prem by 2025, believe.

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 21:18

    Newcastle fan here…
    Pathetic, classless and clueless even thinking of Roy Keane.
    The North East deserves better than these Black Cat Clowns.
    Pick a manager with a proven track record of getting out of EFL league One… then move on from there. Simples.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 21:22

      Rob replied:
      Like who?

  • Comment posted by steed, today at 21:16

    Mediocre manager for a mediocre team. The Sunderland team would probably do just as well without a manager at all and save the dosh

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 21:14

    Sunderland remain the North East’s premier club - and this appointment will help restore SAFC to the Premier League where they belong (they’ve won it seven times). The owners have got deep pockets and will buy premier league players to get them out of division one.

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 21:19

      Loadsamoney replied:
      Plank.

  • Comment posted by Catch23, today at 21:13

    Might work out, might not. It's fairly low risk on a 12 month rolling contract. The time he was in charge of my team (Norwich) from replacing Neil Adams to the play off final are some of my most cherished times supporting my club. They played some glorious football. He wasn't that bad in the premier league and almost kept us up. Unfortunately, he spent too much money on mediocre players.

  • Comment posted by Orv, today at 21:12

    Keane destroyed Ipswich more than
    Ex Canary Neil
    And that’s saying something

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 21:29

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Lambert did a good job on them too 😄

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 21:11

    Sideways move as far I can see, hope I'm wrong though, would love Sunderland back in the Championship

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 21:11

    This is a fantastic appointment by the black cats. Roy Keane is crap by comparison and getting promotion will be a doddle now that the owners have promised a massive transfer budget. Well done lads!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport